Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden

Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In

A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
Biden: House's failure to elect speaker is "embarrassing"

President Biden said Wednesday that the House of Representatives' failure to elect a speaker is "embarrassing" but that the stalemate is "not my problem." Why it matters: House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) lost his bid for the speakership during three rounds of voting before the House adjourned without a speaker on Tuesday.
The impossible role of GOP leader

Here's what senior House GOP lawmakers and aides tell Axios behind the scenes: It's amazing anyone wants to be their leader in this era. Why it matters: Top Republicans tell us they're stuck with two parties under one leaky roof — leaving them at a loss for how to organize, let alone govern. The GOP won midterms — and, with no one able to clinch the speakership, can't take advantage.
House Democrats connect Jan. 6 to GOP's speakership fight

On the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, House Democrats said the speakership fight waged by 20 House GOP rebels is a sign of how little progress has been made toward unity. Between the lines: "The whole campus is aware of this juxtaposition of these two dates and what...
2024's Senate surprise

Sen. Debbie Stabenow's (D-Mich.) surprise retirement announcement has exposed the polar realities each party is facing in Michigan, a perennial battleground where the MAGA movement was firmly repudiated in 2022. Why it matters: Michigan has become ground zero for Democratic talent, boasting a deep bench of rising stars — mostly...
MTG doubles down on McCarthy support as rebels paralyze House GOP

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is standing behind House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy's faltering bid for the speakership, criticizing hardliners who have turned against the California Republican. Why it matters: It's a sign of Greene's play to link herself with McCarthy to gain legitimacy and influence in the GOP. Driving...
The GOP holdouts who flipped to McCarthy in the House speaker vote

Fifteen Republican holdouts changed their votes to support House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid on Friday, marking the first major breakthrough in what is now the longest speaker contest of the post-Civil War era. Driving the news: Most of the gains for McCarthy came during the chamber's 12th straight...
Rep. Byron Donalds boosted for speaker by anti-McCarthy group

In the fourth and fifth round of voting for speaker, 20 Republicans backed Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fl.), blocking GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) from taking the position. Driving the news: This marks the first time both major parties have nominated a Black person to lead the House, per the Washington Post, with Democrats supporting Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) for the role.
McCarthy elected House speaker in vote 15 after chaotic week

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot early Saturday, overcoming holdouts from his own ranks and floor tensions boiling over after a chaotic week that tested the new GOP majority's ability to govern. After four days of grueling...
Trial for Arkansan pictured with foot on desk in Pelosi's office starts Monday

The trial for Richard Barnett of Gravette — photographed inside the office of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021 — is scheduled to get underway Monday.State of play: The trial has been repeatedly delayed, initially from Sept. 6 to Dec. 12 because Barnett's attorney had COVID-19 and Lyme disease. It was postponed again in December, moving to Jan. 9. Barnett's attorneys have tried to stall again, but a U.S. district judge denied the latest request on Wednesday. Of note: While many people linked to the Jan. 6 insurrection have already faced trial, including Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, Barnett's legal proceeding comes more than two years after the riot. The latest: Barnett originally faced seven charges, including taking a stun gun into the Capitol and obstructing Congress' meeting to certify the Electoral College vote count for the 2020 presidential election. On Dec. 21, prosecutors added an eighth charge of civil disorder. Defense attorneys used this to argue for more time to prepare but were ultimately denied.
Matt Gaetz votes for Trump for speaker

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) added a new name to the House speaker fight on Thursday, voting for former President Trump on the 7th ballot. Why it matters: This is a break from the unified faction of 20 House Republicans who'd been voting for Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Florida) and blocking GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy from winning the speakership.
Pelosi's "Squad" nightmare becomes McCarthy's reality

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is suffering the nightmare scenario that Speaker Nancy Pelosi narrowly dodged when she regained the gavel in 2019. Why it matters: Today's Republican rebels are a much bigger threat to the party than the left-wing Squad ended up being for Democrats. McCarthy failed at his...
