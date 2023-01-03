ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester Township, NJ

New Jersey Globe

Burry undecided on seeking re-election as Monmouth commissioner

Monmouth County Commissioner Lillian Burry, who will celebrate her 87th birthday next week, is not sure if she will seek re-election to a seventh term this year and could face a challenge in the Republican primary if she does. “I haven’t decided yet,” she told the New Jersey Globe today....
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTOS: Shaun Golden Sworn In As Monmouth County Sheriff For Fifth, Three-Year Term

Shaun Golden was honored to be sworn in as the Monmouth County Sheriff for a fifth, three-year term, by Honorable Joseph W. Oxley, Monmouth County Superior Court, on Jan. 5, during the Board of Monmouth County Commissioners Organization Meeting at Biotechnology High School. Sheriff Golden proudly leads 675 officers and employees dedicated to serving the public safety needs in Monmouth County through the Law Enforcement, Communications, Corrections, Civil Process and Special Operations Divisions as well as the administration of the Monmouth County Office of Emergency Management, the Monmouth County Police and Fire Academies.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTOS: Ocean County Commissioners Organize for 2023

With family, friends, colleagues, staff, and elected officials from the state and local levels in attendance, the Ocean County Board of Commissioners held its annual Organization Meeting for 2023 on Jan. 4 in the Ocean County Administration Building. With his children Jimmy and Dawn Marie by his side holding the...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Litigation Settled Over Building A Private School

JACKSON – Township officials recently approved a resolution settling litigation from the building of a private high school after a decade-long dispute. The settlement will allow for the building of the Oros High School following a 10-year legal battle. Resident Sheldon Hofstein questioned the council about details of the...
JACKSON, NJ
The Atlantic Hub

Monmouth County News Briefs, Jan. 4

A Union County man has admitted his role in a conspiracy that targeted Asian and Asian-American homeowners for residential burglaries, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Randi Barr, 41, of Union Township, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Evelyn Padin in Newark federal court to an information charging him with...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Mayor Hill announces plan to develop housing, businesses at Toms River Ciba-Geigy property

TOMS RIVER, NJ – After denying the existence of a plan to build houses and retail businesses on the former property owned by Ciba-Geigy, now BASF, Toms River Mayor Mo Hill acknowledged the existence of a plan to build houses and retail businesses on the former federal superfund site. Hill had previously claimed Shore News Network reports of a plan to develop the former superfund site, were false. In a 2019 Asbury Park Press article, former Toms River Mayor Thomas Kelaher claimed a report to develop at the site was an ‘outright lie’ and rumor. Hill served on the township The post Mayor Hill announces plan to develop housing, businesses at Toms River Ciba-Geigy property appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Shore News Network

Red Bank investment advisor sentenced to 33 months in prison for securities fraud

RED BANK, NJ – A former Red Bank based investment advisor is heading to federal prison for defrauding his clients. According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, a man from Monmouth County, New Jersey, was sentenced to 33 months in prison for committing securities fraud. Marchi, 55, of Red Bank, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to one count of securities fraud before U.S. District Court Judge Claire C. Cecchi on Jan. 4, 2023. “Marchi, who was previously barred from the securities industry, purported to provide investment adviser services to clients. Beginning in December 2015, he managed and controlled Precipio Capital LLC, The post Red Bank investment advisor sentenced to 33 months in prison for securities fraud appeared first on Shore News Network.
RED BANK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Connors won’t seek re-election to State Senate this year

State Sen. Christopher Connors (R-Lacey), an Ocean County Republican who has served in the state legislature for more than three decades, announced today that he will not seek re-election in 2023. “This was certainly a difficult decision, but I feel in my heart that this is the right time to...
Independent

Welcome to the Middletown Sun

Welcome to the Middletown Sun, a new newspaper and website that will serve your community. The articles and advertising that are published in our printed edition and on our website will be produced by employees of Newspaper Media Group, a company that publishes community newspapers throughout New Jersey. The Middletown...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
WHYY

Is former Philly Mayor Michael Nutter running again?

A familiar name may be joining the crowded field vying to be Philadelphia’s next mayor. Sources close to former Mayor Michael Nutter have confirmed to WHYY News that he’s been asked to consider running for a third term as mayor. The city charter limits mayors to two consecutive...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Jersey Shore Online

Monmouth Man Gets Prison For $2.8M Fraud Scheme

