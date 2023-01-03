Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet Red Bank, New Jersey's Finest Painter: Leni ForssellBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
History, Fashion, Culture and The Black TurtleneckBrooklyn MuseAsbury Park, NJ
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenRed Bank, NJ
Winery, Bed-and-Breakfast Plan ExaminedGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Related
New Jersey Globe
Burry undecided on seeking re-election as Monmouth commissioner
Monmouth County Commissioner Lillian Burry, who will celebrate her 87th birthday next week, is not sure if she will seek re-election to a seventh term this year and could face a challenge in the Republican primary if she does. “I haven’t decided yet,” she told the New Jersey Globe today....
Application for house of worship in Jackson may move to court
JACKSON — An applicant’s attempt to secure a use variance that would have resulted in the construction of a house of worship failed to garner enough “yes” votes from members of the Jackson Zoning Board of Adjustment during a recent meeting and may now become the subject of litigation.
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Shaun Golden Sworn In As Monmouth County Sheriff For Fifth, Three-Year Term
Shaun Golden was honored to be sworn in as the Monmouth County Sheriff for a fifth, three-year term, by Honorable Joseph W. Oxley, Monmouth County Superior Court, on Jan. 5, during the Board of Monmouth County Commissioners Organization Meeting at Biotechnology High School. Sheriff Golden proudly leads 675 officers and employees dedicated to serving the public safety needs in Monmouth County through the Law Enforcement, Communications, Corrections, Civil Process and Special Operations Divisions as well as the administration of the Monmouth County Office of Emergency Management, the Monmouth County Police and Fire Academies.
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Ocean County Commissioners Organize for 2023
With family, friends, colleagues, staff, and elected officials from the state and local levels in attendance, the Ocean County Board of Commissioners held its annual Organization Meeting for 2023 on Jan. 4 in the Ocean County Administration Building. With his children Jimmy and Dawn Marie by his side holding the...
Litigation Settled Over Building A Private School
JACKSON – Township officials recently approved a resolution settling litigation from the building of a private high school after a decade-long dispute. The settlement will allow for the building of the Oros High School following a 10-year legal battle. Resident Sheldon Hofstein questioned the council about details of the...
Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop says this will be his last term
He says he will finish out his current term ending in January 2026 and continue “changing Jersey City for the better.”
New York Rep.-elect Santos does not appear to have an office, staff in his district: report
New York Republican Rep.-elect George Santos reportedly does not appear to have an office or staff in his district, as calls for his resignation grow.
Jackson zoners approve two components of Swanborne application
JACKSON — The members of the Jackson Zoning Board of Adjustment have approved two parts of the Swanborne, LLC, application and will consider the third and final component of the application during a meeting in the municipal building on Jan. 18. The board’s action to approve two portions of...
Monmouth County News Briefs, Jan. 4
A Union County man has admitted his role in a conspiracy that targeted Asian and Asian-American homeowners for residential burglaries, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Randi Barr, 41, of Union Township, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Evelyn Padin in Newark federal court to an information charging him with...
Mayor Hill announces plan to develop housing, businesses at Toms River Ciba-Geigy property
TOMS RIVER, NJ – After denying the existence of a plan to build houses and retail businesses on the former property owned by Ciba-Geigy, now BASF, Toms River Mayor Mo Hill acknowledged the existence of a plan to build houses and retail businesses on the former federal superfund site. Hill had previously claimed Shore News Network reports of a plan to develop the former superfund site, were false. In a 2019 Asbury Park Press article, former Toms River Mayor Thomas Kelaher claimed a report to develop at the site was an ‘outright lie’ and rumor. Hill served on the township The post Mayor Hill announces plan to develop housing, businesses at Toms River Ciba-Geigy property appeared first on Shore News Network.
Red Bank investment advisor sentenced to 33 months in prison for securities fraud
RED BANK, NJ – A former Red Bank based investment advisor is heading to federal prison for defrauding his clients. According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, a man from Monmouth County, New Jersey, was sentenced to 33 months in prison for committing securities fraud. Marchi, 55, of Red Bank, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to one count of securities fraud before U.S. District Court Judge Claire C. Cecchi on Jan. 4, 2023. “Marchi, who was previously barred from the securities industry, purported to provide investment adviser services to clients. Beginning in December 2015, he managed and controlled Precipio Capital LLC, The post Red Bank investment advisor sentenced to 33 months in prison for securities fraud appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey Globe
Connors won’t seek re-election to State Senate this year
State Sen. Christopher Connors (R-Lacey), an Ocean County Republican who has served in the state legislature for more than three decades, announced today that he will not seek re-election in 2023. “This was certainly a difficult decision, but I feel in my heart that this is the right time to...
Electrocution Survivor Loses Insurance Benefits, Jersey Shore Friends Rally To Pay His Bills
A Monmouth County man survived being electrocuted but suffered burns over 40 percent of his body. Now, he faces the painful task of paying medical bills after his Medicare coverage was cut. More than $28,000 has been raised in this GoFundMe page to support Paul Roberts, of Fair Haven, who...
Welcome to the Middletown Sun
Welcome to the Middletown Sun, a new newspaper and website that will serve your community. The articles and advertising that are published in our printed edition and on our website will be produced by employees of Newspaper Media Group, a company that publishes community newspapers throughout New Jersey. The Middletown...
Is former Philly Mayor Michael Nutter running again?
A familiar name may be joining the crowded field vying to be Philadelphia’s next mayor. Sources close to former Mayor Michael Nutter have confirmed to WHYY News that he’s been asked to consider running for a third term as mayor. The city charter limits mayors to two consecutive...
The Last One of These in Ocean County, NJ is Closing, Sad to See
I can't believe this is the last Hallmark in Ocean County and we have to say, "good-bye" to it. Makes me sad, I love the Hallmark Store. There are a several of them left in New Jersey, but this one was so close to me. There were so many unique...
Top 5! Best Chinese Food in Monmouth and Ocean County, Chosen By You
Hundreds of votes later we have five winners for the best Chinese food in Ocean County and Monmouth County. At least once a week we get Chinese food and it never disappoints. It's becoming more and more popular for holidays as a choice for family dinners or get-togethers. Chinese is...
Monmouth Man Gets Prison For $2.8M Fraud Scheme
RED BANK – Police said an investment advisor defrauded more than $2.8 million from clients, and will be serving 63 months in prison. Mark Marchi, 55, of Red Bank, pleaded guilty to one count of securities fraud in a federal court. In addition to the prison term, he was sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution of $2.87 million.
James Brierley of Toms River High School South Named Student of the Week
92.7 WOBM and Gateway Toyota of Toms River honor James Brierley of Toms River High School South as the Student of the Week. Ranked first in his class he’s been on the high honor roll every marking period and is President of the National Honor Society. Part of the business academy at the school,
Plans for New Hope Restaurant Site to Be Presented to Borough Council This Month
Known for its thriving restaurant scene, a Bucks County town may soon have a new addition to their large selection of local eateries. Emma Dooling wrote about the plans for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Landmark Developers, a New Jersey real estate developer, hopes to present its updated plan for the...
Comments / 0