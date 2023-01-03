Read full article on original website
lpso.net
Detectives Seeking Fugitive Wanted in Three Parishes
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted in three parishes including Lafourche. Malik Williams, 19, of Houma should be considered armed and dangerous. On January 5, 2023, detectives investigated the theft of a vehicle and a series of vehicle...
Man behind bars for attempted murder, other charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man for attempted murder and other charges. Ahmad Hampton, 19, of Houma, La., is charged with 1 count of first-degree murder, 1 count of armed robbery, and 1 count of attempted crime. According to BRPD, on Dec. 1,...
wbrz.com
Chase in Livingston Parish Thursday night allegedly stemmed from Walmart theft; driver on the run
DENHAM SPRINGS - Officials are searching for a man who led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Livingston Parish late Thursday night. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says the chase reportedly started when deputies responded to a theft in progress at a Walmart on LA-16 in Denham Springs. Deputies say the suspects were loading over $1,000 worth of stolen food into a vehicle when they arrived.
houmatimes.com
Attempted Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested in Thibodaux
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Brandon Benoit (W/M, 37), of Thibodaux, LA for Attempted Armed Robbery (Felony), Criminal Trespass, Resisting an Officer and two Drug & Theft (Related) 17th JDC Contempt of Court Warrants. On Friday, January 6th, 2023, shortly before 12:00 p.m., Thibodaux Police...
fox8live.com
Suspect caught on video breaking into Subway resturants in Hammond
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish are looking for a suspect that broke into a Subway restaurant just outside of Hammond. Chief Jimmy Tavis said that a suspect broke into the Subway on University Ave. with the use of a small hatchet. Travis said that the alleged suspect is a black male who was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, a face mask, and a backpack.
Louisiana Man Cited with Multiple Hunting Violations, Drug Charges, Trespassing Charges, and Firearms Charges
Louisiana Man Cited with Multiple Hunting Violations, Drug Charges, Trespassing Charges, and Firearms Charges. Assumption Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been cited in Assumption Parish for multiple hunting violations, possession of marijuana, criminal trespassing, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. The Louisiana Department...
wbrz.com
Police: Armed robbers followed victim off bus in Tigerland
BATON ROUGE - Police are attempting to identify two people suspected of being involved in an armed robbery that happened in Tigerland on Monday. The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people who reportedly followed a victim off of a CATS bus in the Tigerland area on Monday. The man allegedly then pulled out a handgun, demanded money from the victim, shot them, and ran off.
Arrest warrant issued in killing at downtown Rouses
New Orleans Interim Police Chief Michelle Woodfork confirmed Thursday that detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for a suspect in the Dec. 23 killing of Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell.
More overnight violence in New Orleans, teen dumped at hospital dies
New Orleans Police say someone drove a teenage to the hospital just after 2:00am. He was suffering from bullet wounds and died. Whoever dropped him off didn’t stick around.
fox8live.com
La. State Police trooper fired after boat crash investigation
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A trooper with Louisiana State Police is out of a job, after leaving the scene of a crash with another man. Louisiana State Police dismissed ex-trooper Justin Chiasson effective Jan. 6. The agency cites policy violations, including conduct unbecoming, lawful orders, false statements, and employee responsibilities.
NOPD: 1 dead, 1 wounded in two shootings in two hours
NEW ORLEANS — A juvenile with a gunshot wound is dropped off at the hospital, but later dies and a man is shot on Louisiana Avenue in two shootings that happened just two hours apart. According to an NOPD report, at about 2:20 a.m. on Thursday, a car arrives...
WDSU
Jefferson Parish sheriff searching for 2, arrested teens in car burglaries, chase
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a deputy shot at a suspect during a chase early Wednesday morning. According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, deputies were dispatched to a report of car burglaries in the 1900 block of Cypress Creek Road just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday.
fox8live.com
62 vehicles broken into in Jefferson Parish apartment complex lot; teen brothers, mother arrested
RIVER RIDGE, La. (WVUE) - Two teen brothers are in jail and deputies are searching for two additional suspects in a rash of vehicle burglaries in Jefferson Parish, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to reports of vehicle break-ins at the Creeks of River Ridge Apartments in the...
WDSU
Amite man accused of wearing bulletproof vest and having guns in a parking lot in Covington
COVINGTON, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office reports that a man was arrested after deputies found drugs, weapons, and a bulletproof vest while searching a vehicle. According to deputies, Dustin Everett, 40, of Amite, is being accused of wearing a bulletproof vest and having multiple drugs and weapons in his car.
WDSU
New Orleans police makes quick arrest in Chef Menteur Highway shooting
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police say detectives quickly arrested a suspect wanted in a Thursday night shooting in New Orleans East. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Officials said when officers arrived on scene they found a 44-year-old man...
NOLA.com
Woman with toddler carjacked at gunpoint in Algiers, New Orleans police say
A woman with a toddler was carjacked at gunpoint early Thursday in Algiers, New Orleans police said. The crime was reported to police just before 1 a.m. in the 3500 block of Garden Oaks Drive (map). The 34-year-old woman was getting out of her Nissan Maxima when police say four...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police find person shot in head in crashed car
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a man who was found shot in the head in a vehicle is in critical condition. The Baton Rouge Police Department says an officer found the injured victim inside a crashed car on I-110 around 2 a.m. Thursday. No further details were released by the police.
JPSO: Pursuit of car burglary crew includes gunfire
Around 2am this morning JPSO Deputies, investigating a series of car burglaries River Ridge, encountered a trio of suspects. The three fled into an apartment complex with deputies in pursuit.
WWL-TV
2 killed, 3 wounded in Central City shooting outside church
"The gun violence is crazy right here – shots all the time," he said. "Four months ago, a bullet came through my house. They shot up literally all these houses.”
NOLA.com
Mandeville man sentenced to 75 years for the death of his 5-month-old son
After pleading guilty to manslaughter and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile in the death of his 5-month-old son, a Mandeville man was sentenced to 75 years in prison, north shore District Attorney Warren Montgomery's Office said Wednesday. Brian Joel Young, 24, confessed that he hit and shook his son while...
