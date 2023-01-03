ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

lpso.net

Detectives Seeking Fugitive Wanted in Three Parishes

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted in three parishes including Lafourche. Malik Williams, 19, of Houma should be considered armed and dangerous. On January 5, 2023, detectives investigated the theft of a vehicle and a series of vehicle...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Man behind bars for attempted murder, other charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man for attempted murder and other charges. Ahmad Hampton, 19, of Houma, La., is charged with 1 count of first-degree murder, 1 count of armed robbery, and 1 count of attempted crime. According to BRPD, on Dec. 1,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Chase in Livingston Parish Thursday night allegedly stemmed from Walmart theft; driver on the run

DENHAM SPRINGS - Officials are searching for a man who led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Livingston Parish late Thursday night. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says the chase reportedly started when deputies responded to a theft in progress at a Walmart on LA-16 in Denham Springs. Deputies say the suspects were loading over $1,000 worth of stolen food into a vehicle when they arrived.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Attempted Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested in Thibodaux

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Brandon Benoit (W/M, 37), of Thibodaux, LA for Attempted Armed Robbery (Felony), Criminal Trespass, Resisting an Officer and two Drug & Theft (Related) 17th JDC Contempt of Court Warrants. On Friday, January 6th, 2023, shortly before 12:00 p.m., Thibodaux Police...
THIBODAUX, LA
fox8live.com

Suspect caught on video breaking into Subway resturants in Hammond

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish are looking for a suspect that broke into a Subway restaurant just outside of Hammond. Chief Jimmy Tavis said that a suspect broke into the Subway on University Ave. with the use of a small hatchet. Travis said that the alleged suspect is a black male who was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, a face mask, and a backpack.
HAMMOND, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Cited with Multiple Hunting Violations, Drug Charges, Trespassing Charges, and Firearms Charges

Louisiana Man Cited with Multiple Hunting Violations, Drug Charges, Trespassing Charges, and Firearms Charges. Assumption Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been cited in Assumption Parish for multiple hunting violations, possession of marijuana, criminal trespassing, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. The Louisiana Department...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Police: Armed robbers followed victim off bus in Tigerland

BATON ROUGE - Police are attempting to identify two people suspected of being involved in an armed robbery that happened in Tigerland on Monday. The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people who reportedly followed a victim off of a CATS bus in the Tigerland area on Monday. The man allegedly then pulled out a handgun, demanded money from the victim, shot them, and ran off.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

La. State Police trooper fired after boat crash investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A trooper with Louisiana State Police is out of a job, after leaving the scene of a crash with another man. Louisiana State Police dismissed ex-trooper Justin Chiasson effective Jan. 6. The agency cites policy violations, including conduct unbecoming, lawful orders, false statements, and employee responsibilities.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police find person shot in head in crashed car

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a man who was found shot in the head in a vehicle is in critical condition. The Baton Rouge Police Department says an officer found the injured victim inside a crashed car on I-110 around 2 a.m. Thursday. No further details were released by the police.
BATON ROUGE, LA

