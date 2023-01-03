ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Beach, FL

Weekend Guide 10+ Things to do in Jax this Weekend

Happy New Year Jax! 2023 is here and there are plenty of events to get your year started. Check out sporting events, shows, and more. We hope you find something fun from our curated list and be sure to tag @904happyhour in your weekend adventures!. 1/6-1/7: Copland's Rodeo. Immerse yourself...
Southern Rock mourns the man who saved Hell House’s legacy

GREEN COVE SPRINGS — Adam Hartle planned to put a historic marker on the only empty lot in Edgewater Landing where the legendary Hell House once stood. Hartle bought the lot two years ago to preserve Southern Rock's history and the legacy of Lynyrd Skynyrd. The marker’s been purchased,...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
Funeral planned for Nocatee 5th grader killed right after Christmas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family and community members will gather for a funeral service this Friday for the Nocatee 5th grader who died shortly before the new year. A visitation for Sofia Cardona will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. in St. John Paul II Catholic Church located at 127 Stone Mason Way, Ponte Vedra Beach. A funeral service will start at 4 p.m. with a reception to follow.
Sawgrass Marriott - Ponte Vedra - Jori and Doug

Love is such a wonderful thing, but it has it goes it’s own course. Jori and Doug’s love has been a long time coming and we asked them to tell us a little bit of their love story. “Doug and I knew of each other back in high school from 1984-1986, but never really had conversations. We had many mutual friends all of our lives, but never connected. I was married in 1995, had 2 beautiful boys, Josh and Nick, and later divorced in 2011. In 2013, Doug and I met up at a bar with mutual friends that were trying to get us to go out. We have been together every since! We dated almost 9 years when Doug was diagnosed with Stage 4 Melanoma. He proposed to me after his recovery from major surgery. Cancer gave us all a different outlook on life and living it while we can. With almost a year of immunotherapy and a lot of prayers, love and support, Doug is now in remission. :) We were able to plan and execute our dream wedding in Florida and have plans for our Hawaiian Honeymoon!!!!! We are so blessed!”
You (might) never return if you walk down this beautiful Fernandina path

Stock photo of a creepy road. Actual photo wasn't available.Photo byPhoto by Josh Withers on UnsplashonUnsplash. I’m not sure why my sense of adventure waited one of the coldest months Florida has seen in a long time, but in recent days a wanderlust has developed within me and I am currently in a fleeting mode to scratch that itch and search for different outdoor activities around Florida that aren’t too far from my hobbit hole.
A new 10-acre park will be built in Downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new park is in the works for Downtown Jacksonville. Agency planning + Planning LLC, an urban planning firm, has been selected to design a 10-acre park in Downtown Jacksonville. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. This project is going to expand waterfront lands and...
Road Trip from Jacksonville, FL to Asheville, NC

Discover this lively corner of the United States on this memorable road trip, which takes you from the buzzing waterways of Jacksonville in Florida to the mountain paradise of Asheville, North Carolina. Along the way, you'll have the opportunity to enjoy coastal drives, historic architecture and national forests, served with a generous helping of Southern charm.
If You’ve Lost Someone, This Is For You

“Understanding Grief” is designed to help people learn that healing is possible after the death of a loved one and there are effective ways to cope with grief and loss. You can find it here:. Jan. 16, 2023, 10 – 11 a.m. 1901 Island Walk Way, Fernandina Beach,...
