Clay County meeting announced for veterans who may be eligible for compensationZoey FieldsClay County, FL
10 Jacksonville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man, woman arrested for drug possession in Middleburg, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Jacksonville restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
FSCJ Artist Series presents new season of Broadway in Jacksonville in 2023Debra FineJacksonville, FL
Billy Jack’s to bring waterfront BBQ
Benjamin and Liza Groshell will add the BBQ spot to their roster of local eateries.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Port St. Lucie
Port St. Lucie might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Port St. Lucie.
904happyhour.com
Weekend Guide 10+ Things to do in Jax this Weekend
Happy New Year Jax! 2023 is here and there are plenty of events to get your year started. Check out sporting events, shows, and more. We hope you find something fun from our curated list and be sure to tag @904happyhour in your weekend adventures!. 1/6-1/7: Copland's Rodeo. Immerse yourself...
Action News Jax
Award-winning rock band the Eagles coming to Jacksonville in 2023 ‘Hotel California’ Tour
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill, extend the Eagles’ “Hotel California” Tour with an additional 2023 show set for Jacksonville on March 25. STORY: Damar Hamlin awake and holding hands with family, per report. Tickets for the “Hotel...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Southern Rock mourns the man who saved Hell House’s legacy
GREEN COVE SPRINGS — Adam Hartle planned to put a historic marker on the only empty lot in Edgewater Landing where the legendary Hell House once stood. Hartle bought the lot two years ago to preserve Southern Rock's history and the legacy of Lynyrd Skynyrd. The marker’s been purchased,...
Doughfee Donuts and Coffee coming to Jacksonville
The bakery will sell scratch-made, uniquely flavored donuts and drinks.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
Funeral held for Sofia Cardona, 5th grader killed in Nocatee
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update: First Coast News is choosing not to stream the funeral out of respect for the family. Family and community members gathered Friday to remember Sofia Cardona, the Nocatee 5th grader who died shortly before the new year. A visitation was held from 3 to 4...
Residents near Mayport Road call it a 'food desert' because of lack of grocers
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Those living and working near Mayport Road in Atlantic Beach call it a 'food desert' because of the lack of grocery stores in the area. Other than the Mayport Naval Station Commissary, which provides groceries to military members and their families, there is not another store, making it difficult to shop without reliable transportation.
Funeral planned for Nocatee 5th grader killed right after Christmas
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family and community members will gather for a funeral service this Friday for the Nocatee 5th grader who died shortly before the new year. A visitation for Sofia Cardona will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. in St. John Paul II Catholic Church located at 127 Stone Mason Way, Ponte Vedra Beach. A funeral service will start at 4 p.m. with a reception to follow.
Clay County Libraries: 2023 calendar filled with fun events for all ages
The Clay County libraries offer various clubs and events for children, teens and adults, as well as “all-ages” programs for residents to attend for free. Clay County Public Libraries' upcoming events for January 2023.Photo byClay County Public Library.
Florida couple reunites message in bottle with owner 39 years after it was thrown into St. John’s River
After stumbling upon a message in a bottle that was written back in the '80s, a Florida couple decided to set out and find who it belonged to.
themonarchwedding.com
Sawgrass Marriott - Ponte Vedra - Jori and Doug
Love is such a wonderful thing, but it has it goes it’s own course. Jori and Doug’s love has been a long time coming and we asked them to tell us a little bit of their love story. “Doug and I knew of each other back in high school from 1984-1986, but never really had conversations. We had many mutual friends all of our lives, but never connected. I was married in 1995, had 2 beautiful boys, Josh and Nick, and later divorced in 2011. In 2013, Doug and I met up at a bar with mutual friends that were trying to get us to go out. We have been together every since! We dated almost 9 years when Doug was diagnosed with Stage 4 Melanoma. He proposed to me after his recovery from major surgery. Cancer gave us all a different outlook on life and living it while we can. With almost a year of immunotherapy and a lot of prayers, love and support, Doug is now in remission. :) We were able to plan and execute our dream wedding in Florida and have plans for our Hawaiian Honeymoon!!!!! We are so blessed!”
You (might) never return if you walk down this beautiful Fernandina path
Stock photo of a creepy road. Actual photo wasn't available.Photo byPhoto by Josh Withers on UnsplashonUnsplash. I’m not sure why my sense of adventure waited one of the coldest months Florida has seen in a long time, but in recent days a wanderlust has developed within me and I am currently in a fleeting mode to scratch that itch and search for different outdoor activities around Florida that aren’t too far from my hobbit hole.
New Southern Grounds site to start construction
The coffee shop will also serve food and cocktails.
Action News Jax
A new 10-acre park will be built in Downtown Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new park is in the works for Downtown Jacksonville. Agency planning + Planning LLC, an urban planning firm, has been selected to design a 10-acre park in Downtown Jacksonville. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. This project is going to expand waterfront lands and...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Jacksonville, FL to Asheville, NC
Discover this lively corner of the United States on this memorable road trip, which takes you from the buzzing waterways of Jacksonville in Florida to the mountain paradise of Asheville, North Carolina. Along the way, you'll have the opportunity to enjoy coastal drives, historic architecture and national forests, served with a generous helping of Southern charm.
Homestyle-Sandwich Shop Good Sandwich Opening Soon
The new lunch spot will serve affordable sandwiches and soups.
fernandinaobserver.com
If You’ve Lost Someone, This Is For You
“Understanding Grief” is designed to help people learn that healing is possible after the death of a loved one and there are effective ways to cope with grief and loss. You can find it here:. Jan. 16, 2023, 10 – 11 a.m. 1901 Island Walk Way, Fernandina Beach,...
Calvary Church offers free food drive for Clay County residents in need
Calvary Church in Orange Park offers a drive-thru food distribution service, Calvary Cares Food and Outreach Ministry, to those in and around Clay County in need of food for their households.
