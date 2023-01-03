Love is such a wonderful thing, but it has it goes it’s own course. Jori and Doug’s love has been a long time coming and we asked them to tell us a little bit of their love story. “Doug and I knew of each other back in high school from 1984-1986, but never really had conversations. We had many mutual friends all of our lives, but never connected. I was married in 1995, had 2 beautiful boys, Josh and Nick, and later divorced in 2011. In 2013, Doug and I met up at a bar with mutual friends that were trying to get us to go out. We have been together every since! We dated almost 9 years when Doug was diagnosed with Stage 4 Melanoma. He proposed to me after his recovery from major surgery. Cancer gave us all a different outlook on life and living it while we can. With almost a year of immunotherapy and a lot of prayers, love and support, Doug is now in remission. :) We were able to plan and execute our dream wedding in Florida and have plans for our Hawaiian Honeymoon!!!!! We are so blessed!”

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO