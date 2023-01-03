ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HipHopDX.com

Romeo Miller Hits Back At Master P As Family Feud Continues: 'Stop With The Sob Story'

Romeo Miller has once again called out Master P after his father addressed their feud in a new interview, in which he suggested his son is entitled. The “My Baby” rapper took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday (December 22) hitting back at the No Limit Records founder over his comments. Romeo reposted a screenshot promoting the conversation and left some choice words for his rap mogul father.
rolling out

Romeo Miller claims his father Master P left him broke amid feud

The interfamilial warfare being waged on social media between rapper Romeo and his father Master P took fans by surprise because there was no indication that their relationship had deteriorated to such a degree. Romeo, 33, followed the entertainment path that his father blazed in the 1990s, torched the No...
HipHopDX.com

Romeo Miller Appears To Call Out Master P Over His Sister’s Death

Romeo Miller has seemingly called out his father Master P over the loss of his sister in a harsh social media post aimed at an unnamed target. In recent Instagram Story, a frustrated Romeo condemned a certain father for allegedly neglecting his own child’s mental health struggles, yet publicly addressed a stranger’s similar issues.
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
HipHopDX.com

Bow Wow Responds To Da Brat Calling Him Out For 'Discrediting' Jermaine Dupri

Bow Wow has responded to Da Brat calling him out over his comments about Jermaine Dupri and 106 & Park, saying he’d never engage in a war of words with his former labelmate. The “Like You” star sparked a heated debate over the weekend by disputing Dupri’s claim that he came up with the idea for BET’s 106 & Park as a Black-friendly alternative to MTV’s popular countdown show TRL (Total Request Live).
XXL Mag

Mother of Diddy’s New Baby Daughter Love Sean Combs Revealed – Report

It appears as though the mother of Diddy's new baby daughter, Love Sean Combs, has been revealed. According to a report published by TMZ on Monday (Dec. 12), the identity of the woman who recently gave birth to Diddy's new bundle of joy has been uncovered by the child's birth certificate. The popular celebrity gossip site says that Love Sean Combs' mother is reportedly a 28-year-old woman named Dana Tran, pictured below.
Vibe

Snoop Dogg Reveals Why Nipsey Hussle Refused ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Role

Snoop Dogg has revealed that he wanted Nipsey Hussle to portray him in the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton. The 51-year-old rap legend recently appeared on the 85 South Show, during which he recalled the N.W.A. members’ attempt to track down Nipsey after offering him the role, but with no success. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Steph Curry, And More Named In Bored Ape NFT LawsuitSnoop Dogg And Master P Forced To Rename 'Snoop Loopz' CerealSnoop Dogg Launches Members-Only Death Row Inmate Program Exclusively On eBay “They was doing Straight Outta Compton movie right? So Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, all...
HollywoodLife

Angela Simmons Goes Instagram Official With New BF Yo Gotti: ‘All I Need & More’

No better way to start the New Year than with a new relationship! Angela Simmons showed that she’s dating rapper Yo Gotti with a series of photos on Instagram on Saturday, December 31. The entrepreneur, 35, and rapper, 41, posed for a bunch of stunning pictures, which you can see here, showing off that they were dressed to the nines on New Year’s Eve and also announcing their relationship. Angela shared just how happy she is with Yo Gotti in the caption. “You are all I need and more,” she wrote with a heart emoji.
thesource.com

Diddy Gifts Yung Miami An Iced Out Necklace Set

City Girls rapper Yung Miami shared a very opulent diamond necklace and bracelet gifted to her from her alleged boo Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. On her Instagram stories she posted, ‘So raw he did his BIG ONE!. The Miami rapper aka Caresha Romeka Brownlee, has been the topic...
HipHopDX.com

Coolio’s $300K Estate Will Likely Be Split Among Seven Of His Kids Due To Lack Of Will

When Coolio died in September, he reportedly didn’t have a will in place, and now seven of his children are likely to inherit and split his estate. According to a report from The Blast on Tuesday (December 27), Coolio’s manager has filed a probate case to begin the process of appraising the late “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper’s estate. Of his 10 children, seven are adults and are listed as his next of kin and probable beneficiaries.
HipHopDX.com

Rick Ross Offers Sneak Peek Of $1M Fish Tank Inside His Mansion

Rick Ross is building a brand new fish tank worth $1 million inside his mansion, and he wants his fans to bask in the glory with a sneak peek at its construction. The Biggest Bawse took to his Instagram Story this week to showcase the new addition to his home, which happens to be a cylindrical fish tank apparently worth seven figures. In the clip, the room is covered in brown flooring paper with the fish tank stationed in the middle.
thesource.com

Today In Hip Hop History: 43 Years Ago Sugar Hill Gang’s ‘Rapper’s Delight’ Becomes Hip-Hop’s First Top 40 Hit

On today’s date, 43 years ago, “Rapper’s Delight” became Hip-Hop’s first Top 40 single. “Rapper’s Delight” was released by Englewood, New Jersey’s Sugarhill Gang in August of 1979. As one of Hip Hop’s earliest relics, this single, written by The Cold Crush Brothers’ own Grandmaster Caz, is credited with bringing the art of rap to a multicultural mainstream audience.
The Guardian

Tim Dowling: the best thing about recording an album? Without doubt, lunch

My band is back in the studio, but there’s something much more interesting cooking in the kitchen. When I enter my office shed before sunrise its windows are frosted over, even though the portable radiator inside has been on for almost an hour, thanks to a timer. I put a sofa cushion on top of the radiator, over the little sign that says “WARNING: Do not cover”, and go back to the kitchen to make coffee.

