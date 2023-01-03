Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Romeo Miller Hits Back At Master P As Family Feud Continues: 'Stop With The Sob Story'
Romeo Miller has once again called out Master P after his father addressed their feud in a new interview, in which he suggested his son is entitled. The “My Baby” rapper took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday (December 22) hitting back at the No Limit Records founder over his comments. Romeo reposted a screenshot promoting the conversation and left some choice words for his rap mogul father.
Romeo Miller claims his father Master P left him broke amid feud
The interfamilial warfare being waged on social media between rapper Romeo and his father Master P took fans by surprise because there was no indication that their relationship had deteriorated to such a degree. Romeo, 33, followed the entertainment path that his father blazed in the 1990s, torched the No...
HipHopDX.com
Romeo Miller Appears To Call Out Master P Over His Sister’s Death
Romeo Miller has seemingly called out his father Master P over the loss of his sister in a harsh social media post aimed at an unnamed target. In recent Instagram Story, a frustrated Romeo condemned a certain father for allegedly neglecting his own child’s mental health struggles, yet publicly addressed a stranger’s similar issues.
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
HipHopDX.com
Bow Wow Responds To Da Brat Calling Him Out For 'Discrediting' Jermaine Dupri
Bow Wow has responded to Da Brat calling him out over his comments about Jermaine Dupri and 106 & Park, saying he’d never engage in a war of words with his former labelmate. The “Like You” star sparked a heated debate over the weekend by disputing Dupri’s claim that he came up with the idea for BET’s 106 & Park as a Black-friendly alternative to MTV’s popular countdown show TRL (Total Request Live).
Mother of Diddy’s New Baby Daughter Love Sean Combs Revealed – Report
It appears as though the mother of Diddy's new baby daughter, Love Sean Combs, has been revealed. According to a report published by TMZ on Monday (Dec. 12), the identity of the woman who recently gave birth to Diddy's new bundle of joy has been uncovered by the child's birth certificate. The popular celebrity gossip site says that Love Sean Combs' mother is reportedly a 28-year-old woman named Dana Tran, pictured below.
'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown's remaining wife Robyn Brown said she's 'scared' Kody won't want to take on more wives in the future
"Sister Wives" star Christine Brown also called Kody Brown's polygamous lifestyle a "failure" and called him and Robyn "soulmates."
Snoop Dogg Reveals Why Nipsey Hussle Refused ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Role
Snoop Dogg has revealed that he wanted Nipsey Hussle to portray him in the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton. The 51-year-old rap legend recently appeared on the 85 South Show, during which he recalled the N.W.A. members’ attempt to track down Nipsey after offering him the role, but with no success. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Steph Curry, And More Named In Bored Ape NFT LawsuitSnoop Dogg And Master P Forced To Rename 'Snoop Loopz' CerealSnoop Dogg Launches Members-Only Death Row Inmate Program Exclusively On eBay “They was doing Straight Outta Compton movie right? So Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, all...
Angela Simmons Goes Instagram Official With New BF Yo Gotti: ‘All I Need & More’
No better way to start the New Year than with a new relationship! Angela Simmons showed that she’s dating rapper Yo Gotti with a series of photos on Instagram on Saturday, December 31. The entrepreneur, 35, and rapper, 41, posed for a bunch of stunning pictures, which you can see here, showing off that they were dressed to the nines on New Year’s Eve and also announcing their relationship. Angela shared just how happy she is with Yo Gotti in the caption. “You are all I need and more,” she wrote with a heart emoji.
Memphis rapper Big Scarr dies at 22 as Gucci Mane confirms his passing with touching Instagram post
Memphis rapper Big Scarr has died at the age of 22. The musician was reported dead by The Shaderoom on Thursday, and his passing was confirmed by rapper Gucci Mane.
Marie Claire
Prince Harry Claims His Father Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana After His Birth
It seems any fears royals have had over Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, may have been justified. Though the book comes out on Jan. 10, the Guardian was able to obtain a copy ahead of its publication. The newspaper shared passages from the memoir that claimed William had physically attacked...
I was sure I wanted to marry my boyfriend of 10 years — until he ended things suddenly. A year later, I've found a strength in myself I've never known before.
Navigating a sudden breakup with the person I planned to spend my life with forced me to learn three lessons. They helped make me a stronger person.
thesource.com
Diddy Gifts Yung Miami An Iced Out Necklace Set
City Girls rapper Yung Miami shared a very opulent diamond necklace and bracelet gifted to her from her alleged boo Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. On her Instagram stories she posted, ‘So raw he did his BIG ONE!. The Miami rapper aka Caresha Romeka Brownlee, has been the topic...
HipHopDX.com
Coolio’s $300K Estate Will Likely Be Split Among Seven Of His Kids Due To Lack Of Will
When Coolio died in September, he reportedly didn’t have a will in place, and now seven of his children are likely to inherit and split his estate. According to a report from The Blast on Tuesday (December 27), Coolio’s manager has filed a probate case to begin the process of appraising the late “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper’s estate. Of his 10 children, seven are adults and are listed as his next of kin and probable beneficiaries.
Stepmother who sees 18-year-old live-in stepdaughter as a "burden", states the girl needs to start "adulting"
Evidently, one stepmom has taken issue with her 18-year-old stepdaughter moving in and says that she is a lazy burden to the family who needs to figure out a plan for living on her own, even though she is in school, as outlined in a Reddit post.
HipHopDX.com
Rick Ross Offers Sneak Peek Of $1M Fish Tank Inside His Mansion
Rick Ross is building a brand new fish tank worth $1 million inside his mansion, and he wants his fans to bask in the glory with a sneak peek at its construction. The Biggest Bawse took to his Instagram Story this week to showcase the new addition to his home, which happens to be a cylindrical fish tank apparently worth seven figures. In the clip, the room is covered in brown flooring paper with the fish tank stationed in the middle.
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: 43 Years Ago Sugar Hill Gang’s ‘Rapper’s Delight’ Becomes Hip-Hop’s First Top 40 Hit
On today’s date, 43 years ago, “Rapper’s Delight” became Hip-Hop’s first Top 40 single. “Rapper’s Delight” was released by Englewood, New Jersey’s Sugarhill Gang in August of 1979. As one of Hip Hop’s earliest relics, this single, written by The Cold Crush Brothers’ own Grandmaster Caz, is credited with bringing the art of rap to a multicultural mainstream audience.
Tim Dowling: the best thing about recording an album? Without doubt, lunch
My band is back in the studio, but there’s something much more interesting cooking in the kitchen. When I enter my office shed before sunrise its windows are frosted over, even though the portable radiator inside has been on for almost an hour, thanks to a timer. I put a sofa cushion on top of the radiator, over the little sign that says “WARNING: Do not cover”, and go back to the kitchen to make coffee.
How The Notorious B.I.G.’s Parenting Skills Affected His Son’s Approach to Fatherhood
The Notorious B.I.G. had a son and a daughter before his death in 1997. As a young father, Biggie wanted to give his kids the best life possible. His approach to parenting affected his son's perception of fatherhood.
