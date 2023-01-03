Read full article on original website
Apple is no longer the only company with a $2 trillion valuation
The tech sell-off has taken a major bite from the value of Apple, meaning it is no longer the only company with a $2 trillion valuation. Shares in the iPhone manufacturer fell 3.7% on Tuesday, dropping its market capitalization to $1.989 trillion. Apple first surpassed $2 trillion in market capitalization...
NASDAQ
3 Reasons Apple Stock Keeps Falling
In mid-August, shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were near an all-time high and down only slightly on the year. Today, Apple is hovering around a 52-week low and is down around 30% from its all-time high. Yet despite the sell-off, Apple is still outperforming other big tech names year to...
msn.com
A college student raked in a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after investing $25 million in the meme stock
A 20-year-old college student pocketed an estimated $110 million profit by selling Bed Bath & Beyond shares in August 2022. He capitalized on the ailing home-wares retailer becoming a meme stock and skyrocketing in value within a matter of days. Jake Freeman, the boss of Freeman Capital Management, revealed that...
Business Insider
Tesla stock to close out worst year ever with a 65% loss in 2022, wiping out more than $700 billion in market cap
Tesla stock is on pace for its worst year on record as trading in 2022 comes to a close. Shares have lost about 65% from the start of the year. CEO Elon Musk has faced pressure from investors over his preoccupation with Twitter. Shares sank about 65% from the start...
Investopedia
Bed Bath & Bankruptcy
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) shares lost a quarter of their value, dropping to a three-decade low, after the company said it's got "substantial doubt" about whether it can remain solvent and may file for bankruptcy. Key Takeaways. Bed Bath & Beyond said it may file for bankruptcy, sending...
These were Warren Buffett's 10 best performing stocks held by Berkshire Hathaway in 2022
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway wasn't immune from the 20% stock market sell-off in 2022. The conglomerate's 48-stock portfolio only had 10 companies that saw gains in 2022. These were Buffett's 10 best performing stocks owned by Berkshire Hathaway in 2022. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway was by no means immune to...
Party City plans bankruptcy filing as sales hit by inflation: report
Party City is preparing to file for bankruptcy within weeks as its cash dwindled and inflation dampened sales, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. Shares of the company fell about 58% to 15 cents in afternoon trade. The party supplies retailer, which has a market capitalization of about $41 million, has been struggling with weaker sales as persistently high inflation has impacted the demand for its products. The company is in discussions with its bondholders to convert debt into equity to trim the balance sheet, the report said. The report further added that Party City has engaged AlixPartners LLP as a restructuring adviser. Party City and AlixPartners did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Separately, Bed Bath & Beyond was also preparing to seek bankruptcy protection in the coming weeks, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday, following poor sales and an inability to compete with large online and big-box retailers.
Has Bed Bath & Beyond Seen Its Last Holiday Selling Season?
With the bulk of fourth-quarter sales completed, Wall Street has started speculating on whether the struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) has a reason to exist. In an interview on Yahoo Finance Live on Thursday, Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba said that retailers likely had a tough slog this holiday season, and cited Bed Bath & Beyond as one that might have seen its last yule. “They’re simply just not relevant anymore. This really was [Lieutenant Colonel George A.] Custer’s last stand and it’s going to pretty much end the same way that it did for Custer,”...
Warren Buffett-backed BYD soars past Tesla in China sales as the company bucks wider EV stock sell-off
Warren Buffett-backed BYD has avoided a painful stock sell-off in recent months compared to its competitors. BYD said it sold 1.9 million vehicles in 2022 as it ramps up production despite recent COVID-19 infections. Warren Buffett's decision to invest in BYD back in 2008 continues to look like an incredibly...
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: World Wrestling Entertainment, Bed Bath & Beyond, Costco and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. World Wrestling Entertainment — The wrestling entertainment stock surged nearly 17% after WWE announced that founder Vince McMahon is returning to its board of directors and that the company is exploring strategic moves. McMahon stepped down as CEO last year after an investigation into sexual misconduct, but has remained majority shareholder. The Wall Street Journal reported that McMahon is returning to pursue a potential sale of the business.
valuethemarkets.com
Market Update: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Energy, PMI, JOLTS, FOMC | Jan 4
In today's market update, we look at the morning headlines, including moves in Big Tech, oil’s decline and economic data due today. On Tuesday, we saw US equities close in negative territory. The Dow, S&P 500, and NASDAQ all lost their earlier gains. There could be significant movements in these indices this week as key economic data is released.
Tesla shares see worst day in two years on weaker than expected sales
Tesla shares plunged more than 12% in trading Tuesday, as weaker than expected global sales caused the company's massive slide in its share price that began last year to continue.
Tesla has slashed car prices in China for the 2nd time in 3 months as demand falters
Shares in the US automaker took another step lower Friday after Elon Musk's company cut prices of its Model 3 and Model Y cars in China by up to 13.5%.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Silvergate Capital, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walgreens, CrowdStrike and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the crypto-focused bank tumbled more than 42% after Silvergate disclosed massive customer withdrawals during the fourth quarter. The bank said it $3.8 billion in assets from digital asset customers at the end of December, down more than 60% from three months earlier. The company also sold off more the $5 billion of debt securities to cover the withdrawals, resulting in a loss on those sales of $718 million.
Phone Arena
Samsung's Q4 profits take huge hit due to weak smartphone and memory chip sales
It wasn't a great fourth quarter for Samsung and the world's largest smartphone manufacturer made it public by releasing its preliminary numbers for Q4 2022. The company says that during the October through December period, it generated approximately 70 trillion Korean won ($55.2 billion) in revenue. Operating profit for the quarter will be approximately 4.3 trillion Korean won ($3.4 billion).
Stocks Edge Higher, Jobs Data, Amazon, Johnson & Johnson, Walgreen - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday January 5:. 1. -- Stock Futures Flat As Fed Minutes Challenge Rate Bets. U.S. equity futures were little-changed Thursday, while the dollar held steady against its global peers, as investors sifted through details of the Federal Reserve's inflation debate and focused on key jobs data expected over the coming days.
NASDAQ
Notable Friday Option Activity: AZO, LMT, AMZN
Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total volume of 1,462 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 146,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 106.1% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 137,810 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2500 strike call option expiring January 06, 2023, with 118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,800 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2500 strike highlighted in orange:
European shares end at seven-month high, best week since March
Jan 6 (Reuters) - European shares closed at seven-month highs on Friday, boosted by miners and oil stocks, while data pointing to a moderation in U.S. jobs growth helped calm nerves over the Federal Reserve's rate-hike trajectory.
Business Insider
US stocks rise after mixed December jobs report but weekly losses remain in sight
US stocks rose Friday after a mixed December jobs report. Headline hiring was stronger than expected at 223,000, but wages slowed by more than anticipated. The S&P 500 was still at risk of stretching a weekly run of losses. The Labor Department said average hourly earnings rose 0.3% last month,...
US News and World Report
China Fx Reserves Rise $11 Billion to $3.128 Trillion in December
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's foreign exchange reserves rose in December, official data showed on Saturday, as the dollar fell against other major currencies. The country's foreign exchange reserves - the world's largest - rose $11 billion to $3.128 trillion last month, compared with $3.154 trillion predicted by a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.117 trillion in November.
