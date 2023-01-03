GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's the start of a new year. This is the time people start coming up with New Year's Resolutions and goals they would like to achieve. In 2021, I created my first vision board. Some of my goals were to save more money, go to the gym more, and focus on self-care. There were times I'd fall off on maintaining some of my targets, but having my goals visually displayed on a board helped me to re-center myself and start again.

