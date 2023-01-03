ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Map out your vision: My 2 Cents

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's the start of a new year. This is the time people start coming up with New Year's Resolutions and goals they would like to achieve. In 2021, I created my first vision board. Some of my goals were to save more money, go to the gym more, and focus on self-care. There were times I'd fall off on maintaining some of my targets, but having my goals visually displayed on a board helped me to re-center myself and start again.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Does your house have lead pipes?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — City of Greensboro is requesting help to identify underground lead pipes on private property, including residences and businesses. On the city's website, residents using Greensboro water can find step-by-step instructions on locating your service line, identifying the material of the pipe, and reporting the findings to the city.
GREENSBORO, NC
Elkin Tribune

Project Denver eyes Elkin for $6m investment

Another secretive economic development project was passed by the Surry County Board of Commissioner Tuesday evening. Project Denver will now join Project Cobra on the shelf as it waits for a companion incentives package to be debated by the Town of Elkin Board of Commissioners on Jan. 9. The county...
ELKIN, NC
rhinotimes.com

Act Fast And Buy 20 Trees For $7

You probably just threw away the last tree you bought, but each year at this time the Guilford County’s Soil and Water Conservation District Board sells trees that are meant to be kept for a very long time. This month, the board will be holding its annual Tree Seedling...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
moderncampground.com

Zooland Family Campground Under New Ownership

Zooland Family Campground in Asheboro, North Carolina is now under the ownership of TRG Resorts. “We are excited to announce that we have officially closed on Zooland Family Campground, located in Asheboro, NC!” Dylan Marma, the chief executive officer of TRG Resorts, wrote in a LinkedIn post last month.
ASHEBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro’s Rice Toyota announces name change

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Rice Toyota, a longtime staple of the Greensboro community, announced a name change on Thursday. The business will be changing its name to “Toyota of Greensboro” effective immediately after spending nearly 60 years under the Rice name. The Rice family says that the name change reflects their commitment to the Greensboro […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro homeowners want to know why leaf collection takes so long

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s the beginning of 2023, and some homeowners in parts of Greensboro are upset about late leaf collections dragging in from 2022. “It’s a great thing that the city has been doing it all these years, but it’s probably time to consider another solution,” said Jim Collins, a Greensboro resident. Currently, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
