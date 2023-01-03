Read full article on original website
A North Carolina Teen-Ager Vanished While Walking Home. What Happened To Tyarra Williams?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreensboro, NC
Jump into Bungee Fitness at 2 locations in the TriadThe Planking TravelerBurlington, NC
NC A&T names Vincent Brown new head football coachThe Triangle TribuneGreensboro, NC
Mama Village Triad is fostering community and connectionThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
In 2016, a 19-year-old girl went to see her ex-boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Tyarra Williams?Fatim HemrajGreensboro, NC
Number of families impacted by card skimmers rises, benefit reimbursement not a guarantee
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Guilford County Social Services is still working with families impacted by EBT card fraud. 86 people have come forward to file a report with the High Point Police. So far, all of those reports involve EBT Cards. Card skimmers were found at two High Point...
Map out your vision: My 2 Cents
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's the start of a new year. This is the time people start coming up with New Year's Resolutions and goals they would like to achieve. In 2021, I created my first vision board. Some of my goals were to save more money, go to the gym more, and focus on self-care. There were times I'd fall off on maintaining some of my targets, but having my goals visually displayed on a board helped me to re-center myself and start again.
Does your house have lead pipes?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — City of Greensboro is requesting help to identify underground lead pipes on private property, including residences and businesses. On the city's website, residents using Greensboro water can find step-by-step instructions on locating your service line, identifying the material of the pipe, and reporting the findings to the city.
50,000 people to lose jobs in NC when recession hits in late 2023, economist warns
CARY – Fifty thousand workers in North Carolina “could lose their jobs” in a coming recession later this year, N.C. State economist Dr. Mike Walden warned Wednesday. And the rapidly growing Triangle won’t escape without harm, he stressed. To put that number in perspective, that total...
Elkin Tribune
Project Denver eyes Elkin for $6m investment
Another secretive economic development project was passed by the Surry County Board of Commissioner Tuesday evening. Project Denver will now join Project Cobra on the shelf as it waits for a companion incentives package to be debated by the Town of Elkin Board of Commissioners on Jan. 9. The county...
Eeew! Why your spice rack could be the source of cross-contamination
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One thing we’ve learned from the pandemic is the importance of hand-washing to fend off illness and germs. That lesson extends to the kitchen. Consumer Reports explains why you need to wash your hands while cooking to avoid food poisoning. We’ve heard these food safety...
Greensboro home care agencies battle nursing shortage impact
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Nursing shortages continue to be an issue for home care agencies in the Triad. The problem stems from the pandemic and it's impacting the care providers are able to give to patients. News 2 spoke with two Greensboro agencies on how they're navigating the issue. Karen...
'My money don't go that far.' Help paying your Winter heating bill available statewide in NC
The deadline to apply to this program is March 31st.
rhinotimes.com
Act Fast And Buy 20 Trees For $7
You probably just threw away the last tree you bought, but each year at this time the Guilford County’s Soil and Water Conservation District Board sells trees that are meant to be kept for a very long time. This month, the board will be holding its annual Tree Seedling...
triad-city-beat.com
Hustle culture: Entrepreneurial ‘university’ aims to help businesses get to next level
Shante Woody is no stranger to the hustle. In 2015, after being turned down for a job yet again, she looked around her home for items to pawn just to make ends meet. In the kitchen, she laid her eyes upon basic ingredients in the cabinets and fridge: sugar, eggs, flour and butter.
Skimmers found at two NC Walmart locations: Protecting your debit, credit cards and your financial identity
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police found one skimming device found at each of the two High Point Walmart locations this week, but really, skimming can happen any place you swipe your card. PROTECTING YOUR DEBIT CARD. When it comes to your debit card, you need to monitor your account weekly...
Greensboro nonprofit that lost thousands in PayPal scam holding drag show fundraiser
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A local nonprofit is holding a fundraiser after being targeted by scammers to the tune of $40,000. Alternative Resources of the Triad, the nonprofit that throws Greensboro’s annual pride festival, fell victim to a PayPal scam in December, losing thousands. The group will be holding a fundraiser on January 21 at […]
moderncampground.com
Zooland Family Campground Under New Ownership
Zooland Family Campground in Asheboro, North Carolina is now under the ownership of TRG Resorts. “We are excited to announce that we have officially closed on Zooland Family Campground, located in Asheboro, NC!” Dylan Marma, the chief executive officer of TRG Resorts, wrote in a LinkedIn post last month.
Places to get your CPR certification in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest Monday passing out on the field mid-game as paramedics performed CPR before he was taken to a hospital. Hamlin, 24, is in critical condition, but the situation could have been fatal. According to the Center of...
Check your colon: Black patients more likely to need emergency surgery
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Colon Cancer is the second most common cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. when numbers for men and women are combined. That’s according to the American Cancer Society. Dr. David Hiller is a colorectal surgeon with Novant Health. He said there are several factors...
'This is a blessing to me' | Resident living pallet homes at Pomona Park is thankful for the temporary housing
GREENSBORO, N.C. — People have been living at the temporary shelters, called pallet homes, in Greensboro for a couple of weeks now. They give the homeless a place to stay during the cold winter months. Tuesday, we met one of the residents from Pomona Park. It's a temporary fix,...
Greensboro’s Rice Toyota announces name change
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Rice Toyota, a longtime staple of the Greensboro community, announced a name change on Thursday. The business will be changing its name to “Toyota of Greensboro” effective immediately after spending nearly 60 years under the Rice name. The Rice family says that the name change reflects their commitment to the Greensboro […]
Recycling Christmas decorations and other household things: Part 1
GREENSBORO, N.C. — We all want to do our part to help the environment, which is why we recycle, but there are rules we have to follow to make sure everything ends up where it belongs. Greensboro Recycling and Waste Reduction Educator Masey DeMoss answers your recycling questions after...
wfmynews2.com
Winston-Salem man is 'lucky for life' after winning yearly prize
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Carl Fargervik Jr. played numbers in the Lucky for Life game that holds a special significance for him and his wife, and that brought them a $25,000 a year for life prize. "I always play our wedding, anniversary and birthdays," he said. Fargervik, 67, said his...
Greensboro homeowners want to know why leaf collection takes so long
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s the beginning of 2023, and some homeowners in parts of Greensboro are upset about late leaf collections dragging in from 2022. “It’s a great thing that the city has been doing it all these years, but it’s probably time to consider another solution,” said Jim Collins, a Greensboro resident. Currently, […]
