Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, January 6, 2023
Showers will be limited until a weak cold front approaches around midweek. Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 6, 2023) Your top local headlines for Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. A very dry airmass will limit rainfall until at least the middle of next week. Some lingering showers from weak cold front. Updated:...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Extended period of very dry weather ahead
Very dry and stable air will move in over the state, with mostly dry weather from Friday afternoon through Tuesday. Light to moderate trade winds are also expected through the extended forecast. The next chance for any significant rain will be around the middle of the week, when a weakening front will approach Kauai and Oahu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Weakening front to bring some showers to Oahu, Maui
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weakening front is making its way slowly southward through Oahu and into Maui County this morning. It will then stall out over the Maui County later today and tonight before dissipating on Thursday. The front will bring some nice showery weather to windward areas of Oahu...
hawaiinewsnow.com
'Spectacular': Crowds flock to Kilauea summit as eruption resumes
HNN News Brief (Jan. 6, 2023) Five people were displaced after a house fire in Makaha overnight. Incredible aerial video shows lava flowing inside of Halemaumau crater. Kilauea volcano has started erupting again after a nearly month-long pause in activity. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, January 6,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Unbelievable’: Crowds flock to Kilauea summit after eruption resumes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crowds are flocking to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park after Kilauea began erupting again after a pause in mid-December. The volcano’s eruption resumed around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, triggering a stream of cars heading out to the crater summit to view the spectacular sight. Those who went out...
hawaiinewsnow.com
With Kilauea now erupting, here’s how you can get the best view of the lava lake
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As lava spews from the summit of Kilauea, many are making their way to Hawaii Island to catch the best of view from the edge of the crater. The current eruption within Halemaumau Crater has created an immense lava lake, spanning about 300 acres. Lava is currently...
hawaiinewsnow.com
What's Trending: Renner's first video since accident, butter sculptures
Howard looks at Big Island home sale numbers for 2022. Comedian Che Durena to perform at Blue Note Hawaii in Waikiki. Comedian Che Durena is performing at the Blue Note Hawaii in Waikiki on Saturday night. He joined us live to talk about his show. Oahu drivers urged to pay...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Transmitter issue impacting HNN reception on some islands
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A power outage at Hawaii News Now’s transmitter site is impacting reception for viewers on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii Island. HNN’s Engineering team said the generator is up and running at the Oahu site, but KGMB failed to come back on. This affects antenna viewers...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business News: Hawaii Island house sales
After undergoing two surgeries, actor Jeremy Renner is still in the hospital in his first video posted to social media. We share his positive vides. Comedian Che Durena to perform at Blue Note Hawaii in Waikiki. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Comedian Che Durena is performing at the Blue Note...
hawaiinewsnow.com
USGS lowers Kilauea alert level, saying no indication lava will flow out of crater
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kilauea volcano has started erupting again after a nearly month-long pause in activity, the U.S. Geological Survey said. Since the eruption began Thursday evening, USGS has lowered the alert for the Kilauea volcano to “watch/orange” as scientists say there is no indication lava will flow out of the crater. It was previously raised to “warning/red.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
USGS scientists raise alert level of Kilauea to orange after increased earthquake activity
Complaints mount over clinic set up for families impacted by Red Hill tainted water. It was billed as being for active duty service members and their families, but some military members are being turned away. Updated: 4 hours ago. Three people are presumed dead after the crash as the wreckage...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Oahu drivers urged to pay parking meters with coins as hundreds unable to accept card payments
Kilauea volcano has started erupting again after a nearly month-long pause in activity, the U.S. Geological Survey said. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Veteran Brazilian surfer dies in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ever tried hiking Koko Head 41 times in day? This Oahu man is taking on that feat
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When the clock strikes midnight on Wednesday, Steve Monte will attempt to break a record at the Koko Crater by climbing the stairs 41 times in 24 hours. That’s 1,048 steps one-way. Monte is doing it to raise money for Make A Wish Hawaii — and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
A look back at legendary musician Danny Kaleikini
Many people who knew him called him a "treasure" in Hawaii. University of Hawaii is making history within the driverless vehicle space as its top-ranked team competes in the Autonomous Challenge at CES for a second year. Remarkable overflight video shows lava fountaining inside of Kilauea's Halemaumau Crater. Updated: 2...
hawaiinewsnow.com
This Hawaii construction worker is on a mission to prove she’s ‘tough as nails’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii construction workers will compete against 11 others on the fourth season of reality TV show “Tough as Nails.”. Ilima Shim lives in Waianae, but was born and raised on Hawaii Island. The 34-year-old is a graduate of Konawaena High. She’ll square off against her...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Macy’s announces 4 more stores closing; 1 location in Hawaii among them
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four more Macy’s stores nationwide are slated to close down in the middle of the year. And one Hawaii store is on the list: The Macy’s in Kaneohe’s Windward Center. The company confirmed to Axios on Wednesday that the closures are part of their...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Truly a treasure’: Hawaii musicians, dignitaries remember Danny Kaleikini
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Legendary entertainer Danny Kaleikini was remembered Friday for his monumental impact on Hawaiian music and culture, his fun-loving personality, and his warm embrace of the aloha spirit. “He was the embodiment of the very essence of everything that is so very special about Hawaii,” said Honolulu Mayor...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii has the most expensive pizza in the country (among many other things)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - We all know that living in paradise isn’t always cheap, but did you know Hawaii has the most expensive pizza in the entire country?. There are over 75,000 pizza restaurants in the U.S., including more than 6,000 Pizza Huts and 6,500 Domino’s. But the price in some locations is as much as 50% more than in other states.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Report: COVID is still spreading widely in Hawaii, but fewer are getting boosters
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - COVID is still spreading widely in the community but fewer people are getting booster shots, according to a new study by the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization. UHERO surveyed more than 1,600 adults in fall 2022. Nearly half (45.5%) of the respondents had tested positive for...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HNN News Brief (Jan. 6, 2023)
Remarkable overflight video shows lava fountaining inside of Kilauea's Halemaumau Crater. The current eruption within Halemaumau Crater has created an immense lava lake, spanning about 300 acres. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Kaleikini is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jacqueline; daughter Leonn, grandson Nicholas, and a sister. Kilauea...
Comments / 0