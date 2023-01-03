ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, January 6, 2023

Showers will be limited until a weak cold front approaches around midweek. Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 6, 2023) Your top local headlines for Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. A very dry airmass will limit rainfall until at least the middle of next week. Some lingering showers from weak cold front. Updated:...
First Alert Forecast: Extended period of very dry weather ahead

Very dry and stable air will move in over the state, with mostly dry weather from Friday afternoon through Tuesday. Light to moderate trade winds are also expected through the extended forecast. The next chance for any significant rain will be around the middle of the week, when a weakening front will approach Kauai and Oahu.
'Spectacular': Crowds flock to Kilauea summit as eruption resumes

HNN News Brief (Jan. 6, 2023) Five people were displaced after a house fire in Makaha overnight. Incredible aerial video shows lava flowing inside of Halemaumau crater. Kilauea volcano has started erupting again after a nearly month-long pause in activity. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, January 6,...
‘Unbelievable’: Crowds flock to Kilauea summit after eruption resumes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crowds are flocking to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park after Kilauea began erupting again after a pause in mid-December. The volcano’s eruption resumed around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, triggering a stream of cars heading out to the crater summit to view the spectacular sight. Those who went out...
Transmitter issue impacting HNN reception on some islands

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A power outage at Hawaii News Now’s transmitter site is impacting reception for viewers on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii Island. HNN’s Engineering team said the generator is up and running at the Oahu site, but KGMB failed to come back on. This affects antenna viewers...
Business News: Hawaii Island house sales

After undergoing two surgeries, actor Jeremy Renner is still in the hospital in his first video posted to social media. We share his positive vides. Comedian Che Durena to perform at Blue Note Hawaii in Waikiki. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Comedian Che Durena is performing at the Blue Note...
USGS lowers Kilauea alert level, saying no indication lava will flow out of crater

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kilauea volcano has started erupting again after a nearly month-long pause in activity, the U.S. Geological Survey said. Since the eruption began Thursday evening, USGS has lowered the alert for the Kilauea volcano to “watch/orange” as scientists say there is no indication lava will flow out of the crater. It was previously raised to “warning/red.”
A look back at legendary musician Danny Kaleikini

Many people who knew him called him a "treasure" in Hawaii. University of Hawaii is making history within the driverless vehicle space as its top-ranked team competes in the Autonomous Challenge at CES for a second year. Remarkable overflight video shows lava fountaining inside of Kilauea's Halemaumau Crater. Updated: 2...
‘Truly a treasure’: Hawaii musicians, dignitaries remember Danny Kaleikini

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Legendary entertainer Danny Kaleikini was remembered Friday for his monumental impact on Hawaiian music and culture, his fun-loving personality, and his warm embrace of the aloha spirit. “He was the embodiment of the very essence of everything that is so very special about Hawaii,” said Honolulu Mayor...
Hawaii has the most expensive pizza in the country (among many other things)

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - We all know that living in paradise isn’t always cheap, but did you know Hawaii has the most expensive pizza in the entire country?. There are over 75,000 pizza restaurants in the U.S., including more than 6,000 Pizza Huts and 6,500 Domino’s. But the price in some locations is as much as 50% more than in other states.
HNN News Brief (Jan. 6, 2023)

Remarkable overflight video shows lava fountaining inside of Kilauea's Halemaumau Crater. The current eruption within Halemaumau Crater has created an immense lava lake, spanning about 300 acres. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Kaleikini is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jacqueline; daughter Leonn, grandson Nicholas, and a sister. Kilauea...
