Hawaii, known for its beautiful landscapes, beaches and volcanoes, is now catching a lot of attention. After a 38 year hiatus, the largest active volcano on Earth has erupted. Mauna Loa is protected within the Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park. As of now, lava flows have been contained and communities don’t seem to be in any immediate threat. But this may change, as some of the lava has started to reach Saddle Road. Saddle Road is a main highway in the middle of the island and is a popular route to travel between cities in Hawaii. If this highway has to be shut down, that will create traffic and inconveniences for commuters and tourists. As of now, officials have said that it will take a couple of days for the lava to reach the highway.

HAWAII STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO