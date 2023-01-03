ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

AT&T has a deal that you can't refuse for the iPhone 14 Plus with no trade-in required

On paper, the Apple iPhone 14 Plus sounds like a smartphone owner's dream device. It has a large 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a fast A15 Bionic chipset (even if it is last year's component), and the largest battery ever installed on an iPhone at 4325mAh. And tagged at $899.99 and up, it is cheaper than the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max which starts at $1,099.
Android Police

Google is sending out mysterious emails warning of a problem with the Google Assistant

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Whenever something goes wrong with an app or a service that can potentially affect users, whether that's a security breach, or some other kind of service interruption, we always appreciate when the company involved clearly discloses what's going on to its users. After all, depending on the severity of the issue, they may want to take some steps to keep their data safe. But for as much we appreciate such heads-up warnings, it can be a little frustrating when they're exceptionally light on details. And that's just the kind of situation we're looking at now, as Google raises the alarm about a bug affecting Assistant.
CNET

Deleting Your Android Web Browser's Cookies, Cache Helps Clean Up Your Phone

Your Android phone is online constantly, and your web browser in particular is picking up data from all the different websites you visit. Much of that data builds up in your web browser app -- whether you're using Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet -- storing it as part of the cookies and cache within those apps. This data can be helpful for websites you regularly frequent, letting them load faster with your accounts already logged in.
moneytalksnews.com

Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines

A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
technewstoday.com

How to Tell if Your Phone Has Been Hacked?

If you see suspicious things happening on your phone, like a new app you didn’t install or charges on your bill that don’t make sense, it’s possible that it’s been hacked. Some of the most common methods hackers can use to hack your phone are:. Phishing:...
Futurism

People Are Canceling Tesla Orders Because They're So Disgusted With Elon Musk

It's not just Tesla investors who are at their wit's end with CEO Elon Musk, who has been making a huge mess of his Twitter takeover. Even the company's customers are becoming wary of association with the embattled billionaire, as CNET reports, by opting for a competitor or canceling their orders.
Digital Trends

The SIM card in your phone has secret power to make medicine cheaper

Electronic gadgets are a potpourri of pricey and rare elements, but a majority of them end up piling up in an e-waste landfill instead of being recycled. That’s not because we lack the tech to recycle it, but due to factors like cost management and process efficiency. SIM cards are among the phone parts that end up going to waste without much uptake in terms of recycling efforts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy