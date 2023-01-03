Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
AT&T has a deal that you can't refuse for the iPhone 14 Plus with no trade-in required
On paper, the Apple iPhone 14 Plus sounds like a smartphone owner's dream device. It has a large 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a fast A15 Bionic chipset (even if it is last year's component), and the largest battery ever installed on an iPhone at 4325mAh. And tagged at $899.99 and up, it is cheaper than the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max which starts at $1,099.
How to know if your iPhone is listening to you
Kurt "Cyberguy" Knutsson gives you a step-by-step on how to prevent companies and scammers from listening to your private conversations through your phone.
Google is sending out mysterious emails warning of a problem with the Google Assistant
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Whenever something goes wrong with an app or a service that can potentially affect users, whether that's a security breach, or some other kind of service interruption, we always appreciate when the company involved clearly discloses what's going on to its users. After all, depending on the severity of the issue, they may want to take some steps to keep their data safe. But for as much we appreciate such heads-up warnings, it can be a little frustrating when they're exceptionally light on details. And that's just the kind of situation we're looking at now, as Google raises the alarm about a bug affecting Assistant.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could blow away iPhone 14 Pro Max — here's why
Galaxy S23 Ultra rumors point to several ways Samsung's flagship could beat the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
CNET
Deleting Your Android Web Browser's Cookies, Cache Helps Clean Up Your Phone
Your Android phone is online constantly, and your web browser in particular is picking up data from all the different websites you visit. Much of that data builds up in your web browser app -- whether you're using Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet -- storing it as part of the cookies and cache within those apps. This data can be helpful for websites you regularly frequent, letting them load faster with your accounts already logged in.
moneytalksnews.com
Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines
A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
Elon Musk has authorized at least 17 senior execs from Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Co. to work at Twitter, report says
SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen and Tesla's chief information officer, Nagesh Saldi, are among the Musk execs authorized to work at Twitter, CNBC reported.
Elon Musk's Prediction That AI Will Be The End of The World, is In Line with Stephen Hawking's Assertion
Photo by"elon musk head" by pureexperiment is marked with Public Domain Mark 1.0. Stephen Hawking told the BBC in 2014 that "the development of full artificial intelligence could spell the end of the human race," which correlates with Elon Musk's prediction where he warned that AI is "our biggest existential threat."
5 New Text Message Scams That Will Take Your Money
Scammers are trying harder than ever to take advantage of unwitting victims via text message scams. According to "The RoboKiller Report: 2022 Mid-Year Phone Scam Insights," more than 147 billion...
Millions of Android owners must look for ‘red alert’ right now – it’s very serious
OWNERS of Google Pixel smartphones should never ignore a "red alert" in their settings. Google warns users who are at "critical risk" – and must act immediately. You should regularly check your settings to see if you're at risk. Thankfully it's very easy to do – once you know...
How to tell if someone is snooping on your Android
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson explains how to tell if someone is snooping around your Android and shows you ways to avoid them spying.
Netflix Customers Could Go to Prison for Sharing Their Password
The law applies to Netflix password sharing, but also to other streaming services, including Amazon Prime, Disney+ and Apple TV+.
Amazon will take years to recover from a warehouse overbuilding binge during the pandemic. In 2022, it still added a third of Walmart's total capacity.
The e-commerce giant is using only 65% of its warehouse capacity. Back in 2019, that number was a much healthier 85%, renowned industry expert says.
Millions of iPhone owners get huge free upgrade today – how to claim it
APPLE has rolled out a huge new update to all iPhone owners – and it's packed with freebies. The new iOS 16.2 update launches today, and it's totally free to download. It's available around the world right now, so head into Settings > General > Software Update to find it.
technewstoday.com
How to Tell if Your Phone Has Been Hacked?
If you see suspicious things happening on your phone, like a new app you didn’t install or charges on your bill that don’t make sense, it’s possible that it’s been hacked. Some of the most common methods hackers can use to hack your phone are:. Phishing:...
Futurism
People Are Canceling Tesla Orders Because They're So Disgusted With Elon Musk
It's not just Tesla investors who are at their wit's end with CEO Elon Musk, who has been making a huge mess of his Twitter takeover. Even the company's customers are becoming wary of association with the embattled billionaire, as CNET reports, by opting for a competitor or canceling their orders.
Elon Musk just cashed in another $3.6 billion of Tesla stock as he wrestles with mounting interest payments at Twitter and a looming recession
Elon Musk has sold about $3.6 billion of Tesla stock this week, SEC filings show. The Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter CEO sold around 22 million shares in three days. Musk is dealing with mounting interest payments at Twitter, and a gloomy economic outlook. Elon Musk has cashed in another $3.6...
Digital Trends
The SIM card in your phone has secret power to make medicine cheaper
Electronic gadgets are a potpourri of pricey and rare elements, but a majority of them end up piling up in an e-waste landfill instead of being recycled. That’s not because we lack the tech to recycle it, but due to factors like cost management and process efficiency. SIM cards are among the phone parts that end up going to waste without much uptake in terms of recycling efforts.
This Samsung Galaxy hack will get you a free laptop
If you move fast Samsung will give you an excellent laptop for free with your new Galaxy phone
Are you a Verizon customer? Here’s how to get free Netflix premium for 1 year
Verizon says the offer amounts to "$240 in annual savings."
