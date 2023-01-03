Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
Jung_E's New Trailer Reveals That in the Future, There Is Only Mom War
A battle of mother and country ensues in the post-apocalyptic near-future in Jung_E, the latest from Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho. And that’s quite literally an army of moms, modeled after the mother of a researcher at an AI lab. Amid a civil war, the new Netflix film finds a scientist coping with the loss of her heroic mother by... cloning her. Nothing could possibly go wrong, right?
Gizmodo
Roland's Concept Piano Uses Flying Surround Sound Drone Speakers—Because We All Know How Quiet Those Are
CES isn’t just a chance for companies to debut all the gadgets and devices they’ll be insisting consumers buy throughout the coming year, it’s also a chance to debut concept designs providing a sneak peek at technologies arriving in the decades to come. For Roland, that’s apparently a digital piano that surrounds the performer in a swarm of flying surround-sound speaker drones.
Gizmodo
Michael Giacchino To Follow Werewolf By Night With Them! Remake
One of the world’s most prolific film composers is about to make a monster leap. Michael Giacchino, who recently directed the Marvel Studios special Werewolf By Night, has just signed with Warner Bros. to direct a remake of the 1954 sci-fi classic Them!, which was about giant, killer ants.
Gizmodo
The Last of Us Creators Reveal How Long the Series Will Go
Unlike other shows of similar scope and pedigree, HBO’s upcoming video game-inspired series The Last of Us will not overstay its welcome. Speaking at a recent press day, show creators, writers, and producers Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann (Uncharted) revealed that the show, which debuts January 15, is highly unlikely to go longer than three seasons.
Gizmodo
M3GAN Was So Close to Being Rated R
Our internet sensation bestie M3GAN is already living up to the hype as the fun and violent horror flick from Universal and Blumhouse hits theaters. But it could have been even more violent, according to the screenwriter. Unfortunately for horror fans, M3GAN won’t be racking up as high of a...
Gizmodo
The Sick Trailer Makes the Early Pandemic Even Scarier
Feel like reliving those oh-so-memorable days of spring 2020, when we all thought the world was potentially about to end, The Stand-style? No? Then maybe you ought to give Sick a miss, a new film from the horror factory Blumhouse, although it might be a shame—this first trailer makes it look like a hell of a horror film.
Gizmodo
Lego Welcomed 2023 With a Mountain of New Set Reveals That Immediately Landed on Our Wish Lists
We’ve got some bad news if your New Year’s resolution was to be more fiscally responsible. Not only did January 1 mark the availability of a handful of new sets announced last year, Lego also rang in 2023 by introducing a mountain of new sets, barely giving us enough time to pay off all our Christmas bills.
Gizmodo
Evil Dead Rise's First Trailer Contains One Very Scary Mother
Thanks to a tease yesterday by Bruce “Ash Williams” Campbell himself (who gently reminded us that he’s not actually in the movie, though he is one of its producers), we’ve been eagerly anticipating the first trailer for Evil Dead Rise, the fifth film in the series created by Sam Raimi and his collaborators in 1981.
Gizmodo
The Year Ahead in TV
Sabina Graves covers genre television for Gizmodo, with a focus on inclusion in front of and behind the camera. You can follow her coverage here, and email story ideas and tips to sgraves@gizmodo.com. The Top Story:. Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will see more major story arcs that...
Gizmodo
Dungeons & Dragons’ New License Tightens Its Grip on Competition
The new Dungeons & Dragons Open Gaming License, a document which allows a vast group of independent publishers to use the basic game rules created by D&D owner Wizards of the Coast, significantly restricts the kind of content allowed and requires anyone making money under the license to report their products to Wizards of the Coast directly, according to an analysis of a leaked draft of the document, dated mid-December.
Gizmodo
Turn Your Home Into a Vegas Casino With Arcade1Up's First Slot Machine
Walking through a Las Vegas casino is an assault on the senses, with rows and rows of slot machines packed with lights and speakers designed to lure in players. One of the most popular, which seems to be everywhere in sin city, is a machine based on the iconic game show, Wheel of Fortune, which Arcade1Up has now turned into a home version.
Gizmodo
Sony's 'Project Leonardo' Is An Accessible Controller for the PS5
Sony’s CES keynote isn’t really a PlayStation event, but that doesn’t mean we don’t occasionally see gaming announcements slipped into it. We were expecting some PSVR 2 announcements tonight, but the company also surprised us with a new controller focused on accessibility. “Project Leonardo,” as Sony...
Gizmodo
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
As a huge fan of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, I just kind of assumed all of the supporting Spider-people from the first movie would be back. We know about the big three (Miles, Peter, Gwen) for sure, but Spider-Han, Peni, and Noir? They have to be in there too, right? Well, maybe not.
Gizmodo
Amazon Is Bringing the ‘Hey Disney!’ Voice Assistant to All Echo Devices
Admit it: your inner child has always wanted to talk to Mickey Mouse. Later this year, you’ll be able to do so through an Amazon Alexa-powered speaker in your home. Disney and Amazon are bringing the “Hey Disney!” voice assistant to more users. Right now, it’s only available in hotel rooms at Disney resorts. But soon, it’ll be open to anyone with an Echo device.
Earl Boen, Actor in the ‘Terminator’ Films, Dies at 81
Earl Boen, the busy character actor best known for his stint as the criminal psychologist Peter Silberman in the Terminator film franchise, died Thursday in Hawaii, his daughter told The Hollywood Reporter. He was 81. Ruby Harbin said her dad was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer in November and died quietly in his sleep. More from The Hollywood ReporterSi Litvinoff, 'Clockwork Orange' and 'Man Who Fell to Earth' Producer, Dies at 93James Cameron Says 'Avatar 2' Is Profitable and He'll Make the SequelsPeter Rawley, Producer and Longtime ICM Agent, Dies at 85 Born on Aug. 8, 1941, Boen amassed dozens of credits...
Gizmodo
The Guardians of the Galaxy Arm Themselves For Their Next Mission
Today’s Morning Spoilers features an incredible, psychedelic animated trailer from Tian Xiaopeng (Monkey King: Hero Is Back), another sneak peek at the new upcoming Ant-Man film, and even a little tease from Vin Diesel about the next Fast and Furious movie. Buckle up, spoilers—it’s going to be a bumpy ride.
Gizmodo
Evil Dead is Shambling Back Onto Screens
We are really starting off this new year with good horror:Takashi Shimizu, the director of The Grudge, returns with a trailer for his newest film, Immersion, which looks incredibly prescient and haunting. There’s also a trailer for Wolfkin, which looks like my new favorite werewolf film. Don’t forget that The Bad Batch comes out today! Get to your stations, spoilers ahead!
Comments / 0