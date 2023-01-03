ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Larry Brown Sports

Gary Patterson has honest admission about TCU’s run

A year and a half ago, Gary Patterson was still the head coach at TCU, a role he had held since 2000. Now, he is watching his former team make an unlikely run to the national championship under his replacement. TCU parted ways with Patterson after the Horned Frogs got off to a 3-6 start... The post Gary Patterson has honest admission about TCU’s run appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

TCU vs. Georgia: Breaking down their rosters as high school recruits

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — TCU and Georgia square off in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Bulldogs are 12.5-point favorites to hoist the trophy, and if you were to take the players' high school recruiting rankings for gospel, this point spread would definitely ring true.
FORT WORTH, TX
dawgnation.com

TCU football sheds ‘Cinderella’ label, moment approaching against Georgia ‘not too big’

ATHENS —The glass slipper no longer fits TCU football, per Coach Sonny Dykes. “The question about the Cinderella thing, I think for a while in some ways we probably viewed ourselves as that early on, because we were figuring this thing out,” said Dykes, the first-year coach of a Horned Frogs team that was picked to finish seventh in the Big 12 coming off a 5-7 season.
FORT WORTH, TX
atlantanewsfirst.com

Take a look inside So-Fi Stadium ahead of national championship game

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Preparations are continuing at the multi-billion dollar state-of-the-art So-Fi Stadium in the Los Angeles metro area ahead of the National College Football Championship game between the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs. Our Atlanta News First reporter Patrick Quinn had the...
ATHENS, GA
CBS DFW

Riff, Ram, Bah Zoo: The story behind TCU's unusual chant

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – When TCU takes on Georgia in the National Championship game, viewers across the country will be introduced to one of the most unique cheers in college football. 'Riff Ram Bah Zoo' may sound more like a Dr. Seuss poem than a rallying cry, but it is a beloved tradition for the Frogs. Riff, Ram, Bah Zoo Lickety, Lickety, Zoo, Zoo Who, Wah, Wah, Who Give 'em Hell, TCU. According to TCU, it's the oldest cheer in the Southwest conference, the university's original athletic conference. It likely dates back to the 1920s. "The old cheers, all over the nation, were those kind of...
FORT WORTH, TX
FOX Sports

Can Brock Bowers and Georgia's offense over power TCU's defense? | Breaking The Huddle

Joel Klatt breaks down the powerful No.1 Georgia Bulldogs offense going up against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs defense heading into the National Championship. Stetson Bennet's main target will be star tight end Brock Bowers who has racked up nine touchdowns and almost 800 yards this season. Bowers will be a tough opponent for the Horned Frogs defense to stop on the field.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

