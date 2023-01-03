Read full article on original website
This powerful Lenovo laptop is over $2,000 off — no kidding!
With the new semester right around the corner, student laptop deals are ripe for the picking. Today you can get the second generation Lenovo ThinkPad T14s for just $1,173 when you buy directly from Lenovo. While this doesn’t necessarily bring the price into the range of the best budget laptops, it is a very impressive savings of almost $2,200, as the super capable laptop would regularly cost $3,349 with the hardware this one has. Free shipping is included, and further discounts are available for students and teachers.
HP Envy laptops and desktops get huge price cuts today
HP has been making computers for decades, and it always delivers a top notch computer, whether you’re looking for a laptop or a desktop PC. Among today’s best HP laptop deals is the 17-inch HP Envy laptop, which is discounted at HP today, and the super popular and super powerful HP Envy desktop PC is also seeing a discount at HP. Each discount is pretty substantial, with savings starting at $300, and free shipping is included with each. Read onward for more details.
These are all the new mini-LED gaming laptops announced at CES 2023
CES 2023 brought us a ton of exciting new tech, and that includes a bunch of mini-LED gaming laptops. The use of mini-LEDs is still a bit of a novelty in notebooks, but the technology certainly has its perks, including excellent screen brightness and sharp and deep contrasts. Contents. With...
HP’s new Dragonfly Pro targets potential MacBook buyers at CES 2023
HP has officially announced the Dragonfly Pro at CES 2023 as a unique Windows laptop that specifically targets those shoppers who might default to a MacBook. This laptop branches out from a new arm of its Dragonfly line, which is typically focused on the commercial market. Coupled with the Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, which has also been announced at CES, HP hopes to get the attention of a new demographic, specifically with its new support services that come built-in.
Lenovo is having a surprise gaming monitor sale today
Even if you’ve landed one of the best gaming PC deals going on right now, that new gaming PC isn’t going to get you very far into your gaming adventures if you don’t have a decent gaming monitor. Lenovo has a wide variety of impressive gaming monitor deals available today, each of which can land you a potential gaming monitor upgrade at a really great price. These displays are also worth considering if you’re building your first gaming setup, as they all offer great performance at impressive price points. Read onward for more details on these monitors, which are some of the better gaming deals you’ll find right now.
Sony’s Project Leonardo controller is only compatible with PS5
Sony’s new adaptive controller, codenamed Project Leonardo, will only be compatible with PS5 when it launches. In a statement to Digital Trends, the company confirmed that the accessibility-focused tech won’t work with PS4 or PC. Project Leonardo was announced at Sony’s CES 2023 showcase. The unique controller aims...
CES 2023: Samsung’s new Galaxy A14 looks like a killer $200 Android deal
Samsung today announced an update to one of its more popular phone lines — the A-Series. It’s updating the well-received Galaxy A13 with a new A14 this week. This new model comes with Android 13, a big screen and battery, 5G support, and a decent camera set-up for a price that won’t break the bank.
Panasonic brings a Micro Lens Array OLED TV to CES 2023, but will it sell the TV here too?
Panasonic has revealed its latest OLED TV at CES 2023 — the MZ2000, which features a new panel design built with Micro Lens Array technology. Panasonic says this gives the MZ2000 up to 150% stronger peak brightness and improved average brightness when compared to its previous OLED TVs. The MZ2000 will be available in 55-, 65-, and 77-inch screen sizes, however only the 55- and 65-inch models use the new Micro Lens Array-based panels.
TCL’s CES 2023 surprise: it’s going to sell its first QD-OLED TV in 2023
If all goes according to plan, we’ll have a third option in 2023 when it comes to TVs that use QD-OLED technology. Ahead of CES 2023, TCL has announced that it will sell its first QD-OLED TV in the coming months. TCL fans already know what this probably means....
How the Vive XR Elite can do high-end VR in a half-pound headset
The Vive XR Elite has one seriously cool party trick. Debuted at CES 2023, the latest headset from HTC is its first attempt at combining a high-end VR headset with AR technology. But more than that, within seconds, it can convert from a strapped-on headset to its much lighter glasses form. Just remove the battery cradle that straps to the back of your head, and you’re left with a pair of lightweight XR glasses that weighs just 0.53 pounds.
AMD vs. Nvidia vs. Intel: which PC giant won CES 2023?
AMD, Nvidia, and Intel are the three rivals that power up countless desktops and laptops, and the components they produce make CES exciting every year. This year, each manufacturer had some major announcements to share, including new processors and graphics cards, both for desktops and laptops. Contents. Who impressed us...
Intel’s future GPUs just got revealed in a major leak
Intel’s first foray into the world of modern graphics cards did not exactly go smoothly, with numerous delays and problems besetting its Arc Alchemist GPUs. Now, there’s more bad news for the company, as it seems its GPU plans for 2023 and 2024 have leaked in their entirety.
The 7 Best Laptop Deals in Best Buy’s 3-Day Flash Sale — From $150
If anybody knows that January is the hot time for laptop deals it’s us, but this year Best Buy got the memo. There’s a three day sale going on as we speak that has some pretty great deals you’ll want to take advantage of. Unfortunately, these flash sales can bombard you with everything from 2-in-1’s to gaming laptop deals and everything in between. Instead of making you wade through all of the deals on your own, we’ve decided to help and pick out the products that you should actually be looking at. In the end, we arrived at a list of seven worthy contenders:
Razer Blade 16 vs. Razer Blade 15: here’s how they stack up
The Razer Blade 16, introduced at CES 2023, hasn’t been announced as a direct replacement for the existing Blade 15 — at least not yet. The latter has been one of the best gaming laptops for years, but it looks like the Blade 16 could be inheriting that legacy.
Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti vs. AMD RX 7900 XT: Two odd choices for your next GPU
Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti is here, which means that the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT has a direct competitor now. Comparing AMD to Nvidia is never overly straightforward, but it can be done. Benchmark results speak for themselves, and we’ve got plenty of those, all based on our own thorough testing of both cards.
CES 2023: Citizen’s newest smartwatch puts part of NASA on your wrist
The latest smartwatches from Citizen feature an app that utilizes research into alertness and fatigue pulled from NASA plus A.I. models created by IBM Watson Studio to help you better understand the way your body performs each day. The app is called YouQ, and rather than only looking back at how you’ve performed, it also looks ahead.
Razer’s first VR accessories aim to make the Meta Quest 2 more comfortable
Razer is breaking into the VR space with its firs Meta Quest 2 accessories. Its Adjustable Head Strap System and Facial Interface aim to make the headset more comfortable, allowing for longer play sessions. The product line was announced at Razer’s CES 2023 presentation, which highlighted the Razer Edge, Razer...
This 85-inch Samsung QLED TV has a $1,300 discount today
I’ve covered a few sales on Samsung’s Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV in my time here, but never one as big as this. Yes, this time it is the colossal 85-inch version that is getting the Samsung TV deals treatment. Usually starting at $3,300, you can get one for only $2,000 today. That’s $1,300 off on a Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV!
Razer Project Carol head cushion builds surround sound right into your gaming chair
Razer teased its Project Carol Concept design at CES 2023. It’s the world’s first head cushion design with near-field surround sound and haptics. The concept has already won several awards at CES 2023, including the Innovation award and Best of Show award, indicating its proof of concept has already made huge strides.
CES 2023 is a turning point for the dilemma between TVs and gaming monitors
The past few years have seen a convergence between TVs and gaming monitors, and CES 2023 is starting to see the two display types diverge once again. After all, the LG OLED Flex is a TV that looks like a monitor while the Samsung Ark is a monitor that looks a lot like a TV. This year, we’re starting to see the lines between TVs and monitors more clearly.
