insideevs.com
Tesla May Reveal $25,000 EV In 2024
According to Tesla stock analysts at Loup Ventures, a firm that's been following and reporting on Tesla for years, the US EV maker will unveil its upcoming "Model 2" in 2024. As we understand, there's not officially a "Model 2" on Tesla's list of future vehicles, but the automaker has mentioned on several occasions that a smaller, cheaper model is coming.
Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell
Here's a look at why the Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV isn't selling well, and how it compares to the sales of other Toyota models. The post Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Worst Compact SUV to Buy According to Car and Driver Got a Makeover
The Jeep Compass was rated the worst. What did Jeep do improve this compact SUV for 2023? The post The Worst Compact SUV to Buy According to Car and Driver Got a Makeover appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Tesla China Produces Model Y Body Every 40 Seconds Per Report
According to People's Daily, Tesla's incredibly efficient production practices at its Giga Shanghai electric vehicle factory in China makes it capable of cranking out a Model Y body-in-white in about 40 seconds on average. Tesla just recently upgraded the assembly lines at its factory in China, which worked to significantly...
Does General Motors Make the Best Full-Size SUVs for 2023?
General Motors produces some large SUV heavy hitters. Does GM make the best full-size SUVs? The post Does General Motors Make the Best Full-Size SUVs for 2023? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Cathie Wood's Ark funds plow another $19 million into Tesla stock after Elon Musk's EV maker missed delivery targets
Cathie Wood's flagship fund ARKK continued to keep buying the dip in Tesla after the stock fell Tuesday thanks to missing its forecasts for vehicle deliveries.
torquenews.com
Tesla's $30,000 Car Will Instead Be $20,000
We have a video showing how Tesla's compact vehicle will not be $30,000 or even $25,000. It will be $20,000. There is a Tesla compact vehicle that Elon Musk has talked about many times. Many Tesla analysts like Ross Gerber and Gary Black are saying that this compact car is essential for Tesla.
Elon Musk Breaks Another Record: First Person to Lose $200 Billion
Buying Twitter probably seemed like a better idea to Elon Musk before he actually went through with it. Since he took control of the social-media company in October, it’s only been causing him headaches. The latest: Musk has become the first person to ever lose $200 billion, Bloomberg reported recently. His net worth is currently sitting at $137 billion, down from a high of $340 billion in November 2021. That’s a pretty long way to fall—one most of us can’t even fathom. The loss is most recently due to the downward trajectory of Musk’s Tesla. Since the EV company achieved a $1...
Tom Zhu: Elon Musk's right-hand man at Tesla
Tesla's China chief has reportedly been given a big promotion.
coinchapter.com
Should You Buy Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) After Its 70% Crash in 2022
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Elon Musk’s Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) ended 2022 as one of the worst-performing tech stocks. TSLA price dropped 70% from Jan 3’s high of $400 as Musk’s acquisition of Twitter and rash decisions returned to haunt Tesla share prices. Tesla had its worst...
There’s 1 Recent Ford F-150 Model Year to Avoid, Says HotCars
Find out why HotCars says there's 1 recent Ford F-150 model year you should avoid buying used. The post There’s 1 Recent Ford F-150 Model Year to Avoid, Says HotCars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Video Shows Unreal Barn Find, Collection of Muscle Cars Worth Millions
Two guys stumble on secret warehouse full of rare muscle cars The post Video Shows Unreal Barn Find, Collection of Muscle Cars Worth Millions appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Reasons to Pick the 2017 Nissan Maxima (And 2 to Skip the Midsize Sedan)
When searching for a used car, the 2017 Nissan Maxima is sure to pop up on your radar. The post 3 Reasons to Pick the 2017 Nissan Maxima (And 2 to Skip the Midsize Sedan) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Digital Trends
The wildest electric motorcycle got wilder at CES 2023
Tron-style hubless electric motorcycles have made the rounds as concepts and Instagram clickbait for years, but like flying cars, they always seemed just out of reach. That changed last year when Verge (formerly RMK) began shipping its outrageous TS and TS Pro, and since then, the Finnish manufacturer hasn’t rested on its laurels. At CES 2023, Verge showed up with the TS Ultra, an upgraded version of the TS that pushes it to ever more unimaginable levels of power.
wegotthiscovered.com
Elon Musk stans desperately start petition to change US law to help Tesla
Fans of Elon Musk and Tesla have digitally turned out in the thousands to petition the U.S. Government to “Fix the Inflation Reduction Act EV Tax Credit,” which is meant to encourage people to adopt green vehicles. Musk stans are upset that some versions of Tesla’s Model Y do not qualify for the tax credit even though it’s an electric vehicle.
Elon Musk taps first right hand as possible successor: Tom Zhu
Global news reports say Elon Musk has picked his successor at Tesla: Tom Zhu Xiaotong, vice president in charge of the Asia-Pacific, amid criticism Musk has been distracted since acquiring Twitter.
3 Best Selling SUVs of 2022 According to Motor1
2022 has come to a close. What were the best-selling SUVs for the year? The post 3 Best Selling SUVs of 2022 According to Motor1 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Generation 3 Platform Will End All Other Gas and EV Companies
Tesla's 2nd generation platform is tops in the world and its 3rd generation platform is going to come out in a few months. This is going to end all other EV and gas car companies. Tesla's 2nd and 3rd generation platforms. In 8 weeks, we are going to have Tesla...
How Much Horsepower Does the Ram Revolution Truck Have?
How much horsepower does the Ram Revolution truck have? How much could it have? The post How Much Horsepower Does the Ram Revolution Truck Have? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 1 New Midsize Truck Is Recommended by Consumer Reports in 2023
With its favorable marks for reliability, the 2023 Honda Ridgeline earned a coveted recommendation from Consumer Reports — the only midsize truck to do so. The post Only 1 New Midsize Truck Is Recommended by Consumer Reports in 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
