insideevs.com

Tesla May Reveal $25,000 EV In 2024

According to Tesla stock analysts at Loup Ventures, a firm that's been following and reporting on Tesla for years, the US EV maker will unveil its upcoming "Model 2" in 2024. As we understand, there's not officially a "Model 2" on Tesla's list of future vehicles, but the automaker has mentioned on several occasions that a smaller, cheaper model is coming.
MotorBiscuit

Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell

Here's a look at why the Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV isn't selling well, and how it compares to the sales of other Toyota models. The post Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com

Tesla China Produces Model Y Body Every 40 Seconds Per Report

According to People's Daily, Tesla's incredibly efficient production practices at its Giga Shanghai electric vehicle factory in China makes it capable of cranking out a Model Y body-in-white in about 40 seconds on average. Tesla just recently upgraded the assembly lines at its factory in China, which worked to significantly...
TEXAS STATE
torquenews.com

Tesla's $30,000 Car Will Instead Be $20,000

We have a video showing how Tesla's compact vehicle will not be $30,000 or even $25,000. It will be $20,000. There is a Tesla compact vehicle that Elon Musk has talked about many times. Many Tesla analysts like Ross Gerber and Gary Black are saying that this compact car is essential for Tesla.
Robb Report

Elon Musk Breaks Another Record: First Person to Lose $200 Billion

Buying Twitter probably seemed like a better idea to Elon Musk before he actually went through with it. Since he took control of the social-media company in October, it’s only been causing him headaches. The latest: Musk has become the first person to ever lose $200 billion, Bloomberg reported recently. His net worth is currently sitting at $137 billion, down from a high of $340 billion in November 2021. That’s a pretty long way to fall—one most of us can’t even fathom. The loss is most recently due to the downward trajectory of Musk’s Tesla. Since the EV company achieved a $1...
coinchapter.com

Should You Buy Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) After Its 70% Crash in 2022

NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Elon Musk’s Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) ended 2022 as one of the worst-performing tech stocks. TSLA price dropped 70% from Jan 3’s high of $400 as Musk’s acquisition of Twitter and rash decisions returned to haunt Tesla share prices. Tesla had its worst...
Digital Trends

The wildest electric motorcycle got wilder at CES 2023

Tron-style hubless electric motorcycles have made the rounds as concepts and Instagram clickbait for years, but like flying cars, they always seemed just out of reach. That changed last year when Verge (formerly RMK) began shipping its outrageous TS and TS Pro, and since then, the Finnish manufacturer hasn’t rested on its laurels. At CES 2023, Verge showed up with the TS Ultra, an upgraded version of the TS that pushes it to ever more unimaginable levels of power.
wegotthiscovered.com

Elon Musk stans desperately start petition to change US law to help Tesla

Fans of Elon Musk and Tesla have digitally turned out in the thousands to petition the U.S. Government to “Fix the Inflation Reduction Act EV Tax Credit,” which is meant to encourage people to adopt green vehicles. Musk stans are upset that some versions of Tesla’s Model Y do not qualify for the tax credit even though it’s an electric vehicle.
torquenews.com

Tesla's Generation 3 Platform Will End All Other Gas and EV Companies

Tesla's 2nd generation platform is tops in the world and its 3rd generation platform is going to come out in a few months. This is going to end all other EV and gas car companies. Tesla's 2nd and 3rd generation platforms. In 8 weeks, we are going to have Tesla...
