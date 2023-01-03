ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, IA

Comments / 0

Related
pureoldiesspencer.com

Lynn Evans Look Forward To First Term in Iowa Senate

Des Moines, IA (KICD) — Lynn Evans starts his first term as a lawmaker Monday. The Republican will represent Osceola, O’Brien, Buena Vista and portions of Clay and Cherokee Counties in the state senate. Evans tells KICD News he was appointed to all of the committees he requested.
IOWA STATE
pureoldiesspencer.com

City Council Approves Funding for Aquatic Center Evaluation

Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Council has given its approval to bring in an outside firm to update an evaluation of the city’s aquatic center. City Manager Dan Gifford says the idea behind bringing Water Technologies to town is to update information from the last time such work was done.
pureoldiesspencer.com

Driver Escapes Injury in Semi Rollover Near Royal

Royal, IA (KICD)– A Texas man escaped injury following a semi crash in Clay County Wednesday morning. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 3900 mile of 130th Avenue, about three miles northwest of Royal, around 11:45 where the truck pulling a tanker trailer driven by 59-year-old Randolph Huffman was found to have left the road and rolled onto its side in the ditch.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Winter Games Cheerleaders Announced

Arnolds Park, IA (KICD)– The ballots have been counted and official cheerleaders for this year’s University of Okoboji Winter Games determined. This year’s eight representatives will be Scott Nolte, Sheree Sanderson, Laurie and Brad Simington, Brad and Susan Travis, Cathy Thee and Alyssa Umsheid. The group will...
OKOBOJI, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Bernice Back, 91, of Galesville, WI Formerly of Spencer

Funeral services for 91-year-old Bernice Back of Galesville, Wisconsin, formerly of Spencer, will be Saturday, January 7th, at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Spencer with burial taking place at 1:30 at Pleasant View Cemetery in Hartley. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
GALESVILLE, WI
pureoldiesspencer.com

Goyne-Yarns Given Life in Prison

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Christian Goyne-Yarns was back in court Thursday morning to receive his sentence for first-degree murder in the death of Shelby Woizeschke by District Court Judge Carl Petersen. Prior to sentencing, Goyne-Yarns was given an opportunity to speak which he refused. Victim impact statements were then...
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Roy Luhman, 88, of Graettinger

Services for 88-year-old Roy Luhman of Graettinger will be Monday, January 9th, at 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Graettinger with burial at Valley View Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at the church. Henry-Olson Funeral Home in Graettinger is in charge of the arrangements.
GRAETTINGER, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Domestic Assault Investigation Leads to Attempted Murder Charge

Estherville, IA (KICD)– An Estherville man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after police were called to investigate a domestic assault on Thursday. The initial call came in just before noon when a caller told dispatchers she had been on the phone with her sister when the line went dead.
ESTHERVILLE, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Arrest Made in New Year’s Day Armed Robbery

Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Storm Lake man is behind bars following an investigation into a New Year’s Day armed robbery. Police were initially called to a Storm Lake liquor store shortly before 9:30 Sunday night to a report of an individual entering the store and brandishing a firearm allegedly holding the weapon to an employee’s head before fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
STORM LAKE, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Loni Luft, 73, of Rolfe

Funeral services for 73-year-old Loni Luft of Rolfe will be Tuesday, January 10th, at 10:30 a.m. at Resurrection of Lord Catholic Church in Pocahontas with burial at Calvary Cemtery. Visitation will be Monday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas is in charge of the...
ROLFE, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Basketball Highlights 1/6/23

Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Radio Group had a full slate of Basketball Thursday night. On News Radio 102.5 and AM 1240 KICD the Spencer Tigers boys and girls basketball teams went on the road to open Lakes Conference play at Spirit Lake. In the Spencer Girls 56-44...
SPENCER, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy