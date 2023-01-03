OT Walter Rouse (Stanford) We begin at offensive tackle, and few portal entries have the experience that Rouse will be bringing to the table. A starter for more than 40 games with the Cardinal, the former four-star prospect is in high demand and has an idea of what he’s looking to do this weekend. He began this trek at OU and is expected to visit Iowa and Nebraska in the days ahead. He is easily the No. 1 priority for the Huskers, so it won’t be an easy race to win for the Sooners. The departures of Wanya Morris and Anton Harrison definitely make someone like Rouse a necessity.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO