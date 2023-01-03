ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Garcia Predicts Second Round Knockout Of Gervonta Davis: ‘I Am Just Better Than Him’

Boxing fans will be treated to a number of intriguing matchups throughout the year. Anthony Yarde is set to challenge Artur Beterbiev title. Also, Amanda Serrano will return home to New York to fight Erika Cruz for the undisputed featherweight title. Not to be forgotten, Jack Catterall will get another chance to upset Josh Taylor in March. With all of that on the docket, there is no bigger event on the boxing calendar than a lightweight clash featuring Ryan Garcia and Gervonta “Tank” Davis.
WASHINGTON STATE
Boxing Scene

Rolando 'Rolly' Romero Believes That Spence Is Avoiding Him

Rolando “Rolly” Romero had good reason to believe that his star power was on the verge of reaching unprecedented highs. With a victory over Gervonta “Tank” Davis representing his final hurdle, Romero’s confidence vaulted through the roof as their May of 2022 showdown neared. But,...
WASHINGTON, DC
rolling out

Jaron Ennis predicts an early knockout of Karen Chukhadzhian, Eyes Errol Spence, Terence Crawford

Jaron “Boots” Ennis confidently discusses future fights before demolishing his very next opponent. That pattern is unchanged for Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs) in advance Saturday’s IBF interim welterweight clash with Karen Chukhadzhian (21-1, 11 KOs) of Ukraine, against whom the switch-hitting Philadelphian seeks his 20th straight knockout at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on Showtime Pay Per View (9 pm. ET/ 6 pm PT).
WASHINGTON, DC
bjpenndotcom

Cris Cyborg comments on Dana White slapping his wife on NYE: “That was the first physical aggression in the video”

Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has shared her thoughts on the footage of Dana White slapping his wife on NYE. It was this past New Year’s Eve, when an argument occurred between Dana White and his wife Anne at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Anne proceeded to hit Dana and he struck her back. A video of the altercation was released by TMZ on January 2nd.
MMAmania.com

Report: Former UFC fighter Phil Baroni arrested for murder in Mexico

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter, Phil Baroni, has been arrested in San Pancho, Mexico, and is being charged with murdering his girlfriend. According to a report from Tribuna De La Bahia, Baroni called police to a home he shared with his partner, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. He claimed the two got into a fight after she admitted to cheating on him, and he threw her into a shower where she hit her head. He said he then helped her back into her bed, where she lost consciousness. That’s when he went out and flagged down the authorities.
tjrwrestling.net

Former WWE Champion Possibly Turning Heel

A former WWE Champion could be set for a change of direction with the company teasing a heel turn for the current Raw star. One of the stand-out acts on Raw in recent years was The Hurt Business, led by group CEO Bobby Lashley. Lashley along with his manager MVP was joined by Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in the group with the three in-ring stars capturing gold during that time.
wrestlinginc.com

Former Sasha Banks Debuts In NJPW And Attacks IWGP Women's Champion

Mercedes Moné has landed. The wrestler formerly known as Sasha Banks has officially made her NJPW debut after months of speculation. Following former WWE star KAIRI's successful defense of the IWGP Women's Championship against Tam Nakano at Wrestle Kingdom 17, Moné made her way to the ring and attacked the champion. After dropping KAIRI to the mat, Moné introduced herself as "The CEO" and said that she would see the champion at NJPW Battle in the Valley in San Jose, CA on February 18.
New York Post

Former US soccer star Claudio Reyna, wife exposed in alleged Gregg Berhalter World Cup blackmail scheme

It appears we have a major U.S. soccer scandal on our hands. Claudio Reyna, former American and international club soccer star and father of current USMNT player Gio Reyna, and his wife Daneille were the ones who threatened to reveal a troubling incident involving current head coach Gregg Berhalter from when he was 18 years old to U.S. soccer executives, according to a report by ESPN. The call took place on Dec. 11, per ESPN. Danielle confirmed in a statement to FOX Sports that she reported the incident to USSF sporting director Earnie Stewart not long after the ESPN report went live. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boxing Scene

Gervonta Davis - Table Set For a Big 2023?

There’s no doubt Baltimore’s 28-year old lightweight contender and former Jr. lightweight titlist Gervonta Davis (27-0, 25 KO) is a star. His ticket sales from coast to coast are all the evidence anyone needs of that. This Saturday (Showtime PPV, 8 PM EST), after a 2022 campaign where...
BALTIMORE, MD
Boxing Scene

Nonito Donaire Planning For 115-Pound Run, Wants Estrada Fight To Become 5-Division Champ

Nonito Donaire already comfortably stands as a surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer, but the Filipino fighter is still trying to find new ways to further forge his legacy. Ever since the start of his professional career in 2001, the four-division champion Donaire has been a world titleholder at 112, 118, 122, and 126 pounds.
bjpenndotcom

Michael Bisping believes Rose Namajunas submission loss to Gillian Robertson explains why she “was so timid” in rematch with Carla Esparza

Michael Bisping believes Rose Namajunas’ recent submission loss to Gillian Robertson could explain her UFC 274 title defeat. During her career, Rose Namajunas has provided fans with two of the greatest title wins in UFC history. Her triumphs over Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Zhang Weili, simply put, were both remarkable in their own sense.
Boxing Scene

Gary Cully Extends Pact With Hearn, Hopes For Big Name Opponent in 2023

Irish Lightweight star Gary Cully has signed a multi-fight extension with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing as he continues to work towards a World Title opportunity in the 135lbs division. "Gary Cully enjoyed a Matchroom debut to remember and certainly caught the attention of the Lightweight division with an explosive...

