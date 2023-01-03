ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
stlpublicradio.org

Missouri lawmakers are again looking for ways to raise teacher pay

Once again, teacher pay is a top priority in Missouri’s legislature. Both Democrats and Republicans have talked about the need to increase pay in the first week of the new session. Newly elected House Speaker Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres, said the pay scale needs work. “We're going to see...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy