stlpublicradio.org
Missouri lawmakers are again looking for ways to raise teacher pay
Once again, teacher pay is a top priority in Missouri’s legislature. Both Democrats and Republicans have talked about the need to increase pay in the first week of the new session. Newly elected House Speaker Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres, said the pay scale needs work. “We're going to see...
stlpublicradio.org
Illinois’ highest court halted the law to abolish cash bail in the state. What’s next?
Just before the start of the new year, the Supreme Court of Illinois halted the implementation of a law that would eliminate the practice of cash bail statewide — hours before the bill was set to take effect. Marie Franklin, a community organizer and candidate for mayor in East...
stlpublicradio.org
Missouri legislature opens with hope for reduced tensions among Republicans
The Missouri General Assembly convened on Wednesday for its 2023 session, with some of the focus on whether infighting among Republicans will affect the trajectory of the GOP supermajority’s agenda. Much of the opening session was ceremonial. Members of the House and Senate were sworn into office, while the...
