Friday in Portland: TriMet construction closing I-84 in both directions at I-205 this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Climb your way through 2023Michelle NorthropVancouver, WA
Thursday in Portland: Portland police arrest suspect for destructive fire at historic downtown churchEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Call For Portland Tax Abatement to Turn Abandoned Offices Into HousingTaxBuzzPortland, OR
25-year-old man mauls 78-year-old man by chewing part of his face off in GreshamRobbie NewportGresham, OR
Preservationists say windows at former Portland Korean Church are worth saving. Are they Povey Brothers glass?
The pending demolition of the former Portland Korean Church brought preservationists to downtown Portland to see Tuesday’s fire damage. Among their questions: Can any of the stained-glass windows still intact above the doors to the 118-year-old building be saved? And are the windows, which feature opalescent glass, products of the famed Povey Brothers Art Glass Studio, the Portland-based company known as “Tiffany of the Northwest”?
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Republicans Hate McCarthy, "Cagey" Wheeler on Crutches, and Goodbye Sweet Alex! ❤️
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! As we know,...
orartswatch.org
Creature Comforts: The joys of Grimm
Once upon a time (in 2011, to be exact), a TV show called Grimm debuted on NBC, telling the story of a Portland police detective who learns that the Grimm Brothers’ fairy tales were real, and that he’s part of a long line of descendants called upon to figure out how to fight creatures who were part animal and part human, called Wesen.
WWEEK
Downtown Is a Ghost Town. Create a Six-Block Carless Square in the Heart of Portland.
Problem: Downtown is a ghost town. Idea: Create a six-block Carless Square in the heart of Portland. Urban planners have long said foot traffic is the key ingredient of a healthy, thriving downtown core. Right now, that’s exactly what Portland is missing. Some downtown blocks, like those along Broadway,...
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Oregon is Number One (In Voting), the Thursday "Dog of the Day," and Republican Clown Car Continues Sloooooow Crash
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Are you curious...
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: FDA Allows Abortion Pills To Be Dispensed by Pharmacies, and Once More—but Not for Much Longer—Portland’s City Bureau Musical Chairs
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Afternoon. January IS HERE, Portland....
Portland woman claims it's a 'piece of cake' to be homeless in city
Outreach worker Kevin Dahlgren showcased the homeless crisis in Portland, Oregon, by telling the story of Wendy, a homeless woman looking for work.
WWEEK
Portland Is Wasting Its Waterfront. Mimic Vancouver (Washington, Not B.C.!).
Problem: Portland is wasting its waterfront. Idea: Mimic Vancouver (Washington, not B.C.!) For years, Portlanders have sneered at their neighbor to the north, calling it Vantucky and smirking the way Manhattanites do when talking about New Jersey. Anyone persisting in that haughty attitude should pay a visit to the Vancouver...
Anonymous leftist militant claims Portland bank fire as revenge for Atlanta arrests: 'Long live anarchy!'
An anonymous individual with apparent ties to Antifa submitted a statement to a left-wing blog claiming responsibility for a recent fire at a Bank of America in Portland, Oregon.
WWEEK
Sloan’s Tavern Is Remembered Fondly by Former Regulars and Employees Following Its Closure
Although the best-known feature of Sloan’s Tavern is the semi truck cab jutting out of the front exterior wall, it’s easy enough for even veteran patrons to remember that the beloved watering hole only ever came about as an afterthought. “We’ve had the tavern 43 years,” recalls Shirley...
WWEEK
Downtown Offices Are Empty. Offer a Tax Abatement for Developers Who Turn Them Into Apartments.
Problem: Downtown offices are empty. Idea: Offer a 20-year tax abatement for developers who turn those buildings into apartments. Over the past two years, Portland’s downtown core has become a shell of its former self. This summer, 55% fewer downtown workers walked the streets on any given day than before the pandemic. Boarded-up storefronts line the sidewalks, and dozens of office buildings sit mostly empty.
arizonasuntimes.com
Grassroots Parents Organization Files Complaints Claiming Discrimination in Schools Separating Students Based on Race
Parents Defending Education (PDE), a grassroots parental rights organization, filed three complaints Tuesday with the Biden Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) that allege discrimination in schools that formed “racial affinity” groups or “community circles” to separate students based on their race. The complaints...
WWEEK
Make Inner Eastside Residential Neighborhoods Three Stories Tall
Problem: Not nearly enough housing stock. Idea: Make inner eastside residential neighborhoods three stories tall. Since the Portland City Council declared a housing emergency in 2015, conditions have only gotten worse. Two indicators tell the story: The city’s residential rental vacancy rate—1.8%—is among the nation’s lowest and about a third of the rate in desirable cities such as Austin and Seattle. Second, even though Portland’s population declined 1.7% last year amid a tsunami of bad publicity, home prices rose. The results of the housing shortfall show on the sidewalks: The January 2022 homeless count found a big increase from 2019.
kptv.com
New details emerge on downtown Portland historic church fire
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - There are new details emerging about the massive fire that burned the Old Portland Korean Church in downtown Portland. The blaze erupted just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, and it took 80 firefighters to get the fire under control. Eyewitnesses who live and work nearby say the...
WWEEK
Excess Deaths Suggest We Don’t Know the Full Toll of COVID on Black Portlanders
The true death toll of the COVID-19 pandemic on many communities of color—from Portland to Navajo Nation tribal lands in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, to sparsely populated rural Texas towns—is worse than previously known. Mortality data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention point to...
Law firm for alleged church abuse victims pushes back on dismissal motion
MAINE, USA — The law firm representing more than a dozen alleged victims of child sexual abuse by leaders in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland is pushing back against efforts to dismiss the cases. On Tuesday, attorneys with the firm Berman & Simmons, which represents 13 clients that...
Gresham MAX attack suspect claimed victim smelled like a robot, DA's office says
PORTLAND, Ore. — Editor's note: This story contains graphic descriptions of violence and injuries that may be disturbing to some readers. The man accused of attacking an elderly man on a Gresham light rail platform on Tuesday told responding officers that they had "saved his life" by separating him from the victim, according to a statement from the Multnomah County District Attorney's office on Wednesday.
WWEEK
Here Are the 14 Office Buildings Recommended to the Portland Mayor’s Office for Potential Conversion to Apartments
The city of Portland and state lawmakers want to help developers convert office buildings to apartments, as the city’s core struggles to rebound after the pandemic gutted its workforce. The mayor’s office is looking at a number of different incentives to spur conversion, like waiving system development charges and...
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, cagey and on crutches, hobbles into first City Council meeting of the year
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler hobbled into council chambers Wednesday morning, using a pair of black forearm crutches to slowly make his way to the dais during the City Council’s first meeting of the year. Wheeler and his staff were cagey about the mayor’s condition, despite repeated questions from The...
WWEEK
Move Police Officers Off 911 Response to Investigate Car Thefts
Problem: Nobody is dedicated to solving car thefts. Idea: Move police officers off 911 response to conduct investigations. As the size of the Portland police force has dwindled in recent years, it’s had to make cuts. Auto theft unit? Gone in 2006. Traffic division? Eliminated in 2020. Drug stings on hot corners? No one to do them.
