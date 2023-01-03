ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

Preservationists say windows at former Portland Korean Church are worth saving. Are they Povey Brothers glass?

The pending demolition of the former Portland Korean Church brought preservationists to downtown Portland to see Tuesday’s fire damage. Among their questions: Can any of the stained-glass windows still intact above the doors to the 118-year-old building be saved? And are the windows, which feature opalescent glass, products of the famed Povey Brothers Art Glass Studio, the Portland-based company known as “Tiffany of the Northwest”?
orartswatch.org

Creature Comforts: The joys of Grimm

Once upon a time (in 2011, to be exact), a TV show called Grimm debuted on NBC, telling the story of a Portland police detective who learns that the Grimm Brothers’ fairy tales were real, and that he’s part of a long line of descendants called upon to figure out how to fight creatures who were part animal and part human, called Wesen.
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Oregon is Number One (In Voting), the Thursday "Dog of the Day," and Republican Clown Car Continues Sloooooow Crash

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Are you curious...
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: FDA Allows Abortion Pills To Be Dispensed by Pharmacies, and Once More—but Not for Much Longer—Portland’s City Bureau Musical Chairs

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Afternoon. January IS HERE, Portland....
WWEEK

Portland Is Wasting Its Waterfront. Mimic Vancouver (Washington, Not B.C.!).

Problem: Portland is wasting its waterfront. Idea: Mimic Vancouver (Washington, not B.C.!) For years, Portlanders have sneered at their neighbor to the north, calling it Vantucky and smirking the way Manhattanites do when talking about New Jersey. Anyone persisting in that haughty attitude should pay a visit to the Vancouver...
WWEEK

Downtown Offices Are Empty. Offer a Tax Abatement for Developers Who Turn Them Into Apartments.

Problem: Downtown offices are empty. Idea: Offer a 20-year tax abatement for developers who turn those buildings into apartments. Over the past two years, Portland’s downtown core has become a shell of its former self. This summer, 55% fewer downtown workers walked the streets on any given day than before the pandemic. Boarded-up storefronts line the sidewalks, and dozens of office buildings sit mostly empty.
arizonasuntimes.com

Grassroots Parents Organization Files Complaints Claiming Discrimination in Schools Separating Students Based on Race

Parents Defending Education (PDE), a grassroots parental rights organization, filed three complaints Tuesday with the Biden Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) that allege discrimination in schools that formed “racial affinity” groups or “community circles” to separate students based on their race. The complaints...
WWEEK

Make Inner Eastside Residential Neighborhoods Three Stories Tall

Problem: Not nearly enough housing stock. Idea: Make inner eastside residential neighborhoods three stories tall. Since the Portland City Council declared a housing emergency in 2015, conditions have only gotten worse. Two indicators tell the story: The city’s residential rental vacancy rate—1.8%—is among the nation’s lowest and about a third of the rate in desirable cities such as Austin and Seattle. Second, even though Portland’s population declined 1.7% last year amid a tsunami of bad publicity, home prices rose. The results of the housing shortfall show on the sidewalks: The January 2022 homeless count found a big increase from 2019.
kptv.com

New details emerge on downtown Portland historic church fire

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - There are new details emerging about the massive fire that burned the Old Portland Korean Church in downtown Portland. The blaze erupted just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, and it took 80 firefighters to get the fire under control. Eyewitnesses who live and work nearby say the...
KGW

Gresham MAX attack suspect claimed victim smelled like a robot, DA's office says

PORTLAND, Ore. — Editor's note: This story contains graphic descriptions of violence and injuries that may be disturbing to some readers. The man accused of attacking an elderly man on a Gresham light rail platform on Tuesday told responding officers that they had "saved his life" by separating him from the victim, according to a statement from the Multnomah County District Attorney's office on Wednesday.
WWEEK

Move Police Officers Off 911 Response to Investigate Car Thefts

Problem: Nobody is dedicated to solving car thefts. Idea: Move police officers off 911 response to conduct investigations. As the size of the Portland police force has dwindled in recent years, it’s had to make cuts. Auto theft unit? Gone in 2006. Traffic division? Eliminated in 2020. Drug stings on hot corners? No one to do them.
