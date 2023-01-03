Read full article on original website
Seasons 52, Dreamscape Close at NorthPark
Seasons 52, a grill and wine bar restaurant known for healthy menu items, and Dreamscape, a virtual reality experience inside the AMC have both closed at NorthPark Center since the start of the new year. The Darden Restaurants concept opened in the prominent mall in 2012. “This is a tough...
Mary Evalyn Albright
Mary Evalyn (Ducky Barnes) Albright, 88, died peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease at her home in Dallas, Texas. The daughter of Cecil and Marylee (Payne) Barnes, granddaughter of early Crockett and Val Verde ranchers Louella Riggins and Windrow Payne, and cousin to the late Steve Kenley, Ducky was born in 1934 in San Angelo, Texas. She graduated from San Angelo High School in 1952 and never missed a reunion with her fellow graduates over the years. She earned an Associate of Arts degree from Stephens College in 1954 and a Bachelor of Arts at the University of Missouri for English and Philosophy in 1956. She was a member of the Tri Delta sorority. She later did graduate work in English Literature at the University of Toledo until the birth of the first of her four children in 1958. Ducky enjoyed freelance work writing words and music for TV & Radio spots for Tracy-Locke in the 1960s and ‘70s and later worked as a Reporter/Editor at The Dallas Morning News, writing engaging and entertaining stories in the Special Sections. She also worked as a freelance writer/editor/researcher for several magazines in the 1980s.
Patsy Shropshire: Schools Shouldn’t Kick Taxpayers Off Tracks
Now that beautiful (and costly) renovations have been made to Dallas ISD tracks and fields, the surrounding residents are locked out, locked out by the very fences they helped pay for. Surrounding residents who for decades used these tracks during non-school hours for convenient movement medicine are now using the...
New Ownership For Amore Italian
The new year brought new ownership for longtime Snider Plaza restaurant Amore Italian. Bill Sheahan, who took over Snider Plaza Antiques in Dec. 2019 after Allan and Martha Woodcook retired, assumed ownership of the space housing the restaurant on Jan. 1. “Although much will stay true to Amore’s long tradition...
UP City Council OKs Parking Lot Lighting Near HPHS
The University Park City Council Jan. 3 approved an ordinance to allow for parking lot lighting for the lots along Lovers Lane and Hyer Street near Highland Park High School. “There have been significant concerns over student, teacher, and staff safety due to the lack of lighting in the parking lots, especially during after hour activities. The intent is to provide general lighting coverage across the parking lots for use during early morning/after hours activities,” a Community Development Department application filed with the city read. “The lights will be controlled by a timer and solar sensor and will generally be turned on at 6 a.m. and turned off by 11 p.m.”
DPD: Man Fatally Shot in 2600 Block of Walnut Hill Lane
Dallas police say a man was fatally shot shortly after 6 p.m. Jan. 3 in the 2600 block of Walnut Hill Lane. Police say two men were in a fight that escalated when a man, identified as Justin Blocker, 23, shot Clayton Hartfield Jr. Blocker was charged with murder. The...
One Dead After Crash on LBJ Freeway Near Hillcrest Road
Dallas police and fire officials say the driver of a FedEx 18-wheeler died in a crash that happened about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on eastbound LBJ Freeway near Hillcrest Road. Police say the 18-wheeler was going eastbound on LBJ Freeway when a sedan crashed into it and the 18-wheeler hit a retaining wall.
