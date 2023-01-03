Read full article on original website
Michigan Football Under Investigation, Charges Expected Soon
Less than a week after being upset in the College Football Playoff semifinal, Michigan has more bad news incoming. Multiple sources told Sports Illustrated that Michigan football is under an NCAA investigation and that charges are expected soon. While the nature of the alleged violations was not divulged, there is...
Former Patriots Opponent Accuses ‘Rich Dude’ Mac Jones of ‘Affluenza’
If it were up to former NFL linebacker Channing Crowder, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones would appear on the team's injury report for a reason far beyond conventional football means. Appearing on Fox Sports 1's "The Herd," Crowder joined the parade of former New England opponents tearing down Jones,...
Jadeveon Clowney Remains Unapologetically Selfish
With only days before the Cleveland Browns regular season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney took time out from his subpar season to pout about his numbers and usage with Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. Clowney is upset with the Browns coaching staff for not believing in...
Cleveland Sends DE Jadeveon Clowney Home, Puts a Stake in his Browns Career
Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney's career with the team is over. Clowney was sent home on Friday, according to a report. This comes just a day after he went public with comments regarding he is is '95 percent sure' that he is done here. Head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed...
President Biden Visits Bills’ Damar Hamlin Family, Cites ‘Dangerous’ NFL
President Joe Biden on Wednesday visited with the family of fallen Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, checking in after the player suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during "Monday Night Football." Biden said he spoke "at length" with Hamlin's parents while in Cincinnati, where Hamlin remains hospitalized and in...
Why Bobby Wagner’s return to Seattle as Seahawks foe is different than Russell Wilson’s
The All-Pro linebacker is coming home this weekend. He seems destined to get a love-filled reception from Seahawks fans. Unlike the other departed franchise icon who returned this season. Wagner’s return to Seattle with his Los Angeles Rams Sunday at Lumen Field to end the regular season has the makings...
Bills Release Friday Injury Report, Stefon Diggs OUT for Patriots Prep?
The Buffalo Bills released their injury report from Friday's practice and are looking much healthier headed into Sunday's meeting the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. After having all but one player not listed as "limited" or "DNP" on Thursday, nearly every player on the injury report was listed as a full participant on Friday.
Reliable Michigan Source Explains Why ‘Harbaugh To NFL’ Smoke Is Real
While some within the Michigan Football orbit have convinced themselves there's nothing to the rumors, at least one prominent and reliable source says that the possibility of Harbaugh returning to the NFL is very real. On Thursday, John U. Bacon - author, public speaker, and knower of all-things Michigan -...
Insider Insights: Packers vs. Lions
The Green Bay Packers will host the Detroit Lions on Sunday night with a chance to get to the playoffs. Let’s get to know the foe with the help of John Maakaron of SI.com’s All Lions. 1. Detroit’s offense didn’t do a darned thing in Round 1. Can...
Bills DB Damar Hamlin Sheds Breathing Tube, Delivers Message to Team
Talk about a sound for sore minds, hearts and ears. For the first time since suffering from cardiac arrest in the field of play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has had his breathing tube removed and spoke to the team via Zoom Friday. His...
Packers Have Big Edge Over Lions in Big-Game Experience
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will have big-game experience on their side when they host the Detroit Lions on Sunday night. With a win in the regular-season finale, the Packers will reach the NFC playoffs for the fourth consecutive year and the 12th time in Aaron Rodgers’ tenure as quarterback. The Lions, on the other hand, haven’t reached the playoffs since 2016 and haven’t won a playoff game since 1991. Backup defensive lineman Michael Brockers was the only player on the Lions’ roster who was alive for that playoff win.
Sam Ehlinger Reveals Goals for Start vs. Texans
The Indianapolis Colts have one game remaining in a disappointing 2022 season as the Houston Texans come to town. Unfortunately for Indy, this game holds little meaning. The Colts and Texans were eliminated from playoff contention weeks ago. The only purpose this game serves is to determine the order for the NFL Draft.
Dolphins Playoff Picture Clear After Owners Vote
NFL owners adopted Friday the proposed alternatives offered by the league office in regards to the playoffs, and it made things clearer for the Miami Dolphins. Simply put, the Cincinnati Bengals have been removed as a potential first-round opponent for the Dolphins, who either will face the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs in the first round on the weekend of Jan. 15-16 should they make the playoffs.
Updated Super Bowl Odds for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren't dead yet. After an exciting 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 17 that saw Tom Brady complete 34-45 for 432 yards and 3 touchdowns - all to WR Mike Evans - the Bucs look to have life as they clinched the NFC South and secured the #4 overall seed in the NFC playoff race.
Complete NFL Week 18 Odds & Betting Lines: Updated Spreads, Moneylines, Totals
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. There has never been a season with as many close games in the fourth quarter as the NFL’s 2022 campaign. Through 17 weeks, 192 of the league’s 255 contests have been within one score (eight points) in the fourth quarter, which is the most in league history. That scoring pace is part of why there are many games with low point spreads in the NFL Week 18 odds and betting lines at sports betting apps.
What’s gotten into Darrell Taylor? Better hands, smarter speed revive Seahawks’ pass rush
The Seahawks’ high-speed Bugatti got sent to the garage. Speedy Darrell Taylor was much like his entire Seattle defense for most of this season: a liability. The Seahawks changed their defensive scheme from a 4-3 to a faster, more varied 3-4 this season. It’s a system, well, Taylor-made for Seattle’s second-round draft choice in 2020 flying off the edge.
Packers-Lions Final Injury: Only One Player Questionable
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Versatile tight end Josiah Deguara is questionable for the Green Bay Packers’ win-and-in Week 18 game on Sunday night against the Detroit Lions. Deguara, who practiced as limited participation on Friday, was the only player listed by coach Matt LaFleur on the final injury report of the week.
First Glimpse: 2023 Saints Free Agents
Despite some growing outside buzz, there will be no miracle opportunity for the Saints to play for a postseason game in Week 18. New Orleans will be at home for their regular season finale against the Panthers, as the goal for Dennis Allen's squad is finishing the year on a high note and win four straight games. For a lot of players, this will be their last appearance in the black and gold. Here's a first look at free agency for the team.
Damar Hamlin Addresses Bills Before Patriots Game; NFL Reveals Weekend Tributes
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots Week 18 matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday was already expected to be an emotional scene for the hometown crowd in Western New York. As encouraging news regarding the inspirational recovery of Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin continues to emerge, positive vibes are certain to surround Highmark Stadium this weekend.
NFL Insider poses surprising Tom Brady landing spot
The 2022 season has been a frustrating campaign for the Buccaneers. Yes, the team qualified for the playoffs last weekend by earning the NFC South title with a win over the Carolina Panthers, but there have been plenty of broken tablets along the way. There's no telling what star quarterback...
