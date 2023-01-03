Read full article on original website
Audit finds Dyer County Schools gave unauthorized bonuses to administrators
(The Center Square) — An audit from the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office found that Dyer County Schools gave more than $60,000 in ineligible bonuses to administrators out of federal COVID-19 grant funds. The school district had received a $1,021,467 Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity for Infectious Diseases Grant that was part of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds that passed through the Tennessee Department of Education. The school district, meanwhile, contends that...
thunderboltradio.com
Renovation Continues at Obion County Courthouse Satellite Office
Work continues on the satellite location for the Obion County Clerks office. County Clerk Crystal Crain told Thunderbolt News about the renovation project at the First Street location.(AUDIO) Ms. Crain said an issue caused by the work, has been the closure of the drive-thru service.(AUDIO) Once the work is completed,...
tbinewsroom.com
Investigation Leads to TennCare Fraud Charge for Tipton County Woman
COVINGTON – A former care worker accused of submitting false timesheets has been cited following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division. In March of 2022, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity, TBI agents...
thunderboltradio.com
Gleason community donations pay for student lunch debt; help needed for other schools
Thanks to the generosity of local individuals and businesses, every Gleason School student is beginning the second semester with no lunch debt. However, even with the contribution, the district’s student lunch debt remains at an all-time high. Weakley County Schools Communications Director Erica Moore says Imerys Clay Company donated...
Kait 8
Boil order issued for Mississippi County town
KEISER, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health issued a boil order Friday for the Mississippi County town of Keiser. According to the ADH, the order follows a main break. Mayor Rick Creecy said it should take a “couple of days” to correct. Residents are advised to...
thunderboltradio.com
Kevin Dunn to Fill Obion County Road Department Position
The Obion County Highway Department has named an interim superintendent for the department. During Tuesday afternoon’s Obion County Budget Committee meeting, Mayor Steve Carr introduced the selected candidate.(AUDIO) Dunn is from Troy, and is an eight year employee of the Obion County Highway Department. A photo of Kevin Dunn...
WBBJ
Death of woman in east Madison Co. under investigation
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a woman was reported dead in eastern Madison County. According to the news release from the Madison County Sheriff Office, deputies responded to the 400 block of Fowler Road around 7:30 p.m. in response to a “deceased female.”. The...
WBBJ
Health dept. welcomes Ginger Rowsey as new PIO
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is welcoming a new member to their team. Veteran journalist and public relations professional Ginger Rowsey has been hired as the new Public Information Officer, replacing Mallory Cooke. Cooke left the department in November to join the external communications team...
WBBJ
Law enforcement seen along Fowler Road
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Law enforcement was spotted in mass in northeast Madison County. A large amount of law enforcement was spotted on Fowler Road near Beech Bluff Thursday night. Our crews on the scene observed crime scene tape around a home, and Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies entering...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/03/23 – 1/04/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/03/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/04/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
radionwtn.com
Impersonation Of Martin Investigator Leads To Charges
Martin, Tenn.–A couple has been charged with criminal impersonation after they obtained a motel room in Martin, claiming that one of them was an Investigator with the Martin Police. According to the police report, Elizabeth Sappington, age 30, utilized the name of a female Investigator when booking the room...
thunderboltradio.com
First Baby of the Year for Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City
Carolina Rayne Carpenter, of Camden, is the first baby born in 2023 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City. She is the daughter of Elijah and Rachel Carpenter. Little Miss Carpenter was born on New Years Day, and came into the world at six pounds and eight ounces, and was 19 inches long.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City man found with cocaine in Martin
A Union City man is facing charges after being found with cocaine in a parking lot in Martin. Martin Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says 21-year-old Jackson Davis Whaley was arrested early Sunday morning in a bar parking lot after an officer on patrol saw Whaley sitting in his car with a bag containing a white powdery substance.
actionnews5.com
Firefighters dive into flooded waters to save two in submerged vehicle
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Brownsville community are calling two of the town’s firefighters heroes after saving two people from flooded waters during Jan. 3 severe storms. Brownsville Fire Department’s Battalion Chief, Jere Wright says their department received the call just after 2 p.m. Tuesday of a car being...
WBBJ
Suspect leads authorities on search in Madison County
MADSION COUNTY, Tenn. — On Wednesday morning around 7:40, a tipster let us know about a large police presence near Cotton Grove Road in Madison County. We arrived on scene shortly after to find the sheriff’s department, state troopers and a helicopter in an active search. Our crews...
Kait 8
A local favorite returns to Blytheville
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Kream Kastle is open again in Blytheville. The restaurant was shut down 10 months ago due to a fire. During that time the owner, Suzanne Wallace said she felt the support from the community. Kream Kastle has been a part of the Blytheville community for over...
wnbjtv.com
High Egg prices effecting Latham's in Jackson
JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- An outbreak of bird flu has caused the price of eggs to double!. You could get a dozen grade A egg’s for $1.72 in October, now the average price is more than $3.59 a dozen!. The couple of bucks extra may not cause your budget to...
KFVS12
Dunklin Officer facing charges after harassing children
DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A police officer who serves two communities in Dunklin County finds herself on the other side of the law, accused of harassing two local children. This unusual story began in Clarkton late last month. That’s when authorities accused Mallory Butler of verbally harassing two children playing outside in the snow on Christmas Eve.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Respond to Shots Fired Call
Union City police were dispatched to a call of shots being fired. Reports said officers responded to the area of Parkview Manor Apartments, on South Sunswept, where multiple shots were reported. Individuals in the area told officers it sounded like an argument was occurring, then the shots began. In a...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City’s Gage Smith Named All-State Football Player
Union City High School football player Gage Smith has been recognized as All-State. School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Smith was named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Class-2A All-State Team for his play this past season. Called the “heart and soul” of the 2022 team by his coaches, Smith...
