Read full article on original website
Brenda Grisso
3d ago
in office 2 days and the secrets have already started. God help us all
Reply
12
Jane Smith
3d ago
Hobbs will be as transparent as her Boss Biden. 😂😂😂
Reply
11
Related
AZFamily
GOP leaders threaten to investigate Hobbs over inaugural events donations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s new legislative session kicks off Monday, and it appears it’ll immediately put Republicans in control of the Legislature at odds with the new Democratic governor. GOP leaders are threatening to investigate Gov. Katie Hobbs to find out how much dark money she raised from special interest groups to pay for her inaugural events.
kjzz.org
Gov. Hobbs offers to work with Republicans in her inaugural address
Gov. Katie Hobbs addresses the crowd during her inauguration at the Arizona Capitol on Jan. 5, 2023. Katie Hobbs offered Thursday to work with Republicans even as she warned them that some ideas and items are off limits and essentially would be courting vetoes. "Let me say unequivocally to every...
KTAR.com
Arizona Rep.-elect Juan Ciscomani sticking with Kevin McCarthy for speaker
PHOENIX — While his party’s standoff over the next House speaker keeps him from being sworn in, Republican Rep.-elect Juan Ciscomani of Arizona is standing behind Kevin McCarthy. Ciscomani told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Friday morning, before the House convened for a fourth...
Arizona Capitol Times
Hobbs offers ‘open door’ for GOP lawmakers, but …
At a public inauguration ceremony on Jan. 5, Gov. Katie Hobbs repeated the message she’s emphasized since winning election almost two months ago: she’s ready to work across the aisle with Republican lawmakers, within reason. “Let me say unequivocally, to every elected official here today, that if you’re...
Katie Hobbs pledges unity, Dems call for bipartisan collaboration as they assume power
On a chilly, cloud-covered Thursday morning at the Arizona Capitol, hundreds of wellwishers and spectators gathered to watch the ceremonial swearing in of the state’s newly elected top officials, including Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs. The theme of the morning, at least for several of the speakers and incoming Democratic officials, was a commitment to leaving […] The post Katie Hobbs pledges unity, Dems call for bipartisan collaboration as they assume power appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
kjzz.org
Arizona is facing divided government for the first time since 2009
It's Inauguration Day in Arizona. The top statewide officeholders were publicly be sworn on Thursday morning. They took their oaths in a private ceremony on Tuesday. Now that Gov. Katie Hobbs has officially taken office, Arizona is facing divided government for the first time since 2009. That’s when former Gov. Janet Napolitano, a Democrat, resigned to join the Obama administration as Homeland Security secretary. Her replacement, Jan Brewer is a Republican, as is, of course, now former Gov. Doug Ducey. And the Legislature has been controlled by Republicans almost exclusively for the past few decades.
AZFamily
Former Arizona Supreme Court chief to lead ballot printer investigation
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The print quality of Election Day ballots were an issue in November, but the problem was quickly resolved the same day. However, that doesn’t mean the process can’t improve, says Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates and Vice Chairman Clint Hickman.
kjzz.org
Arizona state Rep. Reginald Bolding reflects on 8 years in the Legislature
Reginald Bolding is saying goodbye to the Arizona Capitol this year. He served in the Arizona House for eight years — the last two of which as House minority leader, before running for secretary of state in 2022. He lost to the eventual winner, Adrian Fontes, in the Democratic...
12news.com
'The most urgent thing we're facing in terms of education funding': Hobbs plans special session to lift spending limit on public schools
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said Friday she plans to call a special session to lift a spending limit on public schools that threatens to blow up their budgets by March. "It's absolutely the most urgent thing we're facing in terms of education funding right now, and it...
kjzz.org
KJZZ's Friday NewsCap: This week's inauguration of top AZ elected officials
KJZZ’s Friday NewsCap revisits some of the biggest stories of the week from Arizona and beyond. Former lawmaker David Lujan, now with Children’s Action Alliance, and former state schools superintendent Jaime Molera, of Molera Alvarez, joined The Show to talk about this week’s inauguration for top statewide elected officials, the death of a controversial Arizona politician and more.
AZFamily
Sec. of State Adrian Fontes wants bipartisanship for Arizonans; aims to tackle disinformation
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Democrat Adrian Fontes won the top elections post last year, and this week, he was officially sworn into office. Fontes defeated Republican rival Mark Finchem, who attended the Jan. 6 rally, and also said he would not have certified Joe Biden’s win in the state. The secretary of state’s office has big responsibilities, working with the governor and attorney general, and has broad authority to rewrite the state’s election rules while also playing a role in the certification of results.
12news.com
Dark money paying for Hobbs inaugural events
Thursday’s inauguration of Governor Katie Hobbs represented a new day in Arizona. It also reminded voters of an old problem: dark money.
'Ripe for abuse': Hobbs offered dark money VIP packages to businesses, special interests at her inauguration
PHOENIX — Thursday’s inauguration of Governor Katie Hobbs represented a new day in Arizona. It also reminded voters of an old problem: dark money. It is common for businesses and special interests to make donations to help pay for inauguration festivities in Arizona (they save taxpayers from footing the bill).
AZFamily
Three Arizona politicians vote against California rep for House speaker
Director positions at three Arizona agencies are vacant as Gov. Katie Hobbs' team works to fill those openings. Critics questioning Gov. Katie Hobbs' funding for inaugural events. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Hobbs has an incomplete list of donors on a government website for her inaugural events, and some organizations...
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs cancels plans to call special session on abortions
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs no longer plans to call a special session to repeal Arizona’s Civil War-era ban on abortions. This comes after she promised on the campaign trail that she would call a special session on day one of her time in office. “I think...
kjzz.org
Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers reflects on his time in the Legislature
It has been an eventful couple of years for outgoing Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers. The story of how former President Donald Trump and his attorneys tried to get him to overturn the 2020 election in Arizona has been well told. Last year, Bowers testified before the Jan. 6 committee, where many called him a star witness.
kjzz.org
Leaders in the Arizona disability community optimistic about support from Hobbs administration
Supporting people living with an intellectual or developmental disability is a work in progress from a policy standpoint. Now that Arizona has a new, Democratic governor at the helm, who also happens to have a background in social work, the question is: Will Katie Hobbs focus on the needs of this population?
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs moves to expand family leave for state employees
PHOENIX — A day after she was sworn in, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs announced Tuesday that she aims to expand family leave benefits for state employees. The Democrat said she directed the Arizona Department of Administration to come up with a plan to update the state’s family leave policy.
Washington Examiner
Ex-Arizona attorney general GOP candidate Abe Hamadeh demands new trial over 2022 election loss
Former Arizona Republican attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh is demanding there be a new trial for his 2022 election loss challenge that was thrown out by a judge late last year. Pointing to "newly discovered evidence" about tabulation errors in Pinal County, Hamadeh's legal team argued in a lawsuit filed...
Comments / 23