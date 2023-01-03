ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 23

Brenda Grisso
3d ago

in office 2 days and the secrets have already started. God help us all

Reply
12
Jane Smith
3d ago

Hobbs will be as transparent as her Boss Biden. 😂😂😂

Reply
11
Related
AZFamily

GOP leaders threaten to investigate Hobbs over inaugural events donations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s new legislative session kicks off Monday, and it appears it’ll immediately put Republicans in control of the Legislature at odds with the new Democratic governor. GOP leaders are threatening to investigate Gov. Katie Hobbs to find out how much dark money she raised from special interest groups to pay for her inaugural events.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Gov. Hobbs offers to work with Republicans in her inaugural address

Gov. Katie Hobbs addresses the crowd during her inauguration at the Arizona Capitol on Jan. 5, 2023. Katie Hobbs offered Thursday to work with Republicans even as she warned them that some ideas and items are off limits and essentially would be courting vetoes. "Let me say unequivocally to every...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Capitol Times

Hobbs offers ‘open door’ for GOP lawmakers, but …

At a public inauguration ceremony on Jan. 5, Gov. Katie Hobbs repeated the message she’s emphasized since winning election almost two months ago: she’s ready to work across the aisle with Republican lawmakers, within reason. “Let me say unequivocally, to every elected official here today, that if you’re...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Katie Hobbs pledges unity, Dems call for bipartisan collaboration as they assume power

On a chilly, cloud-covered Thursday morning at the Arizona Capitol, hundreds of wellwishers and spectators gathered to watch the ceremonial swearing in of the state’s newly elected top officials, including Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs.  The theme of the morning, at least for several of the speakers and incoming Democratic officials, was a commitment to leaving […] The post Katie Hobbs pledges unity, Dems call for bipartisan collaboration as they assume power appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Arizona is facing divided government for the first time since 2009

It's Inauguration Day in Arizona. The top statewide officeholders were publicly be sworn on Thursday morning. They took their oaths in a private ceremony on Tuesday. Now that Gov. Katie Hobbs has officially taken office, Arizona is facing divided government for the first time since 2009. That’s when former Gov. Janet Napolitano, a Democrat, resigned to join the Obama administration as Homeland Security secretary. Her replacement, Jan Brewer is a Republican, as is, of course, now former Gov. Doug Ducey. And the Legislature has been controlled by Republicans almost exclusively for the past few decades.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

KJZZ's Friday NewsCap: This week's inauguration of top AZ elected officials

KJZZ’s Friday NewsCap revisits some of the biggest stories of the week from Arizona and beyond. Former lawmaker David Lujan, now with Children’s Action Alliance, and former state schools superintendent Jaime Molera, of Molera Alvarez, joined The Show to talk about this week’s inauguration for top statewide elected officials, the death of a controversial Arizona politician and more.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Sec. of State Adrian Fontes wants bipartisanship for Arizonans; aims to tackle disinformation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Democrat Adrian Fontes won the top elections post last year, and this week, he was officially sworn into office. Fontes defeated Republican rival Mark Finchem, who attended the Jan. 6 rally, and also said he would not have certified Joe Biden’s win in the state. The secretary of state’s office has big responsibilities, working with the governor and attorney general, and has broad authority to rewrite the state’s election rules while also playing a role in the certification of results.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Three Arizona politicians vote against California rep for House speaker

Director positions at three Arizona agencies are vacant as Gov. Katie Hobbs' team works to fill those openings. Critics questioning Gov. Katie Hobbs' funding for inaugural events. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Hobbs has an incomplete list of donors on a government website for her inaugural events, and some organizations...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers reflects on his time in the Legislature

It has been an eventful couple of years for outgoing Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers. The story of how former President Donald Trump and his attorneys tried to get him to overturn the 2020 election in Arizona has been well told. Last year, Bowers testified before the Jan. 6 committee, where many called him a star witness.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy