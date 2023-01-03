Read full article on original website
Related
mageenews.com
COVID-19 Update for January 6, 2023
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. High Community COVID-19 Levels are returning to parts of Mississippi. After weeks of low COVID-19 activity, Mississippi is seeing an increasing...
actionnews5.com
Tunica, Lafayette counties under high risk for COVID exposure
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Areas of Mississippi are under a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19. In the Mid-South, this includes Tunica and Lafayette counties. It also includes the Delta, northeast Mississippi and southern Mississippi. With a high risk of transmission, the Mississippi Department of Health recommends wearing a...
WTOK-TV
Mississippi family hospitalized after unknowingly eating THC-infused candy
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a frightening Christmas break for one Mississippi family - and now they have a warning for other parents. Three children and their dad unknowingly ingested THC-infused candy; the substance that’s primarily responsible for the effects of marijuana on a person’s mental state.
Report: Mississippi has under 1 million residents enrolled in Medicaid
(The Center Square) – As Medicaid enrollment is expected to top 100 million in the next couple months, Mississippi has yet to reach the 1 million threshold. The Foundation for Government Accountability has released a new study that illustrates that more than 98 million Americans are enrolled in the program. Medicaid provides health care coverage to low-income residents, including adults, children, pregnant women, elderly adults and people with disabilities. Mississippi,...
Money available to Mississippi homeowners and renters
Are you having a hard time paying your rent or mortgage for your home in Mississippi? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you right now. And these are government programs will millions and even billions of dollars in funding. For example, President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. (source)
WLOX
He was given 6 life sentences plus 30 years. Now, this Mississippi man is free.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After leaving a maximum-security prison in Florence, Colorado, David Spicer was given $110 and a ride to the nearest airport. It was August 10, 2022. “I was just so excited!” he said with a huge smile and big voice. Once inside the terminal, Spicer witnessed...
Hospital ICU fills up as new COVID-19 variant spreads
As hospitals reach or near capacity in Northwest Arkansas, the president of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement sounds the alarm on a new COVID-19 variant of potential concern.
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Jan. 6-8
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (January 6-8) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Spoken Soul – Friday – Jackson WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event – Saturday – Jackson Board Game Night – Saturday […]
KCRG.com
Missing Iowa 3-year-old found safe in Missouri
MOUNT AYR, Iowa (KCRG) - Three-year-old Fallon Wells has been found safe in Missouri. The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation had issued an Endangered Person Advisory for the three-year-old, who was reported missing on Dec. 30, 2022. Officials said Wells is now with law...
Mississippi sees spike in COVID-19 cases during holidays
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Coronavirus cases spiked in Mississippi over the holidays leading into the new year. Dr. Timothy Quinn of Quinn Healthcare in Ridgeland said that there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases since Thanksgiving. With family and friends gathering recently, there is a possibility of you passing a respiratory virus. “Every single […]
WDAM-TV
PSC’s Maxwell wants issue of robo calls resolved in 2023
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The chairman of Mississippi’s Public Service Commission said it was time something was finally done about robo calls in Mississippi. And , Dane Maxwell said he’d like a little help from state lawmakers or the federal government in getting the problem resolved. Maxwell, who’s...
WLOX
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter has been found after going missing earlier this week. According to police in Alabama, where 17-year-old Kristian Stamps was last seen, the teen was found safe in Bay County, Florida. In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening,...
wtva.com
New director appointed at training academy
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Today, Commissioner Sean Tindell announced the appointment of Anthony “Tony” Carleton to Director of Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy (MLEOTA). “I want to congratulate Tony Carleton on his appointment,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “His extensive law enforcement experience will play an incredibly valuable...
Sea Coast Echo
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Mississippi using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Louisiana’s First Buc-ee’s? It Could Actually Happen This Time
January of 2022 Louisiana Was Distraught With the News of a Buc-ee’s Opening in Mississippi. Mississippi earned that beaver love. South Mississippi will have a new destination, yes, we all know that Buc-ee's has become a destination of sorts. Not only did Buc-ee's come in with a lot of money, but Harrison County also invested over $15 million into infrastructure to support the development surrounding Buc-ee's. Good things happen when Buc-ee's moves into a town.
wdhn.com
Major damage throughout Alabama during severe storms
ALABAMA (WDHN)— Major damage has been reported all around Alabama after severe storms ripped through the state in the early morning hours. The National Weather Service is reporting straight-line wind damage from a possible tornado throughout the Montgomery County area. The NWS plans to send survey teams to Montgomery...
Program aims to help Mississippians on SNAP benefits
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) is accepting grant proposals from qualified nonprofits to implement projects through the Mississippi Healthy Food and Families Program. The program was established by the Mississippi Legislature in 2022 to help residents with limited access to fresh fruits and vegetables and support local farmers […]
Mississippi Skies: The next round of rain is coming, but what about severe storms?
After one more pleasant day today, the next chance for rain is approaching quickly. We don’t expect severe weather this time, but additional rain isn’t good news for the multiple communities in Mississippi still under river flood warnings. Right now, minor flooding is occurring for the Upper Pearl River at Neshoba County; East Hobolochitto Creek at Pearl River County; the Lower Pearl River in Pearl River and Hancock counties; and the Pascagoula River in Greene, George, and Jackson counties. Let’s hope for people in those communities that the creeks and rivers can handle additional water.
Advocate
New Year, New Chance to Save Mississippi Trans Youth
Queer Mississippians have remained resilient through another year of watching their livelihood be up for debate around the country. There have been wins on the federal level with the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, a bipartisan measure protecting same sex marriages. There have been atrocities such as the mass murder at Club Q in Colorado Springs and a steadily increasing number of threats against hospitals providing gender affirming care. Each year I become more aware of how much queerness is holding celebration and grief in the same breath. Mark Hughes describes in his work Queer Ageing how navigating stressful life events like coming out or witnessing discrimination at a young age creates a ‘crisis competence’ that allows queer people to better tolerate future tragedy. As we consider what the future for queer Mississippians will look like in 2023, one thing stands out.
Comments / 0