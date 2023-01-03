ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

mageenews.com

COVID-19 Update for January 6, 2023

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. High Community COVID-19 Levels are returning to parts of Mississippi. After weeks of low COVID-19 activity, Mississippi is seeing an increasing...
actionnews5.com

Tunica, Lafayette counties under high risk for COVID exposure

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Areas of Mississippi are under a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19. In the Mid-South, this includes Tunica and Lafayette counties. It also includes the Delta, northeast Mississippi and southern Mississippi. With a high risk of transmission, the Mississippi Department of Health recommends wearing a...
The Center Square

Report: Mississippi has under 1 million residents enrolled in Medicaid

(The Center Square) – As Medicaid enrollment is expected to top 100 million in the next couple months, Mississippi has yet to reach the 1 million threshold. The Foundation for Government Accountability has released a new study that illustrates that more than 98 million Americans are enrolled in the program. Medicaid provides health care coverage to low-income residents, including adults, children, pregnant women, elderly adults and people with disabilities. Mississippi,...
Jake Wells

Money available to Mississippi homeowners and renters

Are you having a hard time paying your rent or mortgage for your home in Mississippi? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you right now. And these are government programs will millions and even billions of dollars in funding. For example, President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. (source)
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Jan. 6-8

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (January 6-8) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Spoken Soul – Friday – Jackson WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event – Saturday – Jackson Board Game Night – Saturday […]
KCRG.com

Missing Iowa 3-year-old found safe in Missouri

MOUNT AYR, Iowa (KCRG) - Three-year-old Fallon Wells has been found safe in Missouri. The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation had issued an Endangered Person Advisory for the three-year-old, who was reported missing on Dec. 30, 2022. Officials said Wells is now with law...
WJTV 12

Mississippi sees spike in COVID-19 cases during holidays

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Coronavirus cases spiked in Mississippi over the holidays leading into the new year. Dr. Timothy Quinn of Quinn Healthcare in Ridgeland said that there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases since Thanksgiving. With family and friends gathering recently, there is a possibility of you passing a respiratory virus. “Every single […]
WDAM-TV

PSC’s Maxwell wants issue of robo calls resolved in 2023

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The chairman of Mississippi’s Public Service Commission said it was time something was finally done about robo calls in Mississippi. And , Dane Maxwell said he’d like a little help from state lawmakers or the federal government in getting the problem resolved. Maxwell, who’s...
wtva.com

New director appointed at training academy

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Today, Commissioner Sean Tindell announced the appointment of Anthony “Tony” Carleton to Director of Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy (MLEOTA). “I want to congratulate Tony Carleton on his appointment,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “His extensive law enforcement experience will play an incredibly valuable...
Highway 98.9

Louisiana’s First Buc-ee’s? It Could Actually Happen This Time

January of 2022 Louisiana Was Distraught With the News of a Buc-ee’s Opening in Mississippi. Mississippi earned that beaver love. South Mississippi will have a new destination, yes, we all know that Buc-ee's has become a destination of sorts. Not only did Buc-ee's come in with a lot of money, but Harrison County also invested over $15 million into infrastructure to support the development surrounding Buc-ee's. Good things happen when Buc-ee's moves into a town.
wdhn.com

Major damage throughout Alabama during severe storms

ALABAMA (WDHN)— Major damage has been reported all around Alabama after severe storms ripped through the state in the early morning hours. The National Weather Service is reporting straight-line wind damage from a possible tornado throughout the Montgomery County area. The NWS plans to send survey teams to Montgomery...
WJTV 12

Program aims to help Mississippians on SNAP benefits

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) is accepting grant proposals from qualified nonprofits to implement projects through the Mississippi Healthy Food and Families Program. The program was established by the Mississippi Legislature in 2022 to help residents with limited access to fresh fruits and vegetables and support local farmers […]
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies: The next round of rain is coming, but what about severe storms?

After one more pleasant day today, the next chance for rain is approaching quickly. We don’t expect severe weather this time, but additional rain isn’t good news for the multiple communities in Mississippi still under river flood warnings. Right now, minor flooding is occurring for the Upper Pearl River at Neshoba County; East Hobolochitto Creek at Pearl River County; the Lower Pearl River in Pearl River and Hancock counties; and the Pascagoula River in Greene, George, and Jackson counties. Let’s hope for people in those communities that the creeks and rivers can handle additional water.
Advocate

New Year, New Chance to Save Mississippi Trans Youth

Queer Mississippians have remained resilient through another year of watching their livelihood be up for debate around the country. There have been wins on the federal level with the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, a bipartisan measure protecting same sex marriages. There have been atrocities such as the mass murder at Club Q in Colorado Springs and a steadily increasing number of threats against hospitals providing gender affirming care. Each year I become more aware of how much queerness is holding celebration and grief in the same breath. Mark Hughes describes in his work Queer Ageing how navigating stressful life events like coming out or witnessing discrimination at a young age creates a ‘crisis competence’ that allows queer people to better tolerate future tragedy. As we consider what the future for queer Mississippians will look like in 2023, one thing stands out.
