Robertson County Sheriff’s Office Warns Public of Scam

Scammers are impersonating Deputies from the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office.

The scammers are calling and leaving voicemails requesting a callback regarding an urgent legal matter. When calling back, they have copied the initial RCSO message system. Once in contact, the victims are advised they have a warrant for their arrest.

The scammers then tell the victims the warrant can be dismissed with over-the-phone payments, cash, or gift cards. THIS IS A SCAM!

Always remember, the Sheriff’s Office does NOT call demanding money. Please share so you and others don’t become a victim.