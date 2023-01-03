ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robertson County, TN

Robertson County Sheriff’s Office Warns Public of Scam

By Michael Carpenter
Robertson County Source
Robertson County Source
 3 days ago
Scammers are impersonating Deputies from the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office.

The scammers are calling and leaving voicemails requesting a callback regarding an urgent legal matter. When calling back, they have copied the initial RCSO message system. Once in contact, the victims are advised they have a warrant for their arrest.

The scammers then tell the victims the warrant can be dismissed with over-the-phone payments, cash, or gift cards. THIS IS A SCAM!

Always remember, the Sheriff’s Office does NOT call demanding money. Please share so you and others don’t become a victim.

