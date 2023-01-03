ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

People killed in New Year's Eve shooting, fire, crash in Akron identified

By Emily Mills, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago

Three people killed in unrelated incidents on New Year's Eve in Akron have been identified, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office.

A fourth person killed in a shooting on New Year's Eve has not yet been identified, the medical examiner's office said Tuesday.

Mom and daughter shot in Akron

A 38-year-old woman who was killed and her 5-year-old daughter wounded in a shooting on New Year’s Eve in Akron was identified as Allison Dinkins, 38, according to the medical examiner's office.

After a neighbor called 911, police found Dinkins with a fatal gunshot wound just before 8 p.m. Saturday at a residence in the 1300 block of Brittain Road. Her daughter, who was struck by a bullet, was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury. Summit County Children Services was notified to assist with the child.

West High School apartment fire

A woman who died on New Year's Eve in a fire that began inside her fourth-floor apartment in Akron's old West High School, 315 S. Maple St., was identified as Dorothy Gatlin, 70, according to the medical examiner's office.

The fire started around 4:30 p.m. and was under control within 20 minutes.

Another tenant of the 68-unit apartment building was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Red Cross assisted with at least three other adults displaced by the fire. With 24 apartment units on a single floor, the vast majority of the tenants were not forced to leave their homes.

The city school district sold the old high school, which opened in 1914, to Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority in 1981. The old school was converted to 68 subsidized housing units. AMHA sold the property in 2007 to West High Apartments Inc.

Interstate 76 crash

A 26-year-old man killed in a Saturday afternoon crash on Interstate 76 in Akron was identified as Richard Newman of Akron, according to the medical examiner's office.

The driver was traveling north around 2:45 p.m. on I-76 East near the Kenmore Boulevard exit when he lost control. Police said that after initially going off the right side of the highway, the driver was able to get back on the highway before losing control again and driving into a guardrail, and then a concrete bridge support. Police said it appears speed was a factor.

Kenmore shooting

A 35-year-old man killed in a shooting just before midnight on New Year’s Eve inside a home in the 1200 block of Louisiana Avenue in Kenmore has not yet been identified, according to the medical examiner's office.

Anyone with information on this case, or the Brittain Road shooting of Allison Dinkins and her daughter, can call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP, Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS or texts TIPSCO with tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

Kenmore shooting: 35-year-old man shot dead in Akron just before midnight on New Year's Eve

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: People killed in New Year's Eve shooting, fire, crash in Akron identified

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Deadly home explosion caught on camera in Summit County (video)

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Coventry Township Fire Department released a video of a home explosion that killed a man on Dec. 22, 2022. Firefighters say the blast did so much damage that they have been unable to locate anything confirming a cause. The Coventry Fire Department has listed...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Officers investigating fatal shooting of Ohio teenager

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting involving an Ohio teenager, according to the Times Reporter. A 14-year-old teen boy was shot Wednesday evening at his home in the Mineral City, Ohio area. Sheriff Orvis L. Campbell said in a press release that the boy may be […]
MINERAL CITY, OH
whbc.com

Canton Police Have Person of Interest in ‘Missing Motorcyclist Mystery’

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police say they have a person of interest in the ‘missing motorcyclist mystery’ from last week. Without saying whether that “person” might be the motorcycle operator or the driver of the suspected Chevy Impala that hit it, the Canton Regional Crash Team is making some investigative progress.
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Man wanted for robbing Cleveland Speedway at gunpoint, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of robbing a Speedway at gunpoint is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the aggravated robbery happened around 10:35 a.m. on Jan. 2 at the Speedway gas station at 15520 Munn Rd. He stole about...
CLEVELAND, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man who had snow stuffed in mouth during arrest sues

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who had snow stuffed into his mouth by a police officer during an arrest in Akron has filed an excessive force lawsuit against the city and several officers, claiming his civil rights were violated. Charles Hicks II, 28, seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages in the suit filed […]
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Threat, White Powder Cause Issues in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Employees and others in a number of downtown Akron buildings were forced to evacuate for a time Wednesday morning because of a bomb threat. The Akron Fire Department says a letter was found around 11 a.m. Wednesday at the John F Seiberling...
AKRON, OH
Akron Leader Publications

South Side Neighborhood Watch

COVENTRY: Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies and firefighters responded to an explosion that killed a man and destroyed a Long Lake Boulevard house Dec. 22. Neighboring houses sustained damage from the explosion that spewed debris for several blocks. One person was hospitalized and another resident was not home at the time. Officers from the fire marshal’s office and county bomb squad responded and utility workers assessed gas and electric power lines in the neighborhood. The cause was not believed to be a natural gas leak and an investigation was underway.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy