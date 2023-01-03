ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

KHOU

Man who shot his own mother, her fiancé due in court again

HOUSTON — A man accused of shooting his mother several times and killing her fiancé is due back in court on Monday. Stephen Burkes, 27, is charged with murder and aggravated assault, according to court documents. According to investigators, Stephen Burkes shot his mother, Karen Jeffley, and her...
HOUSTON, TX
Man accused of intentionally setting 2 fires to homes last week due in court

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Pablo Patino, the man accused of setting multiple homes on fire last week, is expected to appear before a judge for the first time on Monday. Patino is facing several charges, including arson, making a terroristic threat, assault of a family member and violating a protective order. He's currently being held on bonds totaling $4.5 million.
HOUSTON, TX
HPD SUV involved in major crash on 59 feeder road, Humble police say

HUMBLE, Texas — A Houston Police Department SUV was involved in a major crash on Sunday, according to authorities. According to the Humble Police Department, the crash happened along the Highway 59 feeder road near FM 1960. The southbound lanes were closed while investigators looked at the scene. The...
HUMBLE, TX
Man shot, killed near Greenspoint Mall

A man was shot and killed Friday just steps away from Greenspoint Mall. It's unknown what led to the shooting, but a suspect has been detained, police said. The man was initially taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died, according to Houston police. We have a...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston woman accused of kidnapping 2-day-old baby from apartment

HOUSTON — A 19-year-old Houston woman is behind bars after she was accused of kidnapping a two-day-old baby from a Third Ward apartment complex on Friday. The woman arrested was Kristie Julian. She appeared in court over the weekend and Tuesday morning after police said she took the baby from her mother and told law enforcement it was hers.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
