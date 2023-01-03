Read full article on original website
Related
Man who shot his own mother, her fiancé due in court again
HOUSTON — A man accused of shooting his mother several times and killing her fiancé is due back in court on Monday. Stephen Burkes, 27, is charged with murder and aggravated assault, according to court documents. According to investigators, Stephen Burkes shot his mother, Karen Jeffley, and her...
Man accused of intentionally setting 2 fires to homes last week due in court
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Pablo Patino, the man accused of setting multiple homes on fire last week, is expected to appear before a judge for the first time on Monday. Patino is facing several charges, including arson, making a terroristic threat, assault of a family member and violating a protective order. He's currently being held on bonds totaling $4.5 million.
Alief ISD employee, killed during possible domestic violent shooting in Sugar Land, police say
SUGAR LAND, Texas — Sugar Land police are investigating after a woman was found dead in her backyard with multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting happened just before 10 a.m. Saturday night at a home on Oxford Mills Lane, which is in the New Territory area. Police said they were...
HPD: Attorney says man who killed robber at SW Houston taqueria is ready to talk
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department said an attorney who claimed to be representing the customer who shot and killed a man who robbed a southwest Houston restaurant last week reached out to them and said his client is ready to talk. The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m....
Arrest made in deadly November 2022 hit-and-run crash in NW Harris County, sources say
CYPRESS, Texas — An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash late last year, according to sources. The driver who crashed into the car being driven by Caleb Rickenbacher, 20, is now in custody, sources said. Authorities are holding a news conference on Monday to...
HPD: Man shot in head following argument outside club in NE Houston
HOUSTON — Police are investigating a scene where two people were shot following an argument in northeast Houston. It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Jensen Dr. near the Tidwell Rd. intersection. Officers were called out to the scene but saw no one in the area of the...
Man shot while walking back from concert in downtown Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man was shot while leaving a concert in the downtown area overnight. It happened just after midnight Sunday on St. Joseph's Parkway outside of The Hamilton Apartments. Police said they were called out to the shooting a found a man with...
Trae Tha Truth's attorney says they do not expect special treatment in assault case
HOUSTON — Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth appeared in court Friday morning in connection with assault charges involving another rapper Z-Ro stemming from an incident in August. Trae Tha Truth, whose real name is Frazier O. Thompson, was charged with assault on Dec. 27 and is out on bond.
KHOU
HPD SUV involved in major crash on 59 feeder road, Humble police say
HUMBLE, Texas — A Houston Police Department SUV was involved in a major crash on Sunday, according to authorities. According to the Humble Police Department, the crash happened along the Highway 59 feeder road near FM 1960. The southbound lanes were closed while investigators looked at the scene. The...
Man shot, killed near Greenspoint Mall
A man was shot and killed Friday just steps away from Greenspoint Mall. It's unknown what led to the shooting, but a suspect has been detained, police said. The man was initially taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died, according to Houston police. We have a...
KHOU
Legal expert explains why police want to question customer who shot robber at SW Houston restaurant
HOUSTON — A robbery suspect is dead after a customer he was trying to rob shot him multiple times, according to police. The Houston Police Department is currently looking for that customer. He’s not charged, but they want to ask him questions; questions that a lot of people have been asking on social media.
Brother of man found dead in Ship Channel shoots mother, kills her fiancé in W. Houston, police say
HOUSTON — The brother of a man who was found dead in the Houston Ship Channel in November is accused of shooting his mother and her fiancé in west Houston early Friday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. Stephen Burkes, 27, has been arrested and charged with...
KHOU
Robber shot, killed by customer at taqueria in SW Houston, police say
Police said surveillance video shows the shooting going down. It shows customers, witnesses, and the shooter leaving the scene right after the shooting.
KHOU
Restaurant owner calls customer who shot and killed robber at restaurant
Will the customer be charged in the shooting? The Harris County District Attorney's Office weighs in.
Woman with body odor goes on pre-Christmas robbery spree along Westheimer, HPD says
HOUSTON — Houston police and the FBI are trying to identify a "nicely-dressed" female robber who one victim said "smelled heavily of body odor." The woman, believed to be 40 to 50 years old, is wanted in at least four robberies the week before Christmas. Surveillance video shows her...
Houston woman accused of kidnapping 2-day-old baby from apartment
HOUSTON — A 19-year-old Houston woman is behind bars after she was accused of kidnapping a two-day-old baby from a Third Ward apartment complex on Friday. The woman arrested was Kristie Julian. She appeared in court over the weekend and Tuesday morning after police said she took the baby from her mother and told law enforcement it was hers.
Arson suspect in custody after climbing out of burning home in Spring, authorities say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Pablo Patino, the man accused of intentionally setting a fire earlier this week to a home while his estranged wife, stepdaughter and several other family members were inside, was taken into custody after a SWAT standoff in the Spring area on Thursday, according to authorities.
Man hit, killed by Houston police officer responding to call, HCSO says
HOUSTON — A man standing in the street died after he was hit by a Houston police patrol unit responding to a call in northeast Houston late Wednesday night, according to the Harris County Sherriff's Office. The brother of the victim identified him as Caleb Swafford. Cameron Swafford said...
Teen brother discovers bodies in apparent murder-suicide in Channelview area, sheriff says
CHANNELVIEW, Texas — A man and a woman were found dead in what appears to be a murder-suicide in the Channelview area Wednesday morning, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Harris County deputies responded to a scene at an apartment on Ashland Boulevard near Elgin Street in the...
Search underway for man accused of hitting estranged wife with car, setting home on fire
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Authorities are looking for a man they said hit his estranged wife with a car after setting a family home on fire in north Houston. Pablo Patino, 27, is accused of setting a home on fire with his wife and stepdaughter inside. He then tried to run his wife over with a car.
KHOU
Houston, TX
64K+
Followers
13K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 0