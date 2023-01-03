Steelers coach Mike Tomlin on Damar Hamlin: ‘It’s a really personal thing for me being a Pittsburgher’

Read full article on original website
Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
Bengals coach Zac Taylor: Sean McDermott told him ‘I shouldn’t be coaching this game’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor addressed the media Wednesday for the first time since Monday’s events involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin, and was able to shed some light on the situation and the perspective from his point of view. Amid the fear and uncertainty of what...
Cleveland Browns fans have to wonder why their team can’t be like Pittsburgh – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – How did this happen?. The Pittsburgh Steelers started the season with a 2-6 record and a raw rookie QB. They were embarrassed by the Browns, 29-17, in the third week of the season. The Steelers not only lost to Cleveland, they looked lost. The Browns were...
Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and addressed teammates via FaceTime, according to report
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has made one the biggest breakthroughs in his recovery this week. Hamlin, who has been in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center’s intensive care unit all week, had his breathing tube removed overnight and FaceTimed his teammates Friday morning, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Browns should bench Jadeveon Clowney in Pittsburgh, end his time in Cleveland – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns can’t allow Jadeveon Clowney to play in the final game of the season Sunday in Pittsburgh. Not after what the defensive end told cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. “You’re all trying to get somebody into the Hall of Fame when all that...
What declaring the Bengals vs. Bills game a no contest would mean for both teams
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The NFL, the Bills and Bengals are currently grappling with the fallout of Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest on Monday at Paycor Stadium, and what it might mean moving forward. And unfortunately, there’s a football season still to be completed, meaning those scenarios are currently being...
Bengals 2023 home and away opponents finalized thanks to AFC North title
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Amid the craziness of the last few days for the Bengals, their 2023 opponents have now been finalized. By virtue of the NFL’s decision to declare Monday’s game against the Bills a no contest, the Bengals have clinched their second-straight AFC North crown. It’s the first time in franchise history that they’ve won back-to-back division titles.
Jadeveon Clowney: ‘95% sure I won’t be back; I need to be around somebody that believes in me’
BEREA, Ohio — Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney believes Sunday’s finale in Pittsburgh will be his last with the Browns because he wants to go where he’s valued. “Ninety-five percent sure I won’t be back,” Clowney told cleveland.com on Thursday. “But there’s still that 5 percent. You never know what can happen.”
While Browns preached patience with Deshaun Watson, Mike Tomlin expected fast progress from Kenny Pickett
PITTSBURGH – Mike Tomlin keeps a short patience for talent. Kenny Pickett, the Steelers’ first-round rookie quarterback, has led the Steelers to five wins in his last six starts and orchestrated two game-winning drives the last two weeks. Tomlin, the Steelers coach who hopes to record his 16th straight non-losing season with a win over the Browns this weekend, has been tapping his foot waiting for this version of Pickett to arrive.
‘Yinzer Alert’: Welcome to the only Pittsburgh hangout that shuns the Steelers
PITTSBURGH – In a town that breathes black and gold, one storefront shuns the Steelers. Every Sunday at 202 Hometown Tacos, the Pittsburgh Browns Backers gather to woof Cleveland to victory – no Terrible Towels allowed. To enforce the rule, they keep a megaphone on hand. If a...
When football stops: Bengals fans describe a night of confusion and fear after Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest
CINCINNATI, Ohio — By 10:20 p.m. Monday, the only people remaining in Paycor Stadium were various team staffers, security personnel and media members. Everyone else had somberly marched toward the exits. Bills safety Damar Hamlin, after making a seemingly routine tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, suffered cardiac...
Joe Mixon on NFL’s postseason seeding changes: ‘So we not following the rules no more’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals running back Joe Mixon didn’t waste any time sharing his thoughts about commissioner Roger Goodell’s announcement on Thursday night detailing how the NFL will handle playoff seeding in the wake of cancelling the Bengals-Bills game. “So we not following the rules no more,”...
Browns send Jadeveon Clowney home before practice after critical remarks, league source says; likely won’t face Steelers Sunday
BEREA, Ohio -- Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was sent home by the Browns Friday and won’t practice with the team after remarks he made to cleveland.com Thursday in a one-on-one interview. He’s doubtful for Sunday’s season finale in Pittsburgh, and will probably be suspended for the game.
High school football coach shares insights on Damar Hamlin the player and person
PITTSBURGH — Before Damar Hamlin was a Buffalo Bills player getting support from around the world, he was Damar Hamlin, a freshman at Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh and his football coach was Terry Totten. Totten was watching Monday night's game between Cincinnati and Buffalo and cheering on...
Kevin Stefanski: Browns first and foremost are praying for Damar Hamlin ‘then we’re also going to do our job’
BEREA, Ohio — Kevin Stefanski has steered the Browns through some turbulent waters in his three seasons, but he’s never faced anything like this: guiding his players back onto the field after watching Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s heart stop on the field and have to be restarted.
Jadeveon Clowney’s D-line coach: ‘He handled it the wrong way’; confirms he only played 3rd downs vs. Ravens
BEREA, Ohio — Jadeveon Clowney’s defensive line coach Chris Kiffin confirmed Friday that Clowney refused to play anything but third down in the 23-20 loss to Baltimore Oct. 23, and said he didn’t like that Clowney went public with his frustrations over the season. “I was aware...
Browns coaches, players respond to Jadeveon Clowney: Berea report
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney went scorched Earth on Thursday in an interview with cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot and it dominated the day in Berea after the Browns sent him home before practice. Defensive line coach Chris Kiffin discussed his comments as did Kevin Stefanski, Myles Garrett and others.
Making sense of the Bengals’ latest playoff implications: Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals are fizzing with frustration after the NFL’s latest decision on the upcoming playoffs. After the league officially cancelled the Bengals-Bills game this week, they confirmed what the playoff implications for the AFC would look like after reaching an agreement. However, that has Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and most of the team frustrated and dissatisfied with a resolution that they consider inequitable.
Browns need to prioritize leadership this offseason as they build their roster
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns defensive line room has been through some things this season. Between Myles Garrett’s car crash and Jadeveon Clowney’s ungrateful exit, it has been a whirlwind.
Browns rookie DE Alex Wright learning from the positive and negative in Jadeveon Clowney’s Cleveland tenure
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns rookie Alex Wright has learned a lot from two of his pass rushing idols this year in teammates Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. That remains true even now, as Clowney appears to be on his way out in Cleveland. The Browns sent Clowney home before practice...
