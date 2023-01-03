Read full article on original website
State of emergency in Texas: Should Greg Abbott expand migrant busing efforts?
The state is facing some serious problems. Texas is a wonderful and amazing place to explore and live in. It is so large that you may have to spend years traveling and seeing everything.
Rising price of hay strains Texas farmers, ranchers
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - East Texas ranchers are paying more for hay right now, and that added cost for them means higher prices for you. George Woods, Manager of Lufkin Farm Supply said the said the cause of the current hay shortage is a mix between the summer drought Texas experienced, and rising fertilizer and diesel prices.
This Texas County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker determined which counties in Texas have the longest life expectancies.
Abbott announces emergency SNAP benefits
Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $344.1 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of January. The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. "As we enter the new year,...
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Extends SNAP Benefits Until February 2023, Here’s How Much Each Eligible Family Can Get
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced recently that the SNAP benefits in the state will be extended until February 2023. Gov. Greg Abbott announced last month that a one-time SNAP benefit will be given to the residents in Texas since they were not able to participate in the Summer Pandemic- Electronic Benefit Transfer. It gave each qualified resident in the state an amount of $391.
This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in Texas
America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers.
What's Driving So Many People and Businesses From California to Texas?
When we hear the phrase, "Don't California my Texas," culture and politics are some of the first things that come to mind. But one of the more tangible things that could be imported is the housing market. "I think there's a rational factor and then maybe a not-so-rational factor," said...
Abbott’s Task Force Takes On Texas’ Teacher Shortage Disaster: Will They Succeed?
It is no secret that the state of Texas is facing a teacher shortage crisis, the question is: will Texas lawmakers do what must be done to tackle this problem once they reconvene in Austin?. A recent poll by the Charles Butt Foundation found that 75% of Texas teachers have...
Central Texas hit with cedar fever
TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texas has become the home for allergies and cedar fever is likely to blame. Texas A&M Forest Service experts explain that cedar fever is not a flu or a virus. It is an allergic reaction to the pollen released by mountain cedar trees. Texas A&M...
What does the new state legislative session mean for Texas veterans?
AUSTIN, Texas - State lawmakers are returning to Austin for the legislative session, and with it, comes lots of questions. For example, what will that mean for veterans? What veteran-related legislation will lawmakers be looking at this year?. Mitch Fuller, the national and state legislative chairman with the Texas Veterans...
Energy bill filed in upcoming Texas legislative session
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- With less than a week to go before the start of the Texas Legislative session, a lot is at stake. Republicans once again control both chambers and will have their hands full addressing thousands of bills over the next few months. One bill that will be debated could have lasting impacts on […]
A new Texas bill could extend gun-carrying privileges to public schools
TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas Senate Bill 354 allowing gun-carrying privileges onto public school campuses was filed at the state capital in Austin this week, causing some controversy. The bill offers an expansion from the original 2015 Bill 354 which was passed as the “Campus Carry” law introduced by Sen....
These bills could have a direct impact on East Texas agriculture
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — State Representative Cody Harris has filed two bills for the 88th Texas legislative session involving agriculture, with one of them being HB 1075. “This bill profits foreign governments or companies that are owned or controlled by a foreign government from owning agricultural land in the state of Texas,” said State Representative Cody […]
After a hospital stopped delivering babies, Deep East Texas faces a growing maternity care crisis
JASPER — Ginger Kalafatis burst through the doors of Jasper Memorial Hospital, straight into her worst nightmare. It was Labor Day 2019 when two women showed up at the hospital, ready to give birth. Kalafatis, a longtime labor and delivery nurse, assessed the situation, her heart racing. One woman was delivering prematurely; the other had previous cesarean sections and no prenatal care.
Texas has a $30B surplus. What should lawmakers prioritize?
SAN ANTONIO – Texas lawmakers will have an estimated $30 billion in surplus on the budget. They will head to Austin on Tuesday to decide how to allocate the funds and introduce bills that will become law. But just how much should be spent on what and what’s a...
What Would Texans Leave Texas For? Surprise, It’s The Mountains
I love when I get emails informing me on how and what Texans think. Usually, they're way off the mark and are pretty funny. Hardly ever the kind of thing I'd take seriously. Except for this morning. A new study just came out, and the results uncovered something interesting. What...
Fighting oak wilt, the fungus devastating trees across North Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Oak wilt is a devastating, incurable fungus that is slowly spreading over a large part of the United States. First found in Wisconsin in the 1930s, it arrived in North Texas in Dallas County in the 1960s. I've done several stories on the disease since oak trees are treasured in the North Texas area. The fungus kills about 80% of the live oaks it infects. Red and Shumard oaks are most susceptible and almost never survive. There is a chemical treatment for infected oaks that can help mitigate the damage, but the tree will always have the fungus and...
$62.7 Billion in PPP Funds Secured by Texas Businesses
The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was a government initiative to help small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis. The PPP distributed nearly $800 billion in loans to small businesses in the United States to help them retain employees and boost local economies, according to an article published by the Tyler Paper on January 6, 2023. It is estimated to have saved between 1.4 and 3.2 million jobs as of December 2020.
This Texas Highway Is Being Expanded To Hopefully Reduce Congestion
These improvements will hopefully reduce congestion on "one of the top most congested highways" in Texas.
Texas Bill Would Expand "Campus Carry" for Guns to Public Schools
A bill filed this week in Austin would allow public and charter school employees to carry concealed handguns on school grounds. Under Sen. Bob Hall’s Senate Bill 354, as long as the employee is licensed to carry a concealed weapon, school districts would be unable to adopt rules prohibiting them from doing so on its property.
