business happenings in Tampa bay

By Brad Haft
 3 days ago
So long, Vineyard Vines.

Photo by TBAYtoday

The new year has already brought a ton of change to Tampa Bay’s business landscape — from a new waterfront spot to grab drinks to a new trendy place to get buff. But with yin comes yang; e a handful of closings around town this month.

Here’s our not-so-comprehensive roundup of what’s coming to and leaving our area as we kickstart 2023.


Out : Munch’s Restaurant and Sundries | 3920 6th St S., St. Petersburg
In : The Peach Cobbler Factory | 5003 E. Fowler Ave. Suite A, Tampa

Out : Dr. BBQ | 1101 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg
In : La Cabana | 13090 Gandy Blvd. N., St. Petersburg

Out : Body Electric Athletic
| 3015 7th St North, St. Petersburg
In : Barry’s Red Room | 1514 West Swann Ave. Tampa

Out : Elmer’s Sports Cafe | 5206 S. MacDill Ave., Tampa
In : PopStroke Mini Golf | Wesley Chapel

Out : Vineyard Vines | 1623 W. Snow Ave., Tampa
In :
Bouzy |1640 W. Snow Ave., Tampa

