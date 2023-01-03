Massillon Knights of Columbus offers roast beef dinner

MASSILLON − The Massillon Knights of Columbus, 988 Cherry Road NW, will have a dine-in or take-out roast beef dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 19.

The roast beef dinner will include mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, salad, desert and homemade bread.

The cost is $12 per dinner, and reservations are required. Call 330-837-9101 to make your reservation by noon Jan. 17. Give your name, how many dinners, whether dine-in or take-out and what time. Takeout will be at the Club Room Entrance.