Massillon, OH

Massillon Knights of Columbus offers roast beef dinner

By The Independent
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

MASSILLON − The Massillon Knights of Columbus, 988 Cherry Road NW, will have a dine-in or take-out roast beef dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 19.

The roast beef dinner will include mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, salad, desert and homemade bread.

The cost is $12 per dinner, and reservations are required. Call 330-837-9101 to make your reservation by noon Jan. 17. Give your name, how many dinners, whether dine-in or take-out and what time. Takeout will be at the Club Room Entrance.

The Independent

The Independent

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Massillon, OH from Massillon Independent.

