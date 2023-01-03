Ohio State's Noah Ruggles "Takes Full Responsibility” For Missed Field Goal Against Georgia

Ohio State sixth-year kicker Noah Ruggles missed a 50-yard field goal attempt in the closing seconds of Saturday’s Peach Bowl loss to Georgia that would have sent the Buckeyes to the national championship.

And even though it would have been the longest field goal of his career had it gone through the uprights, Ruggles’ mother, Jackie Ruggles, said her son has taken “full responsibility” for the kick sailing wide left.

“Thank you Buckeye Nation for the overwhelming support,” Ruggles said in a post on Twitter. “I know the loss breaks every Buckeye heart, and I appreciate the grace many of you have shown. Noah takes full responsibility for the miss. He will be forever grateful to his coaches and teammates who, week after week, put him in a position to be successful.

“For every person who works so hard for this team, in whatever role you play, thank you! Noah will speak to how Ryan Day and Parker Fleming changed his life. I am so thankful he was led by great coaches who are also great men.

“When my dad was at UPMC in Pittsburgh, which was the last week of his life here, he watched film of Noah making (a) 50-plus (yard) kick in his (junior) year of high school. He said it would be his dream to see him kick at Ohio State. I thank God my dad’s dream came true. It has been an amazing two years! Buckeye Forever.”

Ruggles, who transferred to Ohio State after spending the first four years of his career at North Carolina, was 37-of-41 on field goals and 148-of-149 on extra-point attempts during his two seasons in Columbus.

He was a first-team All-American and finalist for the Lou Groza Award last season, while his 48-yarder with 2:43 remaining against the Bulldogs was the reason the Buckeyes were even in position for him to kick the game-winner in the first place.

