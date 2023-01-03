Read full article on original website
Related
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot...
Woman Shares Tragic Thrift Store Discovery for Just $3.99: 'Heart Sank'
"I wonder if it was donated by mistake," said one TikTok user, while another wrote: "So much love, history and giving in that box."
Woman shares clever tip to keep your house warm without central heating
A woman has shared a savvy tip to keep your house warm without central heating during this gruelling winter - and it takes just five minutes to set up. As the mornings and evenings grow darker and temperatures rapidly plummet, it's clear we're well and truly in the midst of winter. But to make things even worse, the cost of living crisis has plunged millions into despair as too many households in the UK are having to choose between heating and eating.
Why You Should Never Paint Your Kitchen This Trendy Color
Before you put your house on the market, there's one change you could easily make: repainting the interior walls. However, you should avoid this color paint.
Why should people consider saving the silica gel packets that come with purchases?
You might have stumbled across silica gel packets while you unpack shoes or beef jerky. Despite their small size, these packets play a huge role in maintaining the products they come along with.
Husband on wife: "I buy all the food she cooks; why is she asking me to go to a restaurant?"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Finding the right partner to get married and have a life together takes so much more than shared hobbies or travels. Sometimes, it's about the everyday things that are not as exciting as going on an adventure to discover new places.
4 interior-design trends that'll disappear in 2023, and 5 you'll see everywhere
Experts said oversized light fixtures and floating shelves are on their way out, but predict accent walls and bold colors will be popular.
Mum left mortified after buying Christmas decoration without realising how rude it looks
The most wonderful time of the year is finally upon us, and for a lot of people, this means decking the halls with whatever they see fit. While people's choice of Christmas decorations vary, generally speaking, they create a happy, festive vibe, which is why this mum's decoration fail is so hilarious.
AOL Corp
Oprah's favorite jeans are up to 50% off — and women over 50 love 'em
Ever since Oprah spilled the beans on her favorite jeans to InStyle a few years back, we've had our eyes on them. And we plan to get our legs in them, now that they're on sale at Amazon for more than 50% off for the holidays. As Oprah might say, "YOU get a new pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans...!" One pair, the Marilyn Straight Denim Jeans, is down from $124 to just $71 — the lowest price we've ever seen them!
This Woman Has a Brilliant Idea to Turn Closet Dead Space Into a Lit Built-In Shelf
And the results are stunning!
livingetc.com
Curved sofas have been THE design trend of the year and these perfect 10 examples show why and how to style them
Once in a while, an interiors shift comes along that feels nothing short of seismic. Forget notoriously capricious color trends – these are ideas that speak to wider notions about the way we live, work and decorate. A case in point? Curves. Just as arched windows and doorways appeared...
livingetc.com
How to organize your kitchen drawers in 6 easy steps - the expert guide to a decluttered life
Given how much we rely on the kitchen to be the hub of the home, how do we ensure that our they alleviate our pressures and not add to them? How do we avoid spending 10 minutes rummaging in countless drawers to find a peeler? Or have to lift out huge cast iron casserole dishes to access the frying pan you use everyday?
Interior designers share 5 bedroom trends that'll be huge in 2023 and 4 that will be out
The pros think color drenching, vintage furniture, and sconces and pendant lighting will be popular but say white bedding and bare floors need to go.
Woman shares genius hack to get entire oven clean in just five minutes
A woman has shared a genius hack to clean one of the most notoriously mucky appliances in your home – yep, that pesky oven. Keeping the kitchen looking tidy isn’t easy at the best of times, but I think we can all agree that the oven always proves to be a particular nemesis, having been baked with splatters and stains at high temperatures on a daily basis.
An Interior Designer Explains How To Update Your Bathroom For Less Than $300
In an exclusive interview, interior designer Jennifer Burt, founder of Mississippi Maximalism, shares some ways anyone can update theirs for less than $300.
New York Post
Top 2023 interior design trends, according to home decor experts
We’ll say it once and we’ll say it again: this is your sign to add some oomph and vibrancy to your home if you’ve been wanting to renovate. Cutting right to the chase, we turned to an home decor expert on the top interior design trends predicted to be at the forefront for 2023.
Woman Uses Towel Bars to Organize Her Home and It's Genius
We were today years old when we realized you can use a towel bar so many different ways!
thespruce.com
Can You Wash Sheets and Towels Together?
The internet has exploded with theories and advice on whether sheets and towels can be washed together. We're here to give you the answer. Sheets and towels can definitely be washed together with good results if you follow a few tips. Simply group the sheets and towels by like fabrics and colors, and you can wash both together.
House Digest
New York, NY
75K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.https://www.housedigest.com/
Comments / 0