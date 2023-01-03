ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman shares clever tip to keep your house warm without central heating

A woman has shared a savvy tip to keep your house warm without central heating during this gruelling winter - and it takes just five minutes to set up. As the mornings and evenings grow darker and temperatures rapidly plummet, it's clear we're well and truly in the midst of winter. But to make things even worse, the cost of living crisis has plunged millions into despair as too many households in the UK are having to choose between heating and eating.
Oprah's favorite jeans are up to 50% off — and women over 50 love 'em

Ever since Oprah spilled the beans on her favorite jeans to InStyle a few years back, we've had our eyes on them. And we plan to get our legs in them, now that they're on sale at Amazon for more than 50% off for the holidays. As Oprah might say, "YOU get a new pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans...!" One pair, the Marilyn Straight Denim Jeans, is down from $124 to just $71 — the lowest price we've ever seen them!
Woman shares genius hack to get entire oven clean in just five minutes

A woman has shared a genius hack to clean one of the most notoriously mucky appliances in your home – yep, that pesky oven. Keeping the kitchen looking tidy isn’t easy at the best of times, but I think we can all agree that the oven always proves to be a particular nemesis, having been baked with splatters and stains at high temperatures on a daily basis.
Top 2023 interior design trends, according to home decor experts

We’ll say it once and we’ll say it again: this is your sign to add some oomph and vibrancy to your home if you’ve been wanting to renovate. Cutting right to the chase, we turned to an home decor expert on the top interior design trends predicted to be at the forefront for 2023.
Can You Wash Sheets and Towels Together?

The internet has exploded with theories and advice on whether sheets and towels can be washed together. We're here to give you the answer. Sheets and towels can definitely be washed together with good results if you follow a few tips. Simply group the sheets and towels by like fabrics and colors, and you can wash both together.
