With 4:42 left in the fourth quarter Ames was holding onto a slim lead over Marshalltown during an Iowa Alliance Conference North Division boys basketball game when Little Cyclone senior Lucas Lueth made a key play without even touching the ball. Marshalltown's Rogelio Ceren drove to the hoop and tried to get past Lueth, but as he approached the rim he could see the 6-foot, 6-inch frame of Lueth right on him. Lueth had four blocks on...

AMES, IA ・ 32 MINUTES AGO