Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lucas Lueth has his eyes fixed on state. How his leadership is molding Ames into a contender
With 4:42 left in the fourth quarter Ames was holding onto a slim lead over Marshalltown during an Iowa Alliance Conference North Division boys basketball game when Little Cyclone senior Lucas Lueth made a key play without even touching the ball. Marshalltown's Rogelio Ceren drove to the hoop and tried to get past Lueth, but as he approached the rim he could see the 6-foot, 6-inch frame of Lueth right on him. Lueth had four blocks on...
Meet the 'real hero' who saved Damar Hamlin's life: Oklahoma-born assistant trainer Denny Kellington
After news circulated that Hamlin was showing signs improvement and was communicating with his teammates, people began searching for the man who began immediately performing CPR.
98.1 KHAK
Cedar Rapids, IA
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0