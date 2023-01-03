Read full article on original website
AllyG
5d ago
I’ve pointed out in many other posts that this happens in sports. A baseball to the chest has killed many young ppl. Or caused such damage they need a pacemaker. It’s tragic.
6
Lea Harbour
5d ago
Prayers for him and his family, teammates, coaches, doctors and nurses. Thank you to the first responders for saving his life,!
3
Vickie Coley
5d ago
prayers for this family, on a positive note prayerfully millions learned the precious gift of CPR and AED resuscitation!
3
