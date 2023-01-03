Slide 1 of 23: On Jan. 2, 2023, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, collapsed on the field in front of millions of viewers seconds after he tackled Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, leaving NFL players and fans supporting both teams in shock -- and many in tears. His team soon confirmed that he'd suffered a cardiac arrest. After Damar was taken from the field by ambulance after medical personnel performed CPR and restored his heartbeat, he was rushed to a local hospital and remained in critical condition for days. On Jan. 5, his agent and a teammate confirmed joyful news: Damar was awake and communicating. According to a social media post from his team, Damar "has shown remarkable improvement" and though still "critically ill," he also "appears to be neurologically intact" and "his lungs continue to heal." Then on Jan. 6 came more good news: "Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar's breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery. His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team," the Bills announced.Damar's family also released a statement amid his health crisis, saying on Jan. 3, "On behalf of our family we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country... We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they've done. Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us."Read what Hollywood stars and stars from the sports world are saying as they root for the football star's recovery...MORE: Hollywood stars who've dated NFL players.

2 DAYS AGO