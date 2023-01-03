Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
koxe.com
Sharon Lynne Willis, 62, of Brownwood
Sharon Lynne Willis, 62, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Wednesday, January 4th, 2023 at her home. Memorial service will be held Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 2pm at Redstone Park, Brownwood. Sharon was born December 23, 1960 in Carlsbad, New Mexico to Beal Reed Willis and Ida Kathleen (Gillilan) Willis....
koxe.com
Lula Ann Hawkins, 79, of Brownwood
Lula Ann Hawkins, age 79, of Brownwood passed away Sunday, December 19, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene. Celebration of Life for Lula will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Austin Avenue Church of Christ in Brownwood. Interment will be private at a later date.
koxe.com
Marilyn Kay Tharp, 68
Marilyn Kay Tharp, age 68 passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. A Celebration of her Life is scheduled for 2 pm Saturday, January 14, 2023 in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel in Early. Marilyn was born July 23, 1954 in Brownwood, TX to Floyd and Faye Hall. She attended...
koxe.com
Dennis Doyle Carlisle, 60, of Brownwood
Dennis Doyle Carlisle, age 60, of Brownwood passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Funeral services for Dennis will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 12, at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Greenleaf Cemetery. The family will receive friends...
koxe.com
Franklin D. Scott, 75, of Gustine
Franklin D. Scott of Gustine, TX, passed away peacefully at home on his 75th birthday – January 2, 2023. He had recently been diagnosed with metastatic liver cancer. Like many of Frank’s adventures, his passing came on fast and was somewhat unpredictable. Born to Gertrude (Robertson) and Elbert...
koxe.com
Wayland Doyle Hood, 63
Wayland Doyle Hood, 63 passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023. Funeral Services will be held at 10 am on Saturday, January 7th at Heartland Funeral Home in Early, with interment to follow at Blanket Cemetery. Wayland was born on Wednesday, January 28, 1959 in Comanche, TX to Douglas and...
koxe.com
Catherine “MeMaw” Parks, 73
Catherine “MeMaw” Parks, age 73, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at a local nursing facility. Celebration of Life for Catherine will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Bangs Cemetery Tabernacle with Don Armstrong officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
koxe.com
Robert Parker Neff, Jr., 79, of Santa Anna
Robert Parker Neff, Jr. age 79 of Santa Anna, Texas passed to the arms of Jesus on Monday, January 2, 2023 at his residence. Services will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Coleman City Cemetery Pavilion with Bro. David McLean officiating. Robert was born May...
koxe.com
Jury Duty Canceled
“Jurors who received a jury duty notice for Monday, January 9, 2023 at 8:45 AM in Brownwood, Texas from the Brown County District Clerk, Cheryl Jones, do not need to appear.”
brownwoodnews.com
Stars of Texas presenting $500 Dr. Joyce R. Wilson Student Award this year
The Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit recently posted the following on its Facebook page:. While we are absolutely excited to see the art submissions from so many amazing Texas artists, the Stars Exhibit is proud to offer one local Brown County student a chance to have one of their works displayed in the exhibit, and win $500.
koxe.com
VFW Fish Fry Fundraiser is Friday
VFW Post 3278 and Auxiliary will host a fish fry fundraiser for the Brown County between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 at 2300 Stephen F. Austin. Pick up and delivery orders only, there will be no dine in. Delivery will be available in the Brownwood and Early...
koxe.com
Lady Lions Soccer Defeats Waco University in Alvarado Tournament
ALVARADO – The Brownwood Lady Lions soccer team remain unbeaten, earning a 2-0 victory over Waco University at the Alvarado tournament Friday to move to 3-0 overall in 2023. Molly Oliver scored both goals for Brownwood, with Ataleigh Constancio contributing one assist. The Lady Lions will play Wimberley at...
koxe.com
Jerbear Imaging Ribbon Cutting Held
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Jerbear Imaging on Monday, January 2nd. Sibling duo, Jason Gill and Joyce Morris of Blanket, TX have launched their new family business JerBear Imaging- a mobile ultrasound business. They offer 4D ultrasound for expecting mothers and pregnancy confirmation for livestock and breeders. They also provide litter counts for dog and cat breeders as well as livestock to confirm pregnancies.
koxe.com
Billy Jack Rankin, 75, of Bangs
Billy Jack “BJ” Rankin was born 7 February 1947, in Midland, Texas. He grew up in Rankin and graduated from Regan County High School in Big Lake. He graduated from the University of Texas in Austin 24 May 1969 and was sworn into the US Army Reserves on 25 May 1969 as a heavy truck driver in the 77th Transportation Platoon in Midland. He worked for Gulf Oil Corporation in Midland for one year before beginning his career in public school education in 1970, as a teacher/coach in the Grandfalls-Royalty ISD. In 1972, he moved to Bangs to take a teaching/coaching position.
koxe.com
Robert Bara, 59, of Fort Worth, formerly of Brady
Robert Bara, age 59, of Ft. Worth, Texas passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at his home in Ft. Worth. Robert was born June 27, 1963 in Brady, Texas to Severo Bara, Sr. and Angelina (Hernandez) Bara. Robert grew up in Brady and moved to Ft. Worth in 2006. He worked as an electrician for many years. He was a good man. He was jolly, full of fun and the life of the party. He was always ready to help anybody who needed it. He was a Cowboys fan, a youth sports coach and the best Grandpa and Dad. He loved fishing, hunting and off-roading. He was a Catholic and a member of St. Patrick Cathedral in Ft. Worth.
koxe.com
Brownwood State of the City Address Set for January 27
Brownwood Mayor Stephen Haynes will present his annual State of the City address at the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Friday, January 27th. The luncheon will take place at Howard Payne University Mabee Center in the Bullion Suites from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM. Cost is $17 per person and includes lunch.
koxe.com
June Roberts, 93, of Goldthwaite
June Roberts, 93 of Goldthwaite, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Visitation will be Friday, January 6, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. Funeral service will be Saturday, January 7, at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church in Goldthwaite. Interment will be at Goldthwaite...
koxe.com
Lions Soccer Loses to Marble Falls, Will Play Again Saturday
GEORGETOWN – The Brownwood Lions slipped to 1-2 on the young season with their second consecutive loss by one goal, 3-2 to Marble Falls Friday at the Georgetown Governor’s Cup. Noah Barron scored both goals for the Lions, giving him three on the season. The Lions will attempt...
koxe.com
Shirley Ann (Braxton) Brinson, 85, of Early
Shirley Ann (Braxton) Brinson, 85, of Early, Texas passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023. A celebration of Life service will be held at Heartland Funeral Home, 2 PM, Saturday, January 7, 2023. Shirley was born September 23, 1937 in Evergreen, Alabama and raised in Florida. Shirley married Clyde Brinson, the...
koxe.com
First Baby of 2023 Born at Hendrick Brownwood
Hendrick Medical Center-Brownwood on Tuesday night announced its first baby of the New Year in the following Facebook post:. Welcome to the world, Ivuis Dahlia Martinez! Ivuis is the 2023 New Year’s Baby, born at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood on January 2, 2023. She arrived at 11:25 a.m. and weighed 6 lbs. Proud parents are Mykayla Liendo and Daniel Martinez.
Comments / 0