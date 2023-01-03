Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Most Haunted Road In Miami”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSMiami, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MiramarTed RiversMiramar, FL
Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersAventura, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Tragedy Hit Every Woman He Dated And Daycare Workers Became Concerned When Florida Mother Failed To Pick Up Her ToddlersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Related
Click10.com
Police: Man chokes Miami-Dade smoke shop clerk unconscious, makes off with register
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old southwest Miami-Dade man faced charges of armed robbery and attempted murder after police said he put a smoke shop worker in a chokehold and made off with the store’s cash register. According to a Miami-Dade police arrest report, Lazaro Cardenas walked into...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade police shoot man suspected in fatal stabbing
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police shot and critically wounded a man suspected of fatally stabbing a woman in southwest Miami-Dade late Thursday night. Detective Luis Sierra, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said officers responded to 12306 SW 200th Terrace, in the South Miami Heights area, just after 11 p.m.
Click10.com
Police: Kendall homeowner shoots, kills intruder
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A homeowner in the Kendall area of southwest Miami-Dade shot and killed a burglar Friday morning, according to police. Police and fire crews responded to the 7300 block of Southwest 106th Court, near the intersection of Sunset Drive and Southwest 107th Avenue, at around 8:30 a.m.
Click10.com
Man shot while sitting inside parked vehicle in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday morning while sitting inside his parked vehicle. The shooting was reported in the 400 block of Northwest 165th Street. According to authorities, the victim was sitting inside his car when an unknown person approached him...
Click10.com
BSO: Armed robbery suspect barricades himself inside Lauderdale Lakes home
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of an armed robbery suspect who barricaded himself inside a Lauderdale Lakes home Friday morning. According to authorities, the armed robbery happened around 10 a.m. near the 3400 block of Northwest 30th Street. Upon arrival, deputies met...
Click10.com
Investigation underway after man found dead inside SUV in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found inside an SUV Friday morning. The body was discovered in the 800 block of Northeast 14th Place. A Local 10 News crew was at the scene as police were focusing...
Click10.com
Police: Man shot during dispute in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was hospitalized Wednesday morning following a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed. The shooting occurred in the Venezia Lakes gated community in the area of Southwest 132nd Avenue and 136th Terrace. According to Miami-Dade police, a dispute occurred between two men, at which...
Click10.com
Police: Man shot, faces burglary charge after going to ex-girlfriend’s Miami-Dade home
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man went to his ex-girlfriend’s home uninvited on New Year’s Day and left in an ambulance after getting shot in the shoulder, authorities said. The shooting was reported around 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Northwest 44th Street. According to...
Click10.com
‘Please speak up’: Sister pleads for justice in murder of father of 5 in North Miami
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – One day after North Miami police released video of a suspect in his October murder, the sister of 32-year-old Joanel Casimir pleaded for the public to assist police in solving his killing. Jennifer Casimir says her older brother was a father of five. “It’s hard...
Click10.com
Man killed while working for FPL subcontractor was 32, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department identified the man who was working for a Florida Power & Light subcontractor in the Palmetto Estates neighborhood when he died of electrocution as Jorge Hernandez. Detectives investigated Hernandez’s death Wednesday as an “industrial accident.” He had just turned 32 years...
Click10.com
North Miami police release surveillance video, seek to ID killer
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – North Miami police asked for the public’s help Wednesday identifying a suspect in the killing of a 32-year-old man in October. According to police, the suspect shot and killed Joanel Casimir in the area of Northeast Fifth Avenue and 121st Street during the evening hours of Oct. 2.
Click10.com
Man admits to Miami Midtown shooting over alleged stalking, police say
MIAMI – A man admitted to shooting at a driver in Miami Midtown traffic on Tuesday night and said that he was defending himself from an armed stalker who was part of a group that had hacked his phone, and car radio, according to police. The driver reported a...
Click10.com
Deputies identify man who died after driver struck him in Parkland
PARKLAND, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office identified Harvey Goldberg as the pedestrian who died Thursday in Parkland. Michael Clark was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe westbound on Northwest 76 Street and Goldberg was walking northbound at Heron Bay Boulevard, according to BSO deputies. Clark was...
Click10.com
Motorcyclist killed in Davie crash, police say
DAVIE, Fla. – Davie police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of State Road 7. According to police, the crash involved a motorcyclist and one vehicle. The motorcyclist was confirmed dead at the scene...
Click10.com
Police investigate shooting in Miami Gardens, 1 person hospitalized
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Authorities in Miami Gardens rushed to the scene of a shooting on Wednesday night. According to police, a man was shot in the area of Northwest 25th Avenue near 175th Street at approximately 9:10 p.m. The victim was found to be suffering from a gunshot...
Click10.com
BSO IDs woman found dead along Alligator Alley, criminal investigation underway
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – On Thursday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office identified the woman whose body was found along Alligator Alley in the far western portion of the county the day prior. Authorities located the body of Ivy Bedell along the southbound lanes near mile marker 42, headed towards...
Click10.com
Teenage boy dies after teen shot him in the head at Deerfield Beach park
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Detectives said the body of a 16-year-old boy who died after he was shot in the head was at the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Latasha Ferguson announced on Facebook Tuesday afternoon that her son,...
Click10.com
Man faces charges for drunk driving crash killing 1, injuring 2 in Sunrise
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man is facing charges on Wednesday in Broward County for killing one person and injuring two others while he was driving drunk in Sunrise, according to prosecutors. Emmanuel Bouhours was speeding in a black Hyundai Genesis southbound on North Flamingo Road when he crashed...
Click10.com
Miami Gardens police search for missing 15-year-old girl
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing nearly two weeks ago. Police said Kalissa Ramirez was last seen around 2 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 27, in the area of Northwest 177th Street and Northwest Sixth Avenue. Ramirez is 5...
Click10.com
Deputy being investigated over possible rough arrest, accusations of punch with handcuffs
MIRAMAR, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating its own deputy due to body camera video showing an apparent rough arrest. It apparently shows the deputy using handcuffs to punch a suspect who was already being detained. The attorney representing the man arrested says this was a...
Comments / 0