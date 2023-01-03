ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Click10.com

Miami-Dade police shoot man suspected in fatal stabbing

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police shot and critically wounded a man suspected of fatally stabbing a woman in southwest Miami-Dade late Thursday night. Detective Luis Sierra, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said officers responded to 12306 SW 200th Terrace, in the South Miami Heights area, just after 11 p.m.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Police: Kendall homeowner shoots, kills intruder

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A homeowner in the Kendall area of southwest Miami-Dade shot and killed a burglar Friday morning, according to police. Police and fire crews responded to the 7300 block of Southwest 106th Court, near the intersection of Sunset Drive and Southwest 107th Avenue, at around 8:30 a.m.
KENDALL, FL
Click10.com

Man shot while sitting inside parked vehicle in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday morning while sitting inside his parked vehicle. The shooting was reported in the 400 block of Northwest 165th Street. According to authorities, the victim was sitting inside his car when an unknown person approached him...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police: Man shot during dispute in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was hospitalized Wednesday morning following a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed. The shooting occurred in the Venezia Lakes gated community in the area of Southwest 132nd Avenue and 136th Terrace. According to Miami-Dade police, a dispute occurred between two men, at which...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Man killed while working for FPL subcontractor was 32, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department identified the man who was working for a Florida Power & Light subcontractor in the Palmetto Estates neighborhood when he died of electrocution as Jorge Hernandez. Detectives investigated Hernandez’s death Wednesday as an “industrial accident.” He had just turned 32 years...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

North Miami police release surveillance video, seek to ID killer

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – North Miami police asked for the public’s help Wednesday identifying a suspect in the killing of a 32-year-old man in October. According to police, the suspect shot and killed Joanel Casimir in the area of Northeast Fifth Avenue and 121st Street during the evening hours of Oct. 2.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Deputies identify man who died after driver struck him in Parkland

PARKLAND, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office identified Harvey Goldberg as the pedestrian who died Thursday in Parkland. Michael Clark was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe westbound on Northwest 76 Street and Goldberg was walking northbound at Heron Bay Boulevard, according to BSO deputies. Clark was...
PARKLAND, FL
Click10.com

Motorcyclist killed in Davie crash, police say

DAVIE, Fla. – Davie police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of State Road 7. According to police, the crash involved a motorcyclist and one vehicle. The motorcyclist was confirmed dead at the scene...
DAVIE, FL
Click10.com

Miami Gardens police search for missing 15-year-old girl

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing nearly two weeks ago. Police said Kalissa Ramirez was last seen around 2 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 27, in the area of Northwest 177th Street and Northwest Sixth Avenue. Ramirez is 5...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL

