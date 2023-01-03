ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

California ocean piers collapse, waves rise to 35 feet amid ‘bomb cyclone’ storms

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KRON) — California beach town residents woke up Thursday morning to collapsed ocean piers, massive 35-foot waves, tide surges, and widespread flooding. An atmospheric river-powered rainstorm triggered evacuation orders for residents living closest to some Bay Area and Santa Cruz County beaches Wednesday night. Emergency crews urged the public to stay away from the coast Thursday morning as the storm and high tide continued whipping up a monster swell.
Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (1/6/23)

Rain and snow showers moving through today as an area of low pressure impacts the region. These showers become more isolated in the afternoon and evening. Little accumulation is expected from these showers. As for temperatures, we remain above average for our highs. TONIGHT:. Stray snow showers linger overnight. Otherwise,...

