Read full article on original website
Related
WETM
Assemblyman Phil Palmesano addresses issues in New York State ahead of legislative session
ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – Before the new legislative session for New York State, Assemblyman Phil Palmesano addressed some of New York State’s biggest issues and what he hopes to accomplish in 2023. Some of the main problems Phil Palmesano focused on include an affordability crisis and high crime...
WETM
DeSantis vs Disney: Florida governor proposes state-run board take over Disney district’s governance
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The fight between the state of Florida and the Walt Disney Company over the status of the Reedy Creek Improvement District is intensifying, following a new announcement from the governor. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a new plan to change how the quasi-governmental control of the...
WETM
California ocean piers collapse, waves rise to 35 feet amid ‘bomb cyclone’ storms
CAPITOLA, Calif. (KRON) — California beach town residents woke up Thursday morning to collapsed ocean piers, massive 35-foot waves, tide surges, and widespread flooding. An atmospheric river-powered rainstorm triggered evacuation orders for residents living closest to some Bay Area and Santa Cruz County beaches Wednesday night. Emergency crews urged the public to stay away from the coast Thursday morning as the storm and high tide continued whipping up a monster swell.
WETM
Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (1/6/23)
Rain and snow showers moving through today as an area of low pressure impacts the region. These showers become more isolated in the afternoon and evening. Little accumulation is expected from these showers. As for temperatures, we remain above average for our highs. TONIGHT:. Stray snow showers linger overnight. Otherwise,...
Comments / 0