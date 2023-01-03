Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Family Says Stop Blaming Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins for Clash at Paycor Stadium
Hamlin's uncle notes that the Buffalo Bills safety's health is improving.
Sporting News
Bengals' Tee Higgins speaks out for first time since Damar Hamlin play: 'It's hard to forget about'
For the first time since Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on Monday, Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, the other player involved in the collision, spoke to the media Thursday. Higgins told reporters he texted with Hamlin's mother Thursday morning and that she updated him on Hamlin's status, according to Cincinnati...
Damar Hamlin has lung damage and is still on ventilator, uncle says
Damar Hamlin's uncle says the Buffalo Bills player has lung damage and can't breathe on his own after he collapsed on the field Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The player was receiving 100% oxygen from a ventilator but that is now down to 50%, Dorrian Glenn said Tuesday night. Glenn said Hamlin's heart stopped twice — once on the field when they resuscitated him and again at the hospital, "and they had to hit him with the defibrillator." "People who don't even know us are showing love and support and we're so thankful for that," Glenn said....
Josh Allen ended his press conference with a classy message for Tee Higgins after Damar Hamlin's injury
The Buffalo Bills and the entire sports world received encouraging news on Thursday that Damar Hamlin has made “substantial” progress and is awake after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins who...
Hear audio of medical personnel treating Damar Hamlin after he collapsed
New audio recorded the interaction between medical personnel who treated Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Among the most devastating celebrity divorces that happened in 2022 was the one between NFL superstar Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen. On Friday, Oct. 28, news outlets reported that the two had filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The following month, Giselle sparked dating rumors...
thesource.com
Stephen Jackson Threatens to Slap Skip Bayless: ‘All Respect Gone’
Skip Bayless is in hot water with many in the sports community after an insensitive tweet following the collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. In the aftermath, former NBA player and current sports analyst Stephen Jackson hit Twitter with a direct threat to Bayless. “Ima slap the shit outta...
Patriots, Bills Alter Schedules In Wake Of Damar Hamlin Injury
The Bills and Patriots canceled their scheduled media availabilities Wednesday as Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin remained hospitalized in Cincinnati. New England also called off video conferences with three assistant coaches scheduled for Tuesday morning. Bills players and coaches have not spoken with reporters since Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night’s road game against the Bengals and had to be resuscitated.
Bengals Wide Receiver Calls Out Bart Scott, Hamlin Family Wants Tee Higgins Criticism To Stop
The ESPN analyst said Higgins implemented an illegal hit on Tuesday.
Look: NFL Coach's Wife Getting Praised For Classy Gesture
In the wake of Damar Hamlin's hospitalization Monday, acts of kindness and generosity have flooded the Buffalo Bills and Hamlin family. Notable names around the league such as Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, and Matthew Stafford have made donations to Hamlin's charity foundation. But not all ...
Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game
There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bills share encouraging Damar Hamlin update
Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized and in critical condition, but there has been some positive news about his health over the past two days. The Buffalo Bills provided the latest. The Bills said in a brief statement on Wednesday that Hamlin has shown “signs of improvement” while in intensive care at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.... The post Bills share encouraging Damar Hamlin update appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patriots Practice Report: Two Key Players Return As Bills Game Nears
FOXBORO, Mass. — Thursday’s practice provided great news for the banged-up New England Patriots. Cornerback Marcus Jones and tight end Jonnu Smith both were on the field after missing all of last week and Wednesday due to concussions. Both players now seemingly have great chances of playing in Sunday’s scheduled game between the Patriots and Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Patriots Suspend Jack Jones, Jake Bailey Ahead Of Bills Game
The New England Patriots seemingly have suspended two of their players ahead of Sunday’s regular-season finale in Buffalo. The Patriots on Friday shifted rookie cornerback Jack Jones and punter Jake Bailey from injured reserve to the “reserve/suspended by club” list, according to the NFL transaction wire. The moves were retroactive to Dec. 31, meaning both players could lose two game checks.
Damar Hamlin’s teammates, coaches will ‘guide’ NFL’s decision on whether to play Patriots game
NFL executive Vice President Troy Vincent said the league hasn't ruled out postponing the game. The NFL is planning to proceed with its Week 18 schedule following the on-field collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin earlier this week. However, in a tragic and uncertain situation like this, things can change.
After Damar Hamlin Injury, Patriots Expecting Unprecedented Atmosphere For Bills Game
FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater has played in 247 games over his 15 NFL seasons. He’s played in AFC Championships. Super Bowls. Season openers preceded by championship banner raisings. He knows none of them will feel quite like this Sunday afternoon in Orchard Park,...
Joe Burrow Reveals Bengals’ Preference For Postponed Bills Game
As it stands, the final week of the 2022 NFL season will wrap up Sunday night at Lambeau Field. But even after the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers complete their all-important matchup, there might be one more game to be played. The status of the Bills-Bengals contest remains...
Damar Hamlin's family reportedly provides update on Bills player's health
A family friend of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin provided a small update on the player as he continues to be in the ICU at a Cincinnati hospital.
Damar Hamlin showed signs of overnight progress, friend says
Doctors saw promising signs of progress overnight from Damar Hamlin, who remained hospitalized in critical condition as of Wednesday morning, according to a friend and business partner of the Bills safety.
