CBS Denver

Damar Hamlin has lung damage and is still on ventilator, uncle says

Damar Hamlin's uncle says the Buffalo Bills player has lung damage and can't breathe on his own after he collapsed on the field Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The player was receiving 100% oxygen from a ventilator but that is now down to 50%, Dorrian Glenn said Tuesday night. Glenn said Hamlin's heart stopped twice — once on the field when they resuscitated him and again at the hospital, "and they had to hit him with the defibrillator." "People who don't even know us are showing love and support and we're so thankful for that," Glenn said....
thesource.com

Stephen Jackson Threatens to Slap Skip Bayless: ‘All Respect Gone’

Skip Bayless is in hot water with many in the sports community after an insensitive tweet following the collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. In the aftermath, former NBA player and current sports analyst Stephen Jackson hit Twitter with a direct threat to Bayless. “Ima slap the shit outta...
NESN

Patriots, Bills Alter Schedules In Wake Of Damar Hamlin Injury

The Bills and Patriots canceled their scheduled media availabilities Wednesday as Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin remained hospitalized in Cincinnati. New England also called off video conferences with three assistant coaches scheduled for Tuesday morning. Bills players and coaches have not spoken with reporters since Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night’s road game against the Bengals and had to be resuscitated.
The Comeback

Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game

There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larry Brown Sports

Bills share encouraging Damar Hamlin update

Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized and in critical condition, but there has been some positive news about his health over the past two days. The Buffalo Bills provided the latest. The Bills said in a brief statement on Wednesday that Hamlin has shown “signs of improvement” while in intensive care at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.... The post Bills share encouraging Damar Hamlin update appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NESN

Patriots Practice Report: Two Key Players Return As Bills Game Nears

FOXBORO, Mass. — Thursday’s practice provided great news for the banged-up New England Patriots. Cornerback Marcus Jones and tight end Jonnu Smith both were on the field after missing all of last week and Wednesday due to concussions. Both players now seemingly have great chances of playing in Sunday’s scheduled game between the Patriots and Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
NESN

Patriots Suspend Jack Jones, Jake Bailey Ahead Of Bills Game

The New England Patriots seemingly have suspended two of their players ahead of Sunday’s regular-season finale in Buffalo. The Patriots on Friday shifted rookie cornerback Jack Jones and punter Jake Bailey from injured reserve to the “reserve/suspended by club” list, according to the NFL transaction wire. The moves were retroactive to Dec. 31, meaning both players could lose two game checks.
NESN

NESN

