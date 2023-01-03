ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Lunas, NM

KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: String of shootings, Traffic laws, Breezy, Santa Fe restaurant reopened, Santa Fe adoption event

[1] Police investigate shootings at homes, offices of Albuquerque elected officials – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating at least four recent shootings at the homes and an office of two Bernalillo County commissioners and two state senators. APD says the shootings occurred on four separate days over the past month, with the latest happening on Thursday morning. During a news conference about the case Thursday, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller revealed that the fourth shooting happened at the office of newly appointed state Senator Moe Maestas. Thursday night, officials released additional information related to a possible, fifth shooting.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect charged in Nob Hill homicide

Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/suspect-charged-in-nob-hill-homicide/. Alamogordo Police Department launches new unit. Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act seeking final public comment. Santa Fe center hands out food, household items for first 2023 distribution event. Bureau of Land Management seeks public comment.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Rent assistance program, Safe Outdoor Spaces, Quiet weather, Eviction issues, Balloon event

Wednesday's Top Stories Wednesday's Five Facts [1] Federal money running out for rent relief, utility assistance program – State legislators will soon determine if a program that's given relieve to thousands of New Mexicans during the pandemic will come to an end. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is running out of federal funds.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sixth suspect in Santa Fe County murder named

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A sixth suspect has been charged in connection to a murder in Santa Fe County last month. Raul Rodriguez-Valencia, 28, was charged with murder following an investigation into the death of Adan Ponce-Galdeano. They say his murder was the result of drug activity after Ponce-Galdeano was found dead and wrapped up
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque seeks millions for warrant backlog crackdown, new police facilities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city leaders are pitching more than $50 million in funding requests for a slew of new law enforcement related investments, including funding to crackdown on Bernalillo County's warrant backlog. The announcement came during a Friday news conference, less than ten days away from the start of the next 60-day New Mexico legislative session.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Council approves funds for low-income housing projects

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Councilors also approved $5.2 million to help with a pair of housing projects for lower-income families. One of the sites called the Route 66 Flats will be built on Central near Unser. It will include nearly 50 one-bedroom apartments as well as communal spaces and a partnership offering support services.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Bernalillo County Sheriff outlines crime fighting priorities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Days after taking office, Bernalillo County's new Sheriff John Allen is outlining his administration's priorities. Allen and his new executive staff held a news conference Friday morning, discussing a myriad of topics including pausing the department's involvement in a reality TV show to how the sheriff is considering dealing with issues surrounding the department.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Two New Mexico cities listed as '2022's Neediest Cities'

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico cities are among the "neediest cities" in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub compared more than 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity, and more.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police seek info on people riding orange moped

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two moped riders. In a tweet, APD hints that they might provide insight into a 2022 shooting death. On October 21, 2022, police say Isaac Torres was shot and killed in Downtown Albuquerque. They say Torres was killed at the Albuquerque Transport station.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico shooting suspect was lured by group of men

Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/new-mexico-shooting-suspect-was-lured-by-group-of-men/. Roswell High School student found with gun on campus. Teen, adult arrested in Alamogordo shooting. Albuquerque man pleads guilty to 2018 fatal hit-and-run. Council approves funds for low-income housing projects.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

13-year-old girl, man charged in Alamogordo drive-by shooting

Read here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/13-year-old-girl-man-charged-in-alamogordo-drive-by-shooting/. New Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen details his administration's priorities. Days after taking office, Bernalillo County's new Sheriff John Allen is outlining his administration's priorities. Allen and his new executive staff held a news conference Friday morning.
ALAMOGORDO, NM
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office 'taking a break' from On Patrol: Live TV show

Read the story here: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/bernalillo-county-sheriffs-office-taking-a-break-from-on-patrol-live-tv-show/. New Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen details his administration's priorities. Days after taking office, Bernalillo County's new Sheriff John Allen is outlining his administration's priorities. Allen and his new executive staff held a news conference Friday morning.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

ABQ man seen shooting at dog with pellet gun ordered to pay dog's family

See the story here: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/abq-man-seen-shooting-at-dog-with-pellet-gun-ordered-to-pay-dogs-family/. New Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen details his administration's priorities. Days after taking office, Bernalillo County's new Sheriff John Allen is outlining his administration's priorities. Allen and his new executive staff held a news conference Friday morning.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

