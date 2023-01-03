Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
KRQE Newsfeed: String of shootings, Traffic laws, Breezy, Santa Fe restaurant reopened, Santa Fe adoption event
[1] Police investigate shootings at homes, offices of Albuquerque elected officials – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating at least four recent shootings at the homes and an office of two Bernalillo County commissioners and two state senators. APD says the shootings occurred on four separate days over the past month, with the latest happening on Thursday morning. During a news conference about the case Thursday, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller revealed that the fourth shooting happened at the office of newly appointed state Senator Moe Maestas. Thursday night, officials released additional information related to a possible, fifth shooting.
KRQE News 13
Suspect charged in Nob Hill homicide
KRQE Newsfeed: Rent assistance program, Safe Outdoor Spaces, Quiet weather, Eviction issues, Balloon event
Wednesday’s Top Stories Wednesday’s Five Facts [1] Federal money running out for rent relief, utility assistance program – State legislators will soon determine if a program that’s given relieve to thousands of New Mexicans during the pandemic will come to an end. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is running out of federal funds. In a […]
Albuquerque’s Springer Square Sky Link project dead in the water
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A high-profile piece of the city’s plan to bring downtown back to life is dead in the water. The developer behind the project, which included a sky bridge over the tracks, has pulled out. The Rail Trail Project is going to look different than originally planned. A key piece, the $6 […]
Sixth suspect in Santa Fe County murder named
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A sixth suspect has been charged in connection to a murder in Santa Fe County last month. Raul Rodriguez-Valencia, 28, was charged with murder following an investigation into the death of Adan Ponce-Galdeano. They say his murder was the result of drug activity after Ponce-Galdeano was found dead and wrapped up […]
Albuquerque seeks millions for warrant backlog crackdown, new police facilities
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city leaders are pitching more than $50 million in funding requests for a slew of new law enforcement related investments, including funding to crackdown on Bernalillo County’s warrant backlog. The announcement came during a Friday news conference, less than ten days away from the start of the next 60-day New Mexico legislative […]
KRQE News 13
Bernalillo family wants change after grandfather waits hours for help after being shot at in Sam's Club parking lot
Traffic camera tickets would be misdemeanors and affect license, insurance under proposed House bill
It's no secret: speeding is a problem in Albuquerque and around the state.
Council approves funds for low-income housing projects
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Councilors also approved $5.2 million to help with a pair of housing projects for lower-income families. One of the sites called the Route 66 Flats will be built on Central near Unser. It will include nearly 50 one-bedroom apartments as well as communal spaces and a partnership offering support services to get […]
Video shows touching moment during Albuquerque high school wrestling match
"He's a champion already, just being here. This is one of the toughest sports for anybody to do, for him to just be able to be here every day, he's conquered things that he doesn't know he's conquered yet," stated Romero.
Bernalillo County grant offers relief pay for pandemic essential workers
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new grant offering added pay for essential workers will be available on January 9 starting at 8:00 a.m. The Bernalillo County Premium Pay for Eligible Employees Grant will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. The county is using $5 million in relief funds to give employees who worked in areas […]
New Bernalillo County Sheriff outlines crime fighting priorities
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Days after taking office, Bernalillo County’s new Sheriff John Allen is outlining his administration’s priorities. Allen and his new executive staff held a news conference Friday morning, discussing a myriad of topics including pausing the department’s involvement in a reality TV show to how the sheriff is considering dealing with issues surrounding […]
KRQE News 13
Two New Mexico cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub compared more than 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity, and more.
Bernalillo County authorities identify man found dead near South Valley
If you would like to report anything related to this death, please contact BCSO.
Albuquerque Police seek info on people riding orange moped
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two moped riders. In a tweet, APD hints that they might provide insight into a 2022 shooting death. On October 21, 2022, police say Isaac Torres was shot and killed in Downtown Albuquerque. They say Torres was killed at the Albuquerque Transport […]
KRQE News 13
New Mexico shooting suspect was lured by group of men
KRQE News 13
13-year-old girl, man charged in Alamogordo drive-by shooting
KRQE News 13
Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office ‘taking a break’ from On Patrol: Live TV show
KRQE News 13
ABQ man seen shooting at dog with pellet gun ordered to pay dog’s family
‘She was so full of life’: Family remembers teen killed at Albuquerque house party
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jada Gonzales is being remembered as a giving person with a kind spirit and a smile that could light up a room. “The day before she had passed away, she was working. She volunteered to make these signs for the library and I think that in itself speaks of how she gave […]
