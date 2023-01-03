Read full article on original website
City of Albert Lea asking for public input on trails in Freeborn County
(ABC 6 News) – Even though it’s winter, work continues on trails in Freeborn County. Officials and staff from the City of Albert Lea and Freeborn County along with members of the Freeborn County Trail Association, are working with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) to plan a 13-mile trail along the former Union-Pacific rail corridor from Front Street in Albert Lea, through the city, and along Highway 13 to Hartland.
Rochester Mayor Norton to host 2023 State of the City event Jan. 13
(ABC 6 News) – The City of Rochester announced that Mayor Kim Norton will host the 2023 State of the City event on Friday, Jan. 13. The event will take place at Mayo Civic Center in Suites 102 and 103 beginning at 7:30 a.m. A breakfast buffet will be available starting at 7:15 a.m. for $15. The event is open to the public.
Olmsted County Public Health reminds families to test homes for radon
(ABC 6 News) – January is National Radon Action Month and Olmsted County Public Health Services is reminding residents to test their homes for this potentially dangerous gas. Radon is an invisible and odorless gas that occurs naturally in rocks, soil, and water. Radon gas decays into fine radioactive...
Alarming trend taking lives of seniors in Olmsted County
(ABC 6 News) – New data from the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office shows an alarming trend in deadly falls for seniors living in Olmsted County. The report states that in 2021, accidental falls were the leading cause of an unnatural death in seniors, taking the lives of 186 people. It says that once you are past 65+ years old, the risk of a fatal fall becomes more severe.
New bill would offer treatment instead of incarceration for nonviolent offenders
(ABC 6 News) – Still in the first week of the 2023 Minnesota legislative session, local lawmakers are working on bills they weren’t able to get across the finish line last year. Representative Patricia Mueller (R – Austin) says her new bill would direct nonviolent drug offenders towards...
Rochester police: two predatory offenders moving to Campus Drive
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police announced Friday that two predatory offenders will move to the 2100 block of Campus Drive SE next week. Kurt Lloyd Jennings will be released from the Minnesota Sex Offender Program and move to Rochester Jan. 11. Jennings, 41, is a 6′ Black man...
UPDATE: Rochester police ask public to search downtown properties for missing man
(ABC 6 News) – UPDATE: Rochester police have asked residents living between St. Marys hospital, Civic Center Drive, and 11th Avenue in downtown Rochester to check their properties for missing man Thomas McElroy. Capt. Casey Moilanen said McElroy is about 5’8″, 150 pounds, and has fair skin, black hair,...
Multi-million dollar affordable housing apartment complex coming to Austin
(ABC 6 News) – As many communities work to fix the affordable housing issue, a non-profit is working to fix the issue with a new apartment building in Austin. A multi-million-dollar affordable housing apartment complex will soon be built on 3rd St. SE and 1st Ave. SE. Three Rivers Community Action, a non-profit focusing on helping low-income families is behind the project.
Byron man arrested for alleged DANCO violation, threats against law enforcement
(ABC 6 News) – A Byron man faces charges of violating a Domestic Abuse No-Contact Order and threatening the Olmsted County deputies who came to arrest him Thursday. At about 5:30 p.m., deputies from the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 800 block of Towne Drive NE, Byron, where Todd McIntyre, 49, had allegedly returned after being prohibited from entering the residence.
Bail set at $3 million for Rochester man charged with killing woman, dumping body in ditch
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man accused of killing a woman and dumping her body in a ditch in Olmsted County was arraigned in court Wednesday. 39-year-old Mustafa Bush is charged with three felony charges including, murder in the second degree without intent, murder in the second degree without intent while committing a felony in connection with the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson of Rochester.
Rochester Chamber of Commerce hosts first event of the year
(ABC 6 News) – Dozens of business leaders gathered at Reagan Advertising in Rochester on Friday morning for the first AM Espresso of the new year. The networking event is put on once a month by the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, and is an opportunity for chamber and community members to promote their business, make personal connections, and enjoy some good coffee and breakfast.
Hwy 52 crash leads to traffic backup Friday morning
(ABC 6 News) – A crash on southbound Hwy 52 in Rochester snarled traffic during the Friday morning commute. According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), at approximately 7:58 a.m., a 2018 Toyota RAV4 and 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee were both traveling southbound on Hwy 52 when they collided near Civic Center Dr. NW.
Narcan used to revive man in suspected Rochester OD
(ABC 6 News) – A 47-year-old Rochester man was transported to St. Marys hospital Monday, Jan. 4 after a suspected overdose. According to Rochester police, the man’s girlfriend called officers to the 3000 block of Appleton Lane NW at about 12:35 p.m. after awakening from a joint nap and realizing the man had stopped breathing. The woman called 9-1-1 and began CPR, according to police, until RPD and the Rochester Fire Department arrived.
Rochester man charged in fatal shooting in Minneapolis
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man, accused in a 2021 fatal shooting in Moorhead, was charged Wednesday for a shooting that killed a man near U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis last week. Idris Adbillahi Haji-Mohamed, 27, of Rochester, was formally charged Wednesday with second-degree intentional murder in the...
Rochester Restaurant Week planned Jan. 16-22; weeklong celebration of Rochester restaurants
(ABC 6 News) – Experience Rochester Convention and Visitors Bureau announced Rochester Restaurant Week, a weeklong celebration showcasing Rochester’s dynamic dining scene. The event is planned from Monday, Jan. 16 through Sunday, Jan. 22 and will feature more than 30 restaurants each having promotional lunch and dinner menus including 2 or 3 course meals with special pricing.
Keeping late Rochester artist Luke Austin’s legacy alive
(ABC 6 News) – Suicide can leave a family distraught and searching for answers and moving forward can be very difficult. But for the family of Luke Austin, they’re doing something special to make his legacy live on. “He was a big part of this community, especially the...
Rochester Youth Hockey team surprised with MN Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Youth Hockey Associations Pee Wee B white team took the ice for what seemed to be a regular game Thursday, but that quickly turned into a moment that they would never forget. As these kids entered Graham Arena they were met with a...
