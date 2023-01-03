Read full article on original website
WEAR
Concrete laid down on new Pensacola skate park
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Progress is being made on the City of Pensacola's very own skate park. They broke ground on the Blake Doyle Skate Park in August, and now they are laying down the concrete. It's located at the Hollice T. Williams Park under I-110. The $2 million project is...
WEAR
'Bubble Alley' in Downtown Pensacola coming down soon
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola's Downtown Improvement Board announced Friday that "Bubble Alley" will be taken down this month. The popular art display suspended over Intendencia Street is scheduled to be removed on Jan. 17. The display has been up for more then two months after the DIB decided to keep...
WEAR
Tall ship 'Pinta' arrives at Plaza De Luna in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The replica of Christopher Columbus' tall ship -- "The Pinta" -- arrived in Pensacola Wednesday. It's a traveling museum educating people about exploration in the late 15th century. The last time a tall ship was in Pensacola was "Nina" in 2020 when Hurricane Sally hit. "She is...
WEAR
UWF Football holding walk-on tryouts Jan. 12
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The UWF Football Team will be holding walk-on tryouts next week. Students at UWF can participate in tryouts on Jan. 12 at 11 a.m. You must currently be enrolled as a full-time students at UWF to be eligible. For more information email Jwintrick@uwf.edu for further instructions on...
WEAR
2 people, dog safely escape house fire on N. T St. in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The dog firefighters were searching for has been safely rescued. PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola home was damaged in a fire on N. T Street Thursday night. The fire took place at around 7:32 p.m. on the 1400-block of N. T Street. According to the battalion chief...
WEAR
Shipyard worker severely burned in boat fire near Patti's Ship Yard in Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola shipyard worker suffered severe burns in a boat fire near Patti's Ship Yard on Pinewood Lane Thursday afternoon. EMS was called around 1:15 p.m. to Patti's Ship Yard at 306 S Pinewood Lane. Upon arrival, the worker was found with extensive burns. The cause...
WEAR
Sheriff: Victim in Colbert Avenue shooting was shot at just days prior in Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The search continues Wednesday for the suspect in a shooting in Escambia County that injured two people. The sheriff's office is looking for a gray sedan. They say surveillance cameras captured the vehicle driving off from the scene of the shooting on Colbert Avenue in the...
WEAR
New public marina construction underway at Pensacola's Community Maritime Park
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola plans to open a new public marina this spring. The project is under construction now at Community Maritime Park. It will have 48 day-use slips, as well as two ADA accessible kayak launches. Just down the boardwalk, the city will install a tournament-grade...
WEAR
Man wanted for breaking into Escambia County ice cream company facility
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say a suspect broke into an ice cream company facility in Escambia County and stole a gun, cash and other items. The incident happened Saturday morning at Damian's Enterprises located in the 5100-block of Sycamore Drive. The sheriff's office states that in addition to the...
WEAR
Firefighters battling warehouse fire at sulfur plant in Atmore
ATMORE, Ala. -- Firefighters are battling a warehouse fire at an Atmore sulfur plant Friday morning. The warehouse is located at Tiger-Sul Products on Highway 31 just west of the Atmore Country Club. Highway 31 in the area is closed, according to NorthEscambia.com. Fire stations from the Atmore area responded...
WEAR
3 persons of interest wanted by police in Milton homicide
MILTON, Fla. -- Police are trying to locate three persons of interest in a homicide in Milton earlier this week. Milton Police said Friday they're trying to locate:. The body of 31-year-old Johnny Gene Davis was found shot dead Sunday afternoon in a storage building behind a home in the 6400 block of Sellers Drive. Police believe he died Saturday or early Sunday.
WEAR
Pensacola's Blue Wahoos Stadium to go cashless in 2023
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Blue Wahoos Stadium in Pensacola is about to become a cashless venue in 2023. The ballpark made this transition announcement on Thursday. The stadium says the transition to cashless payments will bring the ballpark in alignment with Major League Baseball stadiums across the county. “Blue Wahoos...
WEAR
Report: Fort Walton Beach woman exploits elderly, spends over $1,000 on fast food
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Fort Walton Beach woman was arrested Tuesday for exploiting an elderly person after an arrest report states she stole thousands of dollars from the victim to use for her personal expenditures, including $1,000 in fast food purchases. Jessica Manios, 30, took control of an elderly...
WEAR
Pensacola man sentenced to life in state prison for 2021 murder of 42-year-old man
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced to life in state prison Friday for the 2021 murder of 42-year-old of Clarence "Tom" Allard. A jury found Anthony Brown II, 22, guilty of second-degree murder back in December. Brown was...
WEAR
South Walton firefighters investigate cause of commercial fire in Miramar Beach
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- An investigation is underway after the South Walton Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in Miramar Beach early Wednesday morning. According to firefighters, crew members were on scene of the fire at a building located in the area of U.S. Highway 98 W and Professional Place around 3:30 a.m.
WEAR
Report: Pensacola man fires shots at man inside vehicle at apartment complex
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was arrested for allegedly firing shots into a mans vehicle at an apartment complex Tuesday night. 30-year-old Antuan Marquece Harris is charged with aggravated assault, deadly missiles into a vehicle, discharge of a weapon in public and felony criminal mischief. According to an...
WEAR
Man charged after 4 patrol cars struck on W. Nine Mile Road in Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was arrested and another man is wanted after four patrol cars were struck after the two men attempted to flee a traffic stop on W. Nine Mile Road Friday night. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit, along with Florida Highway Patrol, attempted...
WEAR
Report: Man shot at multiple people outside of Bingo Paradise in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An arrest report states a 38-year-old man shot at multiple people outside Bingo Paradise in Escambia County Wednesday night. He is being held in Escambia County Jail on $156,000 bond. Bingo Paradise is located on Mobile Highway. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. According to the...
WEAR
Man rescues 4 people from rip currents near Portofino Drive at Pensacola Beach
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- A citizen saved four people who were struggling against rip currents at Pensacola Beach Wednesday morning. The rescue took place at 11:53 a.m. near Portofino Drive. Escambia County says a bystander noticed four swimmers struggling in the water. By the time first responders arrived on scene,...
WEAR
Proposal to remove stretch of I-110 near Pensacola Bay Center reaches impasse
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A proposal to have the southern most stretch of I-110 removed may not be going anywhere. Last spring, Escambia County commissioners sent a letter to the Florida Department of Transportation making that suggestion with an eye to expanding the Pensacola Bay Center. Escambia County Commissioner Jeff...
