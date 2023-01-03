ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

WEAR

Concrete laid down on new Pensacola skate park

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Progress is being made on the City of Pensacola's very own skate park. They broke ground on the Blake Doyle Skate Park in August, and now they are laying down the concrete. It's located at the Hollice T. Williams Park under I-110. The $2 million project is...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

'Bubble Alley' in Downtown Pensacola coming down soon

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola's Downtown Improvement Board announced Friday that "Bubble Alley" will be taken down this month. The popular art display suspended over Intendencia Street is scheduled to be removed on Jan. 17. The display has been up for more then two months after the DIB decided to keep...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Tall ship 'Pinta' arrives at Plaza De Luna in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The replica of Christopher Columbus' tall ship -- "The Pinta" -- arrived in Pensacola Wednesday. It's a traveling museum educating people about exploration in the late 15th century. The last time a tall ship was in Pensacola was "Nina" in 2020 when Hurricane Sally hit. "She is...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

UWF Football holding walk-on tryouts Jan. 12

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The UWF Football Team will be holding walk-on tryouts next week. Students at UWF can participate in tryouts on Jan. 12 at 11 a.m. You must currently be enrolled as a full-time students at UWF to be eligible. For more information email Jwintrick@uwf.edu for further instructions on...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

2 people, dog safely escape house fire on N. T St. in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The dog firefighters were searching for has been safely rescued. PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola home was damaged in a fire on N. T Street Thursday night. The fire took place at around 7:32 p.m. on the 1400-block of N. T Street. According to the battalion chief...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Firefighters battling warehouse fire at sulfur plant in Atmore

ATMORE, Ala. -- Firefighters are battling a warehouse fire at an Atmore sulfur plant Friday morning. The warehouse is located at Tiger-Sul Products on Highway 31 just west of the Atmore Country Club. Highway 31 in the area is closed, according to NorthEscambia.com. Fire stations from the Atmore area responded...
ATMORE, AL
WEAR

3 persons of interest wanted by police in Milton homicide

MILTON, Fla. -- Police are trying to locate three persons of interest in a homicide in Milton earlier this week. Milton Police said Friday they're trying to locate:. The body of 31-year-old Johnny Gene Davis was found shot dead Sunday afternoon in a storage building behind a home in the 6400 block of Sellers Drive. Police believe he died Saturday or early Sunday.
MILTON, FL
WEAR

Pensacola's Blue Wahoos Stadium to go cashless in 2023

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Blue Wahoos Stadium in Pensacola is about to become a cashless venue in 2023. The ballpark made this transition announcement on Thursday. The stadium says the transition to cashless payments will bring the ballpark in alignment with Major League Baseball stadiums across the county. “Blue Wahoos...
PENSACOLA, FL

