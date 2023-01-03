Read full article on original website
Editorial: We encourage Republican lawmakers to use their majority position to tackle Iowa's biggest issues
DES MOINES, Iowa — Next week, the Iowa Legislature will gavel in the 2023 legislative session. Following the fall elections, there will be some new faces and new opportunities. Iowa Republicans increased their majorities in both the House and Senate. And with great power comes great responsibility. The natural...
Bird charts new course for top law enforcement office
In her first week in office, Attorney General Brenna Bird took action consistent with her campaign promises to change tack on litigating administrative actions by President Joe Biden and seeking to reinstate Iowa’s restrictive abortion legislation. It was an about-face from the stances taken by her predecessor, Democrat Tom Miller, who held the post for […] The post Bird charts new course for top law enforcement office appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
We could make it easier to attract young people to rural Iowa
All our friends say they’re having a hard time finding people to fill good jobs. Mike Franken said it was one of the first things he heard while campaigning for the U.S. Senate last fall. It is a common lament in Iowa community newspaper circles — small towns have an increasingly difficult time recruiting young […] The post We could make it easier to attract young people to rural Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate Proposes Legislation to Create Uniform Election Recount Procedures
DES MOINES, IOWA (January 6, 2023) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is proposing a bill to the Iowa Legislature that streamlines the recount process for elections. The bill standardizes the recount timeline in all 99 counties, provides additional flexibility for the makeup of recount boards, and requires uniform methods for how ballots are recounted, reconciled, and reported.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is proposing legislation to the legislature that intends to standardize the recount timeline across all 99 counties, according to a Friday release. This proposed legislation comes just weeks after Scott County's Iowa House District 81 race, an episode marred...
DES MOINES, Iowa – Secretary of State Paul Pate wants to streamline the election recount process in Iowa. He is proposing legislation that would standardize the recount timeline in all 99 counties, provides additional flexibility for the makeup of recount boards, and require uniform methods for how ballots are recounted, reconciled, and reported.
Iowa lawmakers kindle hot topics at forum
GAZA—One of N’West Iowa’s tiniest towns hosted another big-shot gathering of some of the area’s state lawmakers as they prepare for the upcoming legislative session. The night was the second Gaza Forum, hosted in the spacious Producers Cooperative facility, on Thursday, Dec. 29. The venue’s first foray into politics was May 3, when candidates seeking three Iowa Legislature seats were in attendance.
Human Trafficking May Be Happening in Northern Iowa
The issue of human trafficking is becoming more prevalent every day. This issue is due to a number of factors that could be plaguing the area. Residents may need to learn what signs to look for according to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate:. Pate explained that there are a...
Gov Kim Reynolds Issues Proclamation for Ease of Transportation of Fuel for Heating
DES MOINES, IOWA (January 6, 2023) — Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a proclamation to ease restrictions on transportation of heating and motor fuels. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through 11:59PM on February 5, 2023. The proclamation suspends the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code pertaining to hours of service for crews and drivers delivering propane, diesel, natural gas, and other fuels used for residential, agricultural, and commercial heating purposes.
Iowa House speaker: Expect carbon pipeline debates in 2023 legislative session
Iowans can expect to see their state legislators discuss changes to carbon pipeline laws in the upcoming legislative session, House Speaker Pat Grassley said in an interview. Iowa’s future carbon pipelines were a divisive topic on the campaign trail in 2022. Three companies are in the process of working to build more than 2,000 miles […] The post Iowa House speaker: Expect carbon pipeline debates in 2023 legislative session appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Big change coming for 2 state departments
DES MOINES, Iowa — A big change is coming this year for two state departments: the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Department of Human Services will become one. The upcoming legislative session that begins on Monday will finalize the merger. The change will give the entity a new name: Iowa Department of Health and Human Services. The idea is to leverage resources that can better serve Iowans.
University of Iowa grad’s presiding over US House
Washington- As Republicans wrangle with the decision of who will win the role of House Speaker, a University of Iowa graduate has been managing the voting and debate on the House floor. Radio Iowa reports that Cheryl Lynn Johnson has been the Clerk of the U.S. House since February 25th...
Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird Takes Immediate Action on Day One
DES MOINES, IOWA (January 4, 2023) — Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird took immediate action on her first day in office January 3 by joining lawsuits, making moves to hire new prosecutors, and launching a full audit of victim services. These actions have been taken ahead of her official swearing in on Thursday, January 5, 2023.
Iowa leads nation in average levels of cancer-causing Radon
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa has the highest average radon levels of any state, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services said the invisible, tasteless, odorless, radioactive gas is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the state, leading to an estimated 400 deaths annually.
Iowa Man Shocked After Getting $3,000 Water Bill
We all get a little shaken up when bills arrive. Energy costs fluctuate from season to season causing your gas and electric bills to occasionally spike. But one bill that is usually pretty consistent is your water bill. Sure it may go up or down a few dollars here and there, based on water usage. But one Iowa man was stunned when he got his December water bill...for $3,000.
Iowa’s new Attorney General takes action on day one, backs several Gov. Reynolds’ lawsuits
(ABC 6 New) – Iowa’s new Republican Attorney General, Brenna Bird, didn’t waste any time on her first day in office on Tuesday, two days before she gets sworn-in. Bird is backing several lawsuits filed by Governor Kim Reynolds including challenging the Biden Administration’s federal student loan debt program, vaccine mandates, and the ban on using the American Rescue Plan for tax cuts.
Iowa Woman Believed To Be Oldest In U.S. Dies At 115 Years Old
LAKE CITY, Iowa (AP) – An Iowa woman who was believed to be the oldest living person in the U.S. has died at the age of 115. Lampe & Powers Funeral Home in Lake City confirms that Bessie Laurena Hendricks, of Lake City, died Tuesday at the Shady Oaks Care Center. Hendricks celebrated her 115th birthday at the home on Nov. 7 and was listed last year by the Los Angeles-based Gerontology Research Group as the country’s oldest living person until her death.
Did You Know It’s Illegal To Take Photos On These In Iowa?
Sometimes the perfect backdrop for photographs can be hard to find. A good backdrop can enhance the quality of your photo and help provide a scene to the story you're trying to tell. If you're taking family photos, wedding photos, or senior pictures, do not take photos on these in Iowa, no matter how romantic the look might be.
Iowa DOT Delays Launch of Digital ID for Security Improvements
(TNS) — Iowans will have to wait longer for the option of keeping their state-issued ID on their smartphones and not just their wallets. The Iowa Department of Transportation has delayed the public launch of its digital driver's license, or "mobile ID," as it seeks to develop and test a newer version of the application to align with new national and international best practices and standards.
Iowa nurse to receive award for heroism during evacuations from Afghanistan
URBANDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa nurse will be awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for her service during a six-month tour in Qatar that began in 2021, according to the Department of Defense’s Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (or DVIDS). DVIDS reports Maj. Katie Lunning, with the 133rd Airlift...
