Sioux City Public Library receives federal grant for bridge local connectivity gap
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Public Library is getting money from a federal program to help connect people to the internet by allowing them to check out hundreds of devices. The library received more than $1 million from the Emergency Connectivity Fund whose goal is to help...
Attendance falling for Sioux City's online school "Vibe Academy"
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Schools are set to do away with its online schooling option known as "VIBE Academy." Citing declining enrollment among K through 8th grade in the online learning option, the school board is being asked to approve folding the high school online learning option into the Sioux City Career Academy for the next school year. The school board will see that proposal at its Monday night meeting.
Free family fun night planned for Sunday at Long Lines Rec Center
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Neighborhood Network will host a free Family Fun Night for the community on Sunday, January 8 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the Long Lines Family Recreation Center, 401 Gordon Drive. The free event will include games, booths, basketball, bounce houses, food, and more. The...
North Fork Area Transit near Norfolk ceases operations after financial fall-out
NORFOLK, Neb. — A public transit system in northeast Nebraska is in a precarious position after its leader is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the system. A statement on the website for "North Fork Area Transit" says "Effective Friday, January 6th at 6:00 P.M., all services will be suspended unless financial sponsors can be found."
Three Southwest South Dakota water projects get state funding boost
PIERRE, S.D. — Three Southeast South Dakota water projects are getting a funding boost from the state. Clay County Rural Water System and the cities of Gayville and Vermillion all get loan funds from the state. Clay Rural Water System got $21.8 million to build a new water treatment...
More snow in the forecast
The show isn't over yet. Advisories are in effect Wednesday morning as additional snow and the snow on the ground is blown around and reducing visibility mainly north, east, and west of Sioux City. More snow is falling on and off through Wednesday dropping dustings up to 2 inches before...
Dakota Farm Show kicks off in Vermillion
VERMILLION, S.D. — A long-time trade show is back in the Siouxland area, showcasing hundreds of local Ag businesses and products. The Dakota Farm Show is being held at the DakotaDome in Vermillion this week. The winter weather might have stalled some attendance on Wednesday, but organizers are hopeful...
USDA to invest $800,000 in Cherokee County meat locker
DES MOINES, Iowa — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $1,100,000 in two Iowa projects to bolster meat production and diversify the nation’s meat supply. “Under President Biden’s leadership, USDA is committed to increasing meat production, processing and retail supply in Iowa,” said Director Theresa Greenfield. “Today’s announcement of $1.1 million in loans and grants will help build a more resilient food supply chain for producers and consumers.”
Puppy in critical health, among worst condition Siouxland Humane Society has seen
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Workers at the Siouxland Humane Society are calling one puppy's health one of the most severe cases they've ever seen. The dog was dropped off in below-zero temperatures, abused and faces a long road of recovery. Meet Rudolph - staff at the Siouxland Humane Society...
Woodbury Co. Supervisors begin process to fill vacant board seat
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is looking to fill a vacancy for District 5 with an "appointment board," made up of Woodbury Co. Treasurer Tina Bertrand, Woodbury Co. Attorney James Loomis and Woodbury Co. Auditor Pat Gill. There were two routes the committee could...
