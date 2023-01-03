Read full article on original website
CROOKSTON PIRATE WRESTLING WINS ALL 3 DUALS AT MAHNOMEN, BOWMAN WINS 150TH CAREER MATCH
The Crookston Pirate Wrestling team beat the Pelican Rapids Vikings 41-39, beat the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines 47-36, and finished the night with a 66-18 victory over Mahnomen/Waubun Thunderbirds in the Mahnomen/Waubun duals in Mahnomen. Crookston’s Ethan Bowman won the 150th match of his career in the first match of the evening.
CARTER TRUDEAU SCORES TWO GOALS AS PIRATES BOY’S HOCKEY BEATS PARK RAPIDS 3-2
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team is coming off an 8-0 loss to the Thief River Falls Prowlers earlier this week. They will welcome another Section 8A opponent inside the Crookston Sports Center this evening as they host the Park Rapids Panthers. Park Rapids is on the other side of the coin, as they are coming off a 6-0 win this past Tuesday over Breckenridge/Wahpeton. The Pirates come into the matchup with a record of 1-9, and the Panthers are now 3-3 on the season. We will have the game on the KROX Video Stream starting at 7:00 p.m. with the RiverView Health pregame show, and the drop of the puck at 7:30 p.m. You can watch all the action by clicking below.
KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS ANNUAL FREE THROW CONTEST WILL BE THIS SUNDAY AT CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL
The annual Knights of Columbus free throw contest is back again at the Crookston High School gymnasium this Sunday, January 8, for all boys and girls ages 9-14. The 51-year-old competition is a free event for all children to participate in to provide an athletic outlet and encourage the values of sportsmanship and healthy competition while testing their basketball shooting skills against students across the region and even the state. The competition will have each competitor shoot fifteen consecutive shots and try to make as many as they can. A line judge will monitor each shooter to ensure the children don’t step over the line when they shoot, a person catching rebounds, and a counter of how many each contestant makes. “Everyone gets a chance to participate. It’s open to boys and girls ages 9 to 14. We use the men’s balls for the older boys and the women’s balls for the younger boys and girls and older girls,” Knights of Columbus member John Bjorgo explained. “The younger boys and girls that are ages 9-11, we put a piece of tape on the floor at the 12’ line instead of shooting from the regular 15’ free throw line. This way, the kids will develop the proper form of throwing the ball.”
Kim Steven Christopherson – Obit
Kim Steven Christopherson, 67, of Crookston passed away Wednesday afternoon, January 4, 2023, at his home, surrounded by family. He’d been diagnosed with cancer in October. A family graveside service will be held in the spring at Oakdale Cemetery in Crookston. Arrangements are with the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston.
BETTY JOHNSON WINS JANUARY BENEDICTINE LIVING COMMUNITY’S SENIOR ATHLETE OF THE MONTH AWARD
Congratulations to Betty Johnson, who is Benedictine Living Community – Crookston’s January Senior Athlete of the Month! The BLC – Crookston therapy team awarded her the January Senior Athlete of the Month. Betty has shown commitment and perseverance with her recovery. Throughout her extended admission, she has...
‘We had to move’: 11th St. underpass project forces Moorhead businesses to relocate
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While some residents in the Moorhead area are happy to see an underpass created so they don’t have to deal with waiting for the trains to pass, there are others that don’t share the same excitement. Business owners near the railroad intersections on 11th St. are forced to relocate to new locations.
BULLETIN BOARD-JANUARY 4, 2023
Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Crookston Fire Fighters January 2-6. The Rydell and Glacial Ridge National Wildlife Refuge’s 8th Annual Christmas Bird Count will be today. Meet at the Visitor Center at 8:00 for coffee and a meeting. Bring binoculars and a bird book. Refuge staff will host a potluck at noon. If you have questions, call Ben Walker at 218-230-5563 or benjamin_walker@fws.gov.
Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton Placed Under Hospice Care
NORMAN CO., Minn. (KVRR) — The sheriff of Norman County, Minnesota is now in hospice care. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting was asked to release the news about Sheriff Jeremy Thornton by his family and Norman County Sheriff’s Office. Thornton was diagnosed early last month with pancreatic cancer.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-JANUARY 6, 2023
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Hannah Rae Jordan, 30, of East Grand Forks, for DUI and Refusing to submit to a Chemical Test. Summer Starr Agha, 43, of New Brighton, for 2nd-Degree DUI with Alcohol Concentration over .10 or more within two hours.
AG INNOVATION CAMPUS ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH FARMERS UNION ENTERPRISES
The Ag Innovation Campus (AIC) is excited to announce a major sponsorship to ring in the new year. Farmers Union Enterprises, which comprises Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, and Wisconsin’s Farmers Union organizations, is lending substantial financial support to the future crush and research facility in south Crookston.
Girl Taken To Juvenile Detention After Pursuit in Clay County
CLAY CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — A 17-year-old girl was taken to juvenile detention in Moorhead after a pursuit in Clay County Monday night. The car matched the description of one that had earlier fled from Barnesville police. A state trooper tried to stop the car near Downer but the...
‘Why don’t we have one’: Petition started to bring a harm reduction center to Grand Forks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In Grand Forks, ND, a group of people are hoping to inspire others to bring a harm reduction center to their area. They are doing it through a petition. “Makes me think to myself why not, why don’t we have one when we know...
CROOKSTON PUBLIC LIBRARY TO LAUNCH “ART BY THE RED” CLUB ON MONDAY
The Crookston Public Library is introducing a new monthly art club called “Art by the Red.” The club will meet every second Monday of the month from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. to learn different art mediums, meet local artists, and work on individual art projects!. At each meeting,...
Minnesota Farmer Wonders If Supply Chain Issues Will Continue
Farmers are unsure whether kinks will remain in the supply chain in 2023. Northwest Minnesota crop and livestock producer Blair Hoseth of Mahnomen says he’s still concerned:. “We’re waiting on parts for a skid steer right now, but we’ve kind of gone to where we have duplicated a lot of our machinery.”
CROOKSTON SCHOOL BOARD RECEIVES PRESENATION ON CHS AND HIGHLAND SCHOOL ADDITIONS
The Crookston School Board met for a Special meeting on Wednesday afternoon. After the Call to Order, the board began with Chairperson Frank Fee welcoming new board member Marcia Meine by having her complete and sign an Oath of Office for the Crookston School Board. Policy 209. The board then...
This Minnesota County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
Northeast Central District Court activity
A busy day in the courts….. A former Grand Forks / East Grand Forks restaurant owner will have a preliminary hearing on February 6th on charges of theft-deception and misapplication of entrusted property. 21-year old Joseph Bushaw appeared in court on Wednesday. A Buxton (ND) man faces numerous charges...
Cass County Highway Department concerned about snow drifts on rural roads
(Cass County, ND) -- The Cass County Highway Department says they have been seeing issues with blowing snow and snowdrifts on County roads. Landowners are being asked not to push snow into the right-of way, which includes the roadway, inslopes, ditch bottoms, backslopes, and around mailboxes of any public roadway, including the portion of the driveway within the public right-of-way.
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF JIM TADMAN SWORN IN AS POLK COUNTY SHERIFF
Sheriff Jim Tadman, surrounded by family and colleagues, was sworn in by The Honorable Jeffrey Remick for his second term as the Polk County Sheriff on January 3, 2023. The sheriff is the highest-ranking law enforcement officer in the county. Sheriff Tadman is the 24th Polk County Sheriff and has...
Buxton, North Dakota Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Attack in Emerado
GRAND FORKS CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A Buxton, North Dakota man is charged with attempted murder after restraining a woman inside her mobile home in Emerado while it was on fire. Court documents show 29-year-old Jeffery Mundis tried to strangle Ashley Johnson on New Year’s Eve before she got away.
