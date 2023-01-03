ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crookston, MN

CARTER TRUDEAU SCORES TWO GOALS AS PIRATES BOY’S HOCKEY BEATS PARK RAPIDS 3-2

The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team is coming off an 8-0 loss to the Thief River Falls Prowlers earlier this week. They will welcome another Section 8A opponent inside the Crookston Sports Center this evening as they host the Park Rapids Panthers. Park Rapids is on the other side of the coin, as they are coming off a 6-0 win this past Tuesday over Breckenridge/Wahpeton. The Pirates come into the matchup with a record of 1-9, and the Panthers are now 3-3 on the season. We will have the game on the KROX Video Stream starting at 7:00 p.m. with the RiverView Health pregame show, and the drop of the puck at 7:30 p.m. You can watch all the action by clicking below.
CROOKSTON, MN
KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS ANNUAL FREE THROW CONTEST WILL BE THIS SUNDAY AT CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL

The annual Knights of Columbus free throw contest is back again at the Crookston High School gymnasium this Sunday, January 8, for all boys and girls ages 9-14. The 51-year-old competition is a free event for all children to participate in to provide an athletic outlet and encourage the values of sportsmanship and healthy competition while testing their basketball shooting skills against students across the region and even the state. The competition will have each competitor shoot fifteen consecutive shots and try to make as many as they can. A line judge will monitor each shooter to ensure the children don’t step over the line when they shoot, a person catching rebounds, and a counter of how many each contestant makes. “Everyone gets a chance to participate. It’s open to boys and girls ages 9 to 14. We use the men’s balls for the older boys and the women’s balls for the younger boys and girls and older girls,” Knights of Columbus member John Bjorgo explained. “The younger boys and girls that are ages 9-11, we put a piece of tape on the floor at the 12’ line instead of shooting from the regular 15’ free throw line. This way, the kids will develop the proper form of throwing the ball.”
CROOKSTON, MN
Kim Steven Christopherson – Obit

Kim Steven Christopherson, 67, of Crookston passed away Wednesday afternoon, January 4, 2023, at his home, surrounded by family. He’d been diagnosed with cancer in October. A family graveside service will be held in the spring at Oakdale Cemetery in Crookston. Arrangements are with the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston.
CROOKSTON, MN
BULLETIN BOARD-JANUARY 4, 2023

Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Crookston Fire Fighters January 2-6. The Rydell and Glacial Ridge National Wildlife Refuge’s 8th Annual Christmas Bird Count will be today. Meet at the Visitor Center at 8:00 for coffee and a meeting. Bring binoculars and a bird book. Refuge staff will host a potluck at noon. If you have questions, call Ben Walker at 218-230-5563 or benjamin_walker@fws.gov.
CROOKSTON, MN
Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton Placed Under Hospice Care

NORMAN CO., Minn. (KVRR) — The sheriff of Norman County, Minnesota is now in hospice care. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting was asked to release the news about Sheriff Jeremy Thornton by his family and Norman County Sheriff’s Office. Thornton was diagnosed early last month with pancreatic cancer.
NORMAN COUNTY, MN
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-JANUARY 6, 2023

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Hannah Rae Jordan, 30, of East Grand Forks, for DUI and Refusing to submit to a Chemical Test. Summer Starr Agha, 43, of New Brighton, for 2nd-Degree DUI with Alcohol Concentration over .10 or more within two hours.
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
AG INNOVATION CAMPUS ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH FARMERS UNION ENTERPRISES

The Ag Innovation Campus (AIC) is excited to announce a major sponsorship to ring in the new year. Farmers Union Enterprises, which comprises Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, and Wisconsin’s Farmers Union organizations, is lending substantial financial support to the future crush and research facility in south Crookston.
CROOKSTON, MN
Girl Taken To Juvenile Detention After Pursuit in Clay County

CLAY CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — A 17-year-old girl was taken to juvenile detention in Moorhead after a pursuit in Clay County Monday night. The car matched the description of one that had earlier fled from Barnesville police. A state trooper tried to stop the car near Downer but the...
CLAY COUNTY, MN
Minnesota Farmer Wonders If Supply Chain Issues Will Continue

Farmers are unsure whether kinks will remain in the supply chain in 2023. Northwest Minnesota crop and livestock producer Blair Hoseth of Mahnomen says he’s still concerned:. “We’re waiting on parts for a skid steer right now, but we’ve kind of gone to where we have duplicated a lot of our machinery.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Northeast Central District Court activity

A busy day in the courts….. A former Grand Forks / East Grand Forks restaurant owner will have a preliminary hearing on February 6th on charges of theft-deception and misapplication of entrusted property. 21-year old Joseph Bushaw appeared in court on Wednesday. A Buxton (ND) man faces numerous charges...
GRAND FORKS, ND
Cass County Highway Department concerned about snow drifts on rural roads

(Cass County, ND) -- The Cass County Highway Department says they have been seeing issues with blowing snow and snowdrifts on County roads. Landowners are being asked not to push snow into the right-of way, which includes the roadway, inslopes, ditch bottoms, backslopes, and around mailboxes of any public roadway, including the portion of the driveway within the public right-of-way.
CASS COUNTY, ND
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF JIM TADMAN SWORN IN AS POLK COUNTY SHERIFF

Sheriff Jim Tadman, surrounded by family and colleagues, was sworn in by The Honorable Jeffrey Remick for his second term as the Polk County Sheriff on January 3, 2023. The sheriff is the highest-ranking law enforcement officer in the county. Sheriff Tadman is the 24th Polk County Sheriff and has...
POLK COUNTY, MN

