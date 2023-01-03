ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The Independent

Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden

Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
NEW YORK STATE
CBS 58

First on CNN: McCarthy proposes key concessions after House adjourns for second day without electing a speaker

(CNN) -- After suffering yet another stinging defeat on Wednesday, in which he lost a sixth round of voting for House speaker, Kevin McCarthy proposed more key concessions in his push to get 218 votes -- including agreeing to propose a rules change that would allow just one member to call for a vote to oust a sitting speaker, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
INDIANA STATE
KRMG

McCarthy close to being speaker in 15th vote, chaotic scene

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Republican Kevin McCarthy was on track to become House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot early Saturday, overcoming holdouts from his own ranks and floor tensions boiling over after a chaotic week that tested the new GOP majority's ability to govern. After four...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 58

US changes to Turkey's preferred spelling at ally's request

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says it's adopted Turkey's preferred spelling for the name of the country — T-U-R-K-I-Y-E. In doing so, the department is acting on a request from the NATO ally after several months of hesitation. The department has instructed that new official documents refer...
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS 58

Medical marijuana: Senate Republicans signal support

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Medical marijuana legislation is gaining momentum at the state Capitol with Senate Republicans "close" to supporting the plan after years of opposition. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he believes enacting a medical marijuana program in Wisconsin could pass this legislative...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

FBI, ATF and DC police increase reward for information on pipe bombs found near RNC and DNC headquarters to $500,000

(CNN) -- The FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Washington, DC, Metropolitan Police Department are now offering $500,000 for information leading to an arrest of the person who placed pipe bombs near the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC, the night before the 2021 US Capitol riot, the FBI announced Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, DC

