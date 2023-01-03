ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
GreenMatters

Dog Flu Cases Are on the Rise: Signs to Look Out For, and How to Prevent It

As humans nationwide currently deal with flu season (and a “tripledemic,” referring to rising rates of influenza, RSV, and COVID-19) our furry friends are similarly facing a dog flu outbreak. The canine influenza is not something any pet — or pet parent — wants to deal with, but fortunately, there is a vaccine that can help prevent the dog flu and reduce the flu’s effects.
FLORIDA STATE
PIX11

Can I test for the flu or RSV at home?

So if you're one of the many sick Americans right now and have already tested negative for COVID-19, you may be wondering what exactly you have – is it the flu, RSV or just a common cold?
hcplive.com

Two-Dose COVID-19 Vaccination Among Nursing Home Staff Waned in Benefit Against Omicron Variant

New longitudinal data support bolstered use of booster doses among health care workers in US nursing homes. Despite success against earlier waves of COVID-19, the recommended 2-dose vaccine regimen against SARS-CoV-2 infection was not associated with reduced rates of adverse outcomes among US nursing home staff and residents during the Omicron variant wave last year.
BBC

Ohio reports more measles cases than previous two years combined

An outbreak of measles in the US state of Ohio has infected 82 children so far - the biggest eruption of the disease in the county since 2019. The first cases were reported on 9 November near the city of Columbus at a nursery. By the end of the month, cases were seen at a market, mall and church.
OHIO STATE
SELF

The Earliest Flu Symptoms Can Be Some of the Easiest to Miss

Think back to the last time you had the flu, or just generally felt really unwell. You probably remember hunkering down in bed for a few days while you fought off a fever. But do you remember the symptoms that appeared right before you got blatantly sick?. If you’re like...
WebMD

Most Long COVID Cases Started With Mild Symptoms: Study

Jan. 6, 2022 -- Just because you start out with a mild case of COVID-19 doesn’t mean you won’t develop long COVID, researchers say. “We found that a staggering 90% of people living with long COVID initially experienced only mild illness with COVID-19,” researchers Sarah Wulf Hanson, PhD, MPH, and Theo Vos, MD, PhD, both of the University of Washington, said in an article about their research in The Conversation.
NorthcentralPA.com

COVID-19 vaccination bests natural immunity for cutting death, hospitalizations

HealthDay News — Compared with individuals with natural COVID-19 immunity from previous infection, individuals who are vaccinated have lower rates of all-cause emergency department visits, hospitalizations, and mortality, according to a study published in the January issue of "American Journal of Public Health." Wanzhu Tu, Ph.D., from the Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, and colleagues compared the cumulative incidence of infection, all-cause emergency department visits, hospitalizations, and mortality among 267,847 matched pairs of individuals who received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and...
CNN

A Covid-19 'senior wave' is driving up hospitalizations

This winter, Covid-19 trends are again on the rise across the country. For older adults, the situation is much more severe. Hospitalizations among seniors are nearing the peak from the Delta surge and rising fast, and the age gap has never been wider.
WLKY.com

The most up-to-date COVID-19 symptoms in 2022, according to experts

When the pandemic first hit, most people memorized the symptoms of COVID-19. But the virus has morphed over time and, with that, the symptoms have changed as well. Related video above: Influenza, COVID-19, RSV: different viruses, similar symptoms. According to a new report, current COVID-19 symptoms are actually more similar...
CBS Miami

CDC tracking new COVID variant

MIAMI - For weeks, scientists have been watching a slew of Omicron descendants duke it out for dominance of Covid-19 transmission in the United States, with the BQs -- BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 -- seeming to edge out all the others to claim a slight lead. The result has been a gradual rise in cases and hospitalizations that never seemed to reach the peaks of this summer's BA.5 wave and was certainly nothing like the tsunami of illness caused by the original Omicron strain a year ago. But on Friday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Covid-19 variant dashboard...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy