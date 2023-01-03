Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham market forces put profit over peopleThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Jump into Bungee Fitness at 2 locations in the TriadThe Planking TravelerBurlington, NC
Former Cary Mayor Harold Ritter Passes Away at 89, Current Mayor Issues StatementJames TulianoCary, NC
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
Wake County Libraries Extend Opening HoursJames TulianoWake County, NC
Related
UNC Basketball looking to build win streak on Saturday
As Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program welcome Notre Dame on Saturday morning, the focus will be on building a winning streak. After a strong second-half performance against Wake Forest, the UNC basketball program hopes that it could continue that trend on Saturday morning against Notre Dame. It’s an...
The 2023 Tar Heels will be far from ACC champion material
The UNC Tar Heels football team saw an impressive run in 2022, but being simply “impressive” isn’t going to cut it next season. The UNC Tar Heels football team managed to turn many heads this season, going as far as to win the ACC’s Coastal division and give the program its first conference title game appearance since 2015.
What's going wrong with UNC women's basketball?
It's been a rough holiday season for No. 22 UNC. The Tar Heels lost their fourth straight game on Thursday, falling to Miami, 58-62. The losing streak started with the Dec. 20 defeat to Michigan and continued with three consecutive ACC losses, putting UNC at 0-3 in conference play and 9-5 overall.
UNC Basketball legend “The President of the Seth Trimble Fan Club”
When asked about Seth Trimble, legendary UNC basketball guard Marcus Paige had some high praise for the true freshman guard. On Wednesday night, a special guest was at the Dean Smith Center, as legendary UNC basketball guard Marcus Paige was in attendance for the Tar Heels’ victory over Wake Forest.
Duke basketball must make major changes against Boston College
Something must change for the Duke basketball team against Boston College. The Duke basketball team will try and turn the page from its dismal showing against North Carolina State on Wednesday night as it goes back on the road to face Boston College (8-7, 2-2 ACC). The No. 16 Blue...
College Basketball World Shocked By Score In Duke Game
Duke got off to an awful start this Wednesday night against NC State. Though it sounds too crazy to be true, the Blue Devils had just four points through the first 11 minutes. We're not kidding. NC State held a 22-4 lead over Duke with a little over eight minutes remaining in the first half.
BREAKING: Wake Forest lands All-American linebacker transfer Jacob Roberts
Wake Forest is starting out the new year right in the transfer portal by plucking a homegrown talent at a position of need. Standing at six-foot-one, 235 pounds, Jacob Roberts has been one of the most impactful linebackers at the HBCU level. In three years he's totaled 218 tackles(119 solo), 29.5 tackles for loss, 10 passes defended, nine and a half sacks, five interceptions, two pick-sixes, and a fumble recovered. Roberts has two years to play one as he has not redshirted yet.
North Carolina man wins $200,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Granville County man is $200,000 richer after buying a lucky scratch-off lottery ticket. The North Carolina Education Lottery on Tuesday identified Willie Baker Jr. of Creedmoor as the latest big winner of its Lincoln game. He bought his $5 ticket from a Family Fare in Butner and claimed his prize […]
Texas family stuck at RDU still living Southwest Airlines nightmare
A family with three small children was supposed to return to Houston on Dec. 28. "Southwest is just ... I have no words for them because they're not willing to do anything."
wfmynews2.com
Man shot while walking in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting at Northwest Crawford Place just before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Investigation revealed that 21-year-old Rakey Baldwin was walking on the 300 block of Northwest Crawford Place when an unknown car drove by and shot him in the torso. Baldwin is being...
Greensboro restaurants struggle with staffing shortages
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — If you have dined at a local restaurant in the last few months, you may have experienced longer wait times and noticed fewer servers. Restaurants all across the Piedmont Triad are feeling the effects of a labor shortage, and the shortage of employees is causing a strain on current workers. Restaurants […]
Man dies in Durham shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting from Friday night. Officers found a man shot inside a car just before 11 p.m. The shooting happened near the intersection of Holloway Street and South Adams Street. The man died at the scene. His name was not released.
One person dead after car found halfway submerged in creek off Wendover Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a car reportedly flipped and crashed into a creek off Wendover Avenue in Greensboro, according to Greensboro Fire. On Friday morning, a passerby reported a car that was upside down in a ditch. When emergency crews arrived, they found the car upside down in a creek, […]
'My money don't go that far.' Help paying your Winter heating bill available statewide in NC
The deadline to apply to this program is March 31st.
cbs17
Durham man identified after being found dead in car last week
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)- The Durham Police Department has released the identity of a man found shot to death in a vehicle last week. Durham Police had previously reported shortly after 10:55 p.m. on Dec. 30, officers were called to Holloway Street near South Adams Street in reference to a gunshot wound. When they arrived, police found 40-year-old Ainzargul Totakhil of Durham in a vehicle.
5 people injured after New Year's Day drive-by shooting in Durham
Five people were injured Sunday after a shooting outside of a restaurant in Durham.
WBTV
Gun and DUI charges filed following traffic stop
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury say a traffic stop led to DUI and gun charges for one woman. Officers reported spotting a driver weaving between lanes and speeding at more than 90 miles-an-hour on I-85 on New Year’s Eve just after 9:00 p.m. Police stopped the car near Jake Alexander Blvd.
Raleigh Police ID victim fatally shot late New Year's Eve
Raleigh Police said Monday that a death investigation continues after a man was shot and killed shortly before midnight on New Year's Eve.
FanSided
304K+
Followers
593K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0