Chapel Hill, NC

FanSided

UNC Basketball looking to build win streak on Saturday

As Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program welcome Notre Dame on Saturday morning, the focus will be on building a winning streak. After a strong second-half performance against Wake Forest, the UNC basketball program hopes that it could continue that trend on Saturday morning against Notre Dame. It’s an...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FanSided

The 2023 Tar Heels will be far from ACC champion material

The UNC Tar Heels football team saw an impressive run in 2022, but being simply “impressive” isn’t going to cut it next season. The UNC Tar Heels football team managed to turn many heads this season, going as far as to win the ACC’s Coastal division and give the program its first conference title game appearance since 2015.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
AllTarHeels

What's going wrong with UNC women's basketball?

It's been a rough holiday season for No. 22 UNC. The Tar Heels lost their fourth straight game on Thursday, falling to Miami, 58-62. The losing streak started with the Dec. 20 defeat to Michigan and continued with three consecutive ACC losses, putting UNC at 0-3 in conference play and 9-5 overall.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

College Basketball World Shocked By Score In Duke Game

Duke got off to an awful start this Wednesday night against NC State. Though it sounds too crazy to be true, the Blue Devils had just four points through the first 11 minutes. We're not kidding. NC State held a 22-4 lead over Duke with a little over eight minutes remaining in the first half.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

BREAKING: Wake Forest lands All-American linebacker transfer Jacob Roberts

Wake Forest is starting out the new year right in the transfer portal by plucking a homegrown talent at a position of need. Standing at six-foot-one, 235 pounds, Jacob Roberts has been one of the most impactful linebackers at the HBCU level. In three years he's totaled 218 tackles(119 solo), 29.5 tackles for loss, 10 passes defended, nine and a half sacks, five interceptions, two pick-sixes, and a fumble recovered. Roberts has two years to play one as he has not redshirted yet.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

Man shot while walking in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting at Northwest Crawford Place just before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Investigation revealed that 21-year-old Rakey Baldwin was walking on the 300 block of Northwest Crawford Place when an unknown car drove by and shot him in the torso. Baldwin is being...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro restaurants struggle with staffing shortages

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — If you have dined at a local restaurant in the last few months, you may have experienced longer wait times and noticed fewer servers. Restaurants all across the Piedmont Triad are feeling the effects of a labor shortage, and the shortage of employees is causing a strain on current workers. Restaurants […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Man dies in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting from Friday night. Officers found a man shot inside a car just before 11 p.m. The shooting happened near the intersection of Holloway Street and South Adams Street. The man died at the scene. His name was not released.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Durham man identified after being found dead in car last week

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)- The Durham Police Department has released the identity of a man found shot to death in a vehicle last week. Durham Police had previously reported shortly after 10:55 p.m. on Dec. 30, officers were called to Holloway Street near South Adams Street in reference to a gunshot wound. When they arrived, police found 40-year-old Ainzargul Totakhil of Durham in a vehicle.
DURHAM, NC
WBTV

Gun and DUI charges filed following traffic stop

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury say a traffic stop led to DUI and gun charges for one woman. Officers reported spotting a driver weaving between lanes and speeding at more than 90 miles-an-hour on I-85 on New Year’s Eve just after 9:00 p.m. Police stopped the car near Jake Alexander Blvd.
SALISBURY, NC
FanSided

FanSided

