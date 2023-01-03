ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Set of Two Tru Grit Fitness 10lb Dumbbells only $10!

Wow! This is a great deal on these 10lb Dumbbells!. Walmart has these Set of Two Tru Grit Fitness 10lb Black Rubber Hex Dumbbells for just $10 right now!. That’s just $5 each which is a really great deal. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping costs. Thanks, Hip2Save!
Bella Pro Series 2-Quart Analog Air Fryer only $15.99!

Choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping costs.
FREE 4 Pack of Dawn Ultra + Sponges after rebate!!

Wow! This is a fantastic deal on Dawn Ultra + Sponges!. TopCashBack is offering an amazing deal on Dawn Ultra + Sponges at Staples right now! You’ll get $20.99 cash back when you purchase a 4 Pack of Dawn Ultra + Sponges for $20.99 — making it FREE after rebate!
Roll Up Dish Drying Rack only $6.82!

This Roll Up Dish Drying Rack is a fantastic deal!. Amazon has this Roll Up Dish Drying Rack for only $6.82 right now!. This rack has thousands of five star reviews. Sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to get free two-day shipping (and possibly one-day or same-day shipping!) with no minimum. If you’re not sure Prime is worth it, read this post for some helpful info to help you decide! And don’t forget you can sign up for Swagbucks to earn free gift cards to use on Amazon deals!
Coffee filters .... Who knew!

And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
For 3 Days, McDonald’s Is Giving Out Free Big Macs. This Is How You Can Get One

Thanks to McDonald’s, the holiday season just got slightly more jolly. And we, for one, are lovin’ it. All December long, the chain’s “SZN of Sharing” promotion has offered the gift of three weeks of delicious deals! From a chance to win a lifetime of free McDonald’s with a McDonald’s gold card to indulging in everyone’s favorite bestselling McDonald’s items at a free or discounted rate, Mickey D’s has you covered.
McDonald's Will Serve 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers This Week

McDonald’s keeps dishing up deals in December. It put together a string of 21 days where it will serve up a daily special to entice you to swing through its drive-thru. This week, it is going back to the well with a deal you have seen earlier in the week if you have been paying attention. From December 22 to 23, you can grab a 50-cent Double Cheeseburger through the chain’s mobile app.
'My feet never hurt!': Podiatrists and 18,000 shoppers love these sneakers — and they're on sale

According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale starting at $44, down from $70 for the holidays. Now, step right up to the most comfy shoes of your life!
Recycle Coffee Canisters Into Cute, Sealing Kitchen Storage Containers With A Few Supplies

Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
An Aldi Clearance Price Change Has Customers In Shambles

Aldi has long been praised for its very low prices. Even now as inflation rages on, the German grocer continues to be a top spot to shop for people looking to save a few bucks when re-stocking their pantry and fridge. And while you might not think it can get any cheaper than $0.59 Greek yogurt, $2.45 coffee creamer, or sirloin steaks that ring in around $3.00 less than at other national chains – all of which Go Banking Rates says have been found at Aldi – it turns out, it can.
McDonald's Reveals New Quarter Pounder, But There's a Catch

McDonald's has just revealed a brand new type of Quarter Pounder, but there's a catch. Chew Boom reports that the major fast-food chain has unveiled the Carolina BBQ Quarter Pounder. However, it's currently only available in Canada. The outlet noted that the new menu item is an interesting take on...

