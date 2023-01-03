Read full article on original website
WTKR
Norfolk sailor recounts moment he saved woman drowning
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - It was a warm November day, but the water in Fisherman's Cove at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek were cold. AZ3 Buddy Varnadore found that out when he jumped in to save a woman who had fallen in. “Me and a bunch of guys were out...
WTKR
Hampton Hammerheads kick off inaugural season
HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Professional indoor lacrosse is coming to Hampton as a new team opens its home schedule in the 757 on Friday night. The Hampton Hammerheads are one of nine teams in the new Professional Box Lacrosse Association. They'll take the field at the Hampton Coliseum on Friday night against the Trenton Terror in their home opener.
WTKR
Promoting literacy with "All District Reads" on Coast Live
SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Public Schools has the inaugural program for "All District Reads" in Hampton Roads. The program's goal is to get children excited about reading and promote literacy in the community. Trey Campbell and Superintendent Dr. John B. Gordon, III join Coast Live to discuss this important mission and how you can help to support their cause.
thecountrycook.net
Virginia White Sauce (Salsa)
A Norfolk city favorite, this Virginia White Sauce is a thick and creamy sauce that became a popular dip at a favorite local Mexican restaurant!. Virginia White Sauce (or White Salsa) is a regional condiment very specific to the Tidewater area of Virginia - more specifically in Norfolk (my hometown). It was created by a local Mexican restaurant owner (Willie Jenkins at El Toro) who was looking to create a salad dressing for his guests. This is the recipe he came up with; however, guests started using it to dip their tortilla chips in and the rest is history! I am sharing his original recipe below. It can be tailored to your tastes (most people like to thin it out a bit.)
WTKR
Norfolk nonprofit teaching creatives the art of sustainability
NORFOLK, Va. — There's a Norfolk hub for creatives to share their items and be earth friendly at the same time. In Ghent, the 757 creative reuse center provides a space for items that you wouldn't think could be thrifted. On the shelves, you'll find an array of items from fabric, markers, trophies, paint, and other items.
2 injured after food truck catches on fire inside Newport News Shipbuilding
A food truck at the Newport News Shipbuilding caught fire Tuesday morning.
Businesses at Chesapeake shopping center damaged in fire
An overnight fire in Chesapeake damaged several businesses in the Wilson Village Shopping Center Tuesday.
2023 Housing Market Predictions for Hampton Roads
After the wild housing market trends of the last few years, real estate buyers and sellers are keen to know what is in store for 2023. Will mortgage interest rates continue to rise next year? Will the Hampton Roads housing market crash in 2023? Will we finally see a buyer’s market or another seller’s market? Read on to discover our real estate experts’ forecast for next year in Virginia Beach and neighboring cities.
3 taken to hospital after crash involving HRT bus, semi-truck in Newport News
There's a big rig on its side, and what appears to be an HRT bus off the road along with heavy emergency response activity.
WTKR
Lake Taylor students pen good wishes to Hamlin and those surrounding him
NORFOLK, Va.— Monday's scary scene involving Damar Hamlin's collapse sent shockwaves across the country. Some students at Lake Taylor High School sent good vibes to Hamlin and those surrounding him using a pen, paper and positive thoughts. "I felt a lot of unease, kind of confusion," said Titans' head...
13newsnow.com
Car crashes into tree in Norfolk, killing driver
The crash happened around 11 a.m. on Jan. 3 near the intersection of Granby Street and Afton Avenue. Jay Meeker, of Norfolk, died from his injuries.
Stolen items resold online through Portsmouth business, documents show
Re-selling goods online stolen from Hampton Roads stores for nearly three years. It's what federal court documents detail with three people behind an operation based in Portsmouth.
WAVY News 10
Not guilty verdict for man accused of shooting 5 people in Norfolk
WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Not guilty verdict for man accused of shooting 5 …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Report: US’s largest estuary, Chesapeake Bay, earns …. Report: US's largest estuary, Chesapeake Bay, earns D+. Motorist sent to hospital following overnight crash …. Pedestrian trespassing on...
3-vehicle crash on Route 17 in York results in fatality
Virginia State Police say a multi-vehicle crash on Route 17 and Fort Eustis Boulevard Friday morning resulted in a fatality.
WAVY News 10
Newport News shipbuilder turned businessman was murdered on Christmas Eve in Hampton
No suspect has been identified in the death of Timothy Anderson at this time. Read more: https://bit.ly/3jQ4oEg. Newport News shipbuilder turned businessman was murdered …. No suspect has been identified in the death of Timothy Anderson at this time. Read more: https://bit.ly/3jQ4oEg. ODU’s Ben Stanley looks to take next step...
No injuries after mobile home fire on News Rd in James City County
Officials say there were no injuries reported following a mobile home fire in James City County early Thursday morning.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk teens chased by men in SUV; bikes stolen
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — For many kids, riding a bike around the neighborhood is a rite of passage. For two Norfolk teens, riding their new bikes for the first time ended with them running for their lives after a man driving an SUV aggressively drove after them in Elmhurst.
More families hit with high utility bills in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Another Chesapeake family is feeling blindsided after opening their mailbox to a more than $5,000 water bill. Just last week, 13News Now reported on a family trying to figure out how to pay a $7,000 bill. “Hard to swallow when we opened that bill,” said Chesapeake...
WAVY News 10
Missing woman in Newport News found dead
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 70-year-old woman reported missing in Newport News has been found dead. The Newport News Police Department says Christine Cunningham was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday at 513 Rouvalis Circle. Police didn’t share additional details about where she may be...
13newsnow.com
Virginia Beach woman shaken up by arrest of college stabbing suspect, who she used to know
Bryan Kohberger was arrested last week, and is accused of killing four Univ. of Idaho students back in November. A woman who knew him as a child is still reeling.
Comments / 0