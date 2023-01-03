ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WTKR

Norfolk sailor recounts moment he saved woman drowning

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - It was a warm November day, but the water in Fisherman's Cove at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek were cold. AZ3 Buddy Varnadore found that out when he jumped in to save a woman who had fallen in. “Me and a bunch of guys were out...
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

Hampton Hammerheads kick off inaugural season

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Professional indoor lacrosse is coming to Hampton as a new team opens its home schedule in the 757 on Friday night. The Hampton Hammerheads are one of nine teams in the new Professional Box Lacrosse Association. They'll take the field at the Hampton Coliseum on Friday night against the Trenton Terror in their home opener.
HAMPTON, VA
WTKR

Promoting literacy with "All District Reads" on Coast Live

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Public Schools has the inaugural program for "All District Reads" in Hampton Roads. The program's goal is to get children excited about reading and promote literacy in the community. Trey Campbell and Superintendent Dr. John B. Gordon, III join Coast Live to discuss this important mission and how you can help to support their cause.
SUFFOLK, VA
thecountrycook.net

Virginia White Sauce (Salsa)

A Norfolk city favorite, this Virginia White Sauce is a thick and creamy sauce that became a popular dip at a favorite local Mexican restaurant!. Virginia White Sauce (or White Salsa) is a regional condiment very specific to the Tidewater area of Virginia - more specifically in Norfolk (my hometown). It was created by a local Mexican restaurant owner (Willie Jenkins at El Toro) who was looking to create a salad dressing for his guests. This is the recipe he came up with; however, guests started using it to dip their tortilla chips in and the rest is history! I am sharing his original recipe below. It can be tailored to your tastes (most people like to thin it out a bit.)
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

Norfolk nonprofit teaching creatives the art of sustainability

NORFOLK, Va. — There's a Norfolk hub for creatives to share their items and be earth friendly at the same time. In Ghent, the 757 creative reuse center provides a space for items that you wouldn't think could be thrifted. On the shelves, you'll find an array of items from fabric, markers, trophies, paint, and other items.
NORFOLK, VA
Scott Westfall CGP Real Estate

2023 Housing Market Predictions for Hampton Roads

After the wild housing market trends of the last few years, real estate buyers and sellers are keen to know what is in store for 2023. Will mortgage interest rates continue to rise next year? Will the Hampton Roads housing market crash in 2023? Will we finally see a buyer’s market or another seller’s market? Read on to discover our real estate experts’ forecast for next year in Virginia Beach and neighboring cities.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WTKR

Lake Taylor students pen good wishes to Hamlin and those surrounding him

NORFOLK, Va.— Monday's scary scene involving Damar Hamlin's collapse sent shockwaves across the country. Some students at Lake Taylor High School sent good vibes to Hamlin and those surrounding him using a pen, paper and positive thoughts. "I felt a lot of unease, kind of confusion," said Titans' head...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Not guilty verdict for man accused of shooting 5 people in Norfolk

WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Not guilty verdict for man accused of shooting 5 …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Report: US’s largest estuary, Chesapeake Bay, earns …. Report: US's largest estuary, Chesapeake Bay, earns D+. Motorist sent to hospital following overnight crash …. Pedestrian trespassing on...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk teens chased by men in SUV; bikes stolen

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — For many kids, riding a bike around the neighborhood is a rite of passage. For two Norfolk teens, riding their new bikes for the first time ended with them running for their lives after a man driving an SUV aggressively drove after them in Elmhurst.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Missing woman in Newport News found dead

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 70-year-old woman reported missing in Newport News has been found dead. The Newport News Police Department says Christine Cunningham was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday at 513 Rouvalis Circle. Police didn’t share additional details about where she may be...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

